C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal scored a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Staal was pointless in his last four games before Saturday night's contest versus Philly. His two-point effort was his first since Jan. 12. Staal also recorded a plus-1, and two hits in 20:04 of ice-time. The big centre now has 15 goals and 39 points in 68 games this season.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask registered an assist in the Devils' 3-1 win against New Jersey on Friday. Rask has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. That gives him 12 goals and 27 points in 63 contests this season. Although he's done well lately, he's down from his typical offensive pace and will likely finish below the 40-point mark for the first time since 2014-2015.

3 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan has reached the 30-point milestone. Ryan registered an assist on Monday in his 67th game of the 2017-18 campaign. He's also now surpassed his rookie total of 29 points, which he also established during a 67-game span. It took a long time before the 31-year-old got his big chance in the NHL, but he's proven that he can be a solid contributor with the Hurricanes.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner has reached the 40-point milestone. Skinner got there by registering an assist on Tuesday in his 67 game of the season. Unfortunately, he's also now gone seven contests without finding the back of the net as he remains stuck at 20 goals. Skinner has surpassed the 30-goal milestone on three separate occasions and finished 2016-17 with 37 markers, but it looks like 2017-18 will be recorded as a down season. That said, goals have a tendency to come in bunches and Skinner might have at least one more big hot streak left in him this campaign. The Hurricanes could certainly use it as they attempt to claw their way into the playoffs.

2 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho took a hooking penalty Sunday on Sebastian Aho. Before you start going too crazy, the Hurricanes' forward Aho took the penalty on the Islanders' defenseman of the same name. It really happened. The Hurricanes' Aho has 25 goals and 57 points this season and should be started in most leagues. He is Finnish, while the Islanders' Aho was born in Sweden.

3 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom (upper body) will be available on Thursday. Nordstrom missed four straight games. He has two goals and four points in 62 contests in 2017-18.

4 Phil Di Giuseppe Active

Phil Di Giuseppe scored his first goal of the 2017-18 campaign on Friday. Di Giuseppe's marker also proved to be the game-winner in Carolina's 4-1 victory over Vancouver. Di Giuseppe is up to nine goals in 99 career games.

5 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn scored two goals in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. McGinn snapped a five-game pointless streak with his two-goal output against Colorado on Saturday. The Canes also got a goal from Jeff Skinner in the win. McGinn now has 10 goals and 21 points in 55 games this season. By comparison, he had 10 goals in his career entering this season.

RW 1 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen recorded an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers on Saturday. Teravainen has gotten at least a point in four straight games. He has 21 goals and 57 points in 71 contests this season. He leads all Hurricanes players in points with the season winding down.

2 Justin Williams Active

Justin Williams netted his 15th goal of the season on Tuesday. Williams will have a tough time extending his streak of seasons with at least 20-goals to three campaigns, but he has now gotten at least 15 markers in each of his last five seasons. He also hit the 45-point milestone on Tuesday, which puts him just three shy of his 2016-17 total with enough time left to surpass it. All-in-all, this has been a pretty productive season for the 36-year-old.

3 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm impressed Hurricanes coach Bill Peters with his latest outing. Peters referred to Lindholm as "the best player in the game." He had two assists in Carolina's 3-2 victory over Chicago on Thursday. Lindholm also led all Carolina forwards with 21:36 minutes of ice time. He's up to 15 goals and 36 points in 67 contests in 2017-18.

4 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak will be scratched Sunday against New Jersey. Coach Bill Peters said that recent call-up Lucas Wallmark will be in the lineup and Stemniak, who logged just 7:02 of ice time on Friday, will sit.

5 Valentin Zykov Active

Valentin Zykov has been called up by Carolina. Zykov leads the AHL in goals (32) and power-play goals (16). He has collected 52 points in 61 games with the Charlotte Checkers. Zykov had one goal in two contests with the Hurricanes last season.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk had a pair of assists in a 6-4 loss to Boston Tuesday night. Faulk has seven goals and 29 points in 70 contests this season. He's poised to reach the 30-point milestone for the fifth straight campaign. He'll probably finish below his 2016-17 total of 37 points though.

2 Noah Hanifin Sidelined

Noah Hanifin has been diagnosed with a concussion. Hanifin is out indefinitely after he was injured Saturday versus Philadelphia. He was not available to play Sunday and a timetable for his return is uncertain.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin led the Hurricanes to a 4-3 victory over the Islanders with a goal and an assist on Sunday. That's four points in two days for the 23-year-old, who now has eight goals and 25 points this season in 72 games.

4 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce found the back of the net in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Pesce's tally came off a one-timer from the point. His goal at the 2:43 mark of the second period gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead at the time. The blue liner finished the night with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 21:04 of ice time. This was his first goal of the season. The 23-year-old has 10 points in 43 games this season. He's a good player, but he won't carry any fantasy value going forward. Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina in this one.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk posted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory in Vegas. Van Riemsdyk has heated up on the road trip, posting a goal with four points and a plus-6 rating over the past four outings. It's impressive since he had no goals and just three assists across his first 23 contests. Despite the recent hot streak he is still nothing more than a low-end add in deeper seasonal pools at this point. However, he isn't a bad low-priced DFS option while running hot.

6 Haydn Fleury Active

Haydn Fleury will draw back into the lineup on Tuesday night. Fleury has been scratched for the last two games. In 54 appearances this year, he has six assists, 71 shots and a minus-9 rating.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Dahlbeck has one assist and a minus-3 rating in 22 games this season. It's the second game in a row that he'll watch from the press box.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward made 23 saves on 26 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Ward has now lost four straight starts for the Hurricanes. The goaltender's record is now a 19-13-4 record with a 2.78 GAA and a .904 save percentage.