Tanner Kero | Center | #67

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews scored twice to lead the Blackhawks to a 6-3 win over Colorado on Sunday. The captain now has a four game point streak going with 20 goals and 53 points in 63 games. After 18 points in February, Toews has seven points through 10 games in March.

2 Artem Anisimov Sidelined

Artem Anisimov (lower body) will be out of action for three-to-four weeks. This will probably sideline him for the rest of the regular season. Anisimov sustained a lower-body injury on Tuesday night against Montreal.

3 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero and the Chicago Blackhawks have agreed on a two-year contract extension, which will run through 2018-19. Financial terms have not yet been released. The 24-year-old has posted six goals and 15 points in 55 career NHL games thus far with 55 hits to his credit.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger (illness) is expected to be available to return Thursday. He didn't play Tuesday against San Jose because of an illness, but he was back on the ice for practice Wednesday.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

Artemi Panarin stretched his point streak to six straight games on Sunday. He picked up a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Colorado. Panarin has generated four goals and four helpers during that span. He has amassed 66 points in 72 games this season.

2 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-4 OT loss to the Vancouver Canucks. Hartman's power play goal in the second period cut Vancouver's lead to 2-1 at the time and his second tally tied the game at four with under two minutes remaining in regulation. Hartman is up to 18 goals and 29 points in 68 games this season. Marian Hossa and Richard Panik also found the back of the net for the Blackhawks.

3 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen, Michal Rozsival and Michal Kempny aren't slated to play in Saturday's match with the Maple Leafs. They are expected to be healthy scratches. Through 60 games Rasmussen has posted four goals and eight points 43 blocks and 48 hits. Kempny has picked up eight points with 54 blocks and 75 hits in 47 games.

4 Nick Schmaltz Active

Nick Schmaltz earned a pair of assists in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Colorado. He assisted on goals by linemates Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin. Unfortunately, it was another difficult night in the faceoff circle for him as he won just five of his 15 draws.

5 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Desjardins will be coming out of the lineup for Dennis Rasmussen. Desjardins has no goals and one assist in 39 games this season. John Hayden, Tomas Jurco, Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane produced a goal and an assist Sunday against Colorado. He got the scoring started at the 4:33 mark of the first period with his 32nd goal of the year. Kane has 79 points in 72 games this season.

2 Marian Hossa Active

Marian Hossa earned a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup on Tuesday night. He produced both of his points on power-play chances for the Blackhawks. Hossa sat out two games with a lower-body. Coach Joel Quenneville intends to rest his veterans down the stretch, so Hossa could be in press box for a game or two prior to the start of the playoffs.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik reached the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his NHL career on Tuesday night. He has accounted for three goals in the last four games after he went four straight contests without scoring a point. Panik has collected a career-high 39 points in 73 games this year.

4 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. Tootoo had been in the lineup for each of his team's last five games, but it'll be his turn to sit tonight after he finished with a minus-2 rating in less than five minutes of ice time against Colorado on the weekend. Andrew Desjardins, Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival will also be scratched.

5 Tomas Jurco Active

Tomas Jurco leads a trio to the press box against the Senators on Thursday. He'll be joined by Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival. Unfortunately, there isn't a lick of fantasy value between them.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith has a three-game point streak. He potted his sixth goal of the season Thursday to open the scoring at the 8:04 mark of the third period. Chicago went on to defeat the Senators by a score of 2-1. Keith has produced 48 points in 70 games this season.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook hasn't scored a goal in his last 23 contests. He has scored just three goals in 68 games this season after he produced a career-high 14 markers in 2015-16. Seabrook has posted a 2.7 shooting percentage this year, which is well below his career average of 5.4.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell got his first game-winning goal of the season Saturday versus Nashville. He broke a 3-3 tie at the 18:55 mark of the third period with his fifth goal of 2016-17. Campbell had produced just three assists over his previous 20 contests. He has 16 points and a plus-21 rating in 63 matches.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

Niklas Hjalmarsson will return to action Sunday afternoon against the Wild. He missed Friday night's game against the Red Wings for precuationary reasons. If you need Hjalmarsson, activate him now as Sunday's game starts at 12:30 pm EDT.

5 Johnny Oduya Active

Johnny Oduya will indeed play in Tuesday's match against the Canucks. The veteran defender missed Sunday's match with Colorado as a healthy scratch. In five games since coming over from Dallas, he has both a goal and an assist with four PIMs, four blocks and 22 hits.

6 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for the second straight game during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Wild. Two games, two goals. Not too shabby for the young defender who now has five goals and 12 points in 44 games this season.

7 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny will tag in for Johnny Oduya on Sunday against the Avalanche. Through 47 games this season the rookie defender has posted eight points with 54 blocks and 75 hits. Oduya meanwhile has picked up two points and 22 blocks through just five games with Chicago.

8 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival and Chicago have signed a one-year extension worth a reported $650,000. He has mostly served as a healthy scratch this season, while suiting up in just 16 contests. Rozsival can be exposed in the expansion draft this June.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford will probably start versus Dallas on Thursday. Crawford comes in sporting a 29-15-3 record with a .919 save percentage and a 2.54 GAA through 48 games this season. He's also 2-0 with just five goals against versus Dallas this season as well.