Brett Pesce | Defenseman | #22

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (22) / 11/15/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
College: New Hampshire
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (66) / CAR
Brett Pesce has signed a six-year contract extension with Carolina worth $4.025 million per season.
Pesce has one more season remaining on his entry-level deal, so his new contract will kick in at the start of the 2018-19 campaign. "Brett took another big step forward last season," said GM Ron Francis. "He plays a smart defensive game and has good ability to move the puck and contribute offensively. We plan for him to be a part of the Hurricanes' defensive corps for a long time." The 22-year-old defender also had 20 points, a plus-23 rating and 148 blocks in 82 games. Pesce averaged 21:12 of ice time per contest in his sophomore year, while skating alongside Jaccob Slavin, who got a seven-year extension this off-season. Aug 1 - 4:34 PM
Source: Carolina Hurricanes
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8221820232002000109.018
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CAR6941216-7161400185.047
2016CAR8221820232002000109.018
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Derek Ryan
4Marcus Kruger
5Josh Jooris
6Aleksi Saarela
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Sebastian Aho
4Brock McGinn
5Phil Di Giuseppe
RW1Justin Williams
2Elias Lindholm
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Lee Stempniak
5Julien Gauthier
D1Justin Faulk
2Jaccob Slavin
3Brett Pesce
4Noah Hanifin
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Haydn Fleury
7Klas Dahlbeck
8Jake Bean
G1Scott Darling
2Cam Ward
3Jeremy Smith
 

 