Markus Hannikainen | Winger | #33

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/26/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195
Markus Hannikainen finally scored his first career NHL goal.
It only took 10 games to finally get on the ledger, but here he is. And it was a pretty one too. Hannikainen has produced well in the AHL, posting nine goals and 14 points in 25 games. Jan 21 - 8:17 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5000-10000004.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CLM4000-20000003.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 19OTT000000000000.000
Jan 17CAR000000000000.000
Jan 14@ FLA000000000000.000
Jan 13@ TB000000000000.000
Jan 10@ CAR000000000000.000
Jan 8PHI000000000000.000
Jan 7NYR000000000000.000
Jan 5@ WAS000000000000.000
Jan 3EDM000000000000.000
Dec 31@ MIN000000000000.000

