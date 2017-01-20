Player Page

Tanner Kero | Center | #67

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/24/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 185
Tanner Kero and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed on a two-year contract extension, which will run through 2018-19.
Financial terms have not yet been released. The 24-year-old has posted six goals and 15 points in 55 career NHL games thus far with 55 hits to his credit. Mar 23 - 4:53 PM
Source: Chicago Blackhawks on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3857121280000041.122
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CHI17123-220000026.038
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 21VAN100000000000.000
Mar 19COL1011-10000000.000
Mar 18@ TOR100000000001.000
Mar 16@ OTT100000000001.000
Mar 14@ MON100002000001.000
Mar 12MIN100012000001.000
Mar 10@ DET1000-10000000.000
Mar 9ANA100000000004.000
Mar 4@ NAS100000000001.000
Mar 3NYI100000000001.000

