Player Page

Roster

Noah Hanifin | Defenseman | #5

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/25/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 206
College: Boston College
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (5) / CAR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Noah Hanifin has been diagnosed with a concussion.
Hanifin is out indefinitely after he was injured Saturday versus Philadelphia. He was not available to play Sunday and a timetable for his return is uncertain. Mar 19 - 5:17 PM
Source: Hurricanes PR on Twitter
More Noah Hanifin Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7182129-172116002155.052
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CAR7941822-142216000122.033
2016CAR8142529-192629001108.037
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 18@ NYI000000000000.000
Mar 17PHI1000-10000002.000
Mar 13BOS1000-10000004.000
Mar 12@ NYR1000-22000003.000
Mar 8@ CHI100000000001.000
Mar 6@ MIN101110010001.000
Mar 4WPG100000000001.000
Mar 2NJ101110000002.000
Mar 1@ PHI100012000003.000
Feb 27@ BOS1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Derek Ryan
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Sebastian Aho
3Joakim Nordstrom
4Phil Di Giuseppe
5Brock McGinn
RW1Teuvo Teravainen
2Justin Williams
3Elias Lindholm
4Lee Stempniak
5Valentin Zykov
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Brett Pesce
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Haydn Fleury
7Klas Dahlbeck
G1Cam Ward
2Scott Darling
 

 