All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky finished the 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators with 12 penalty minutes. Dubinsky was assessed a 10-minute misconduct at the conclusion of the game. His current pace of 0.43 points-per-game represents the lowest total of his career. He has always brought a nice blend of points and penalty minutes but halfway through the season, the points just haven't been there for him. If he can start scoring, he'll be a nice boost for fantasy managers during the second half of the season.

2 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg doesn't like the way he has been playing lately. He feels his game has slipped since Columbus' win streak was snapped by Washington on Jan. 5. Wennberg has two assists in six games since that contest, but they have both been scored in the past three matches. "I've got to bring more to the table again," he said.

3 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson scored his first NHL power play goal Tuesday. The forward is more known for his defensive play, especially killing penalties but he picked up some power play time and quickly converted. He has six goals and 13 points and like everyone else (or so it seems) on the Blue Jackets, he has an excellent plus/minus at plus-10. For the record, it was his 138th career NHL contest.

4 Lukas Sedlak Active

Lukas Sedlak is on the cusp of double-digit points for his career. Sedlak picked up his third goal of the season during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Jets. He has nine points through the first 32 games of his career.

LW 1 Boone Jenner Active

Boone Jenner's point streak reached four games Tuesday night. Jenner had a goal and an assist in the Blue Jackets' 4-1 win against Carolina. That gives him nine goals and 16 points in 43 contests this season.

2 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad had two assists Saturday as he ran his points streak to five games. Saad has been a stud this season with 14 goals and 32 points in 35 games. The forward, who was a great acquisition from Chicago in the summer of 2015, has 10 goals and 20 points in his last 20 games. He is a must-own as he potted 31 goals last season so there is a track record.

3 Scott Hartnell Active

Scott Hartnell scored twice during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. It's been a tough season for the veteran winger, but he's now up to 13 goals and 28 points in 45 games thus far.

4 Matt Calvert Active

Matt Calvert will be scratched against Carolina on Saturday. It's been a trying season for the winger, who has just seven points along with 32 hits and 40 blocks in 38 games thus far.

5 Markus Hannikainen Active

Markus Hannikainen finally scored his first career NHL goal. It only took 10 games to finally get on the ledger, but here he is. And it was a pretty one too. Hannikainen has produced well in the AHL, posting nine goals and 14 points in 25 games.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson registered two assists in a 4-1 win over Carolina on Tuesday. Atkinson has recorded at least a point in three of his last four games. He has 21 goals and 43 points in 43 contests in 2016-17.

2 Nick Foligno Active

Nick Foligno scored a goal in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blue Jackets captain scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and his team never looked back. It was his eighth power play marker of the season. Foligno has been hot of late, as he's scored 13 points in his last 11 contests. He's now up to 15 goals and 36 points in 39 games this season. Josh Anderson and Boone Jenner (SHG) also scored for Columbus.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner had a couple of assists on Saturday. Gagner is enjoying a renaissance in his career as he has 14 goals and 30 points in 37 games after only eight goals and 16 points last season with the Flyers in 53 contests. Gagner is also a plus-13 after being a combined minus-57 for Edmonton and Arizona in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. It's a nice story for the 27-year-old who had a tough time getting a contract in the off-season before signing on August 1 for $650,000.

4 Josh Anderson Active

Josh Anderson was one of the main reasons the Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in their three-game series this season. The Jackets outscored the Lightning 13-5 in the three contests and Anderson scored in all three games, registering five points and a plus-three rating. Anderson has been a nice surprise for the Jackets in 2016-17. The question is--can he keep it up?

5 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) has been placed on long-term injured reserve. He is dealing with a chronic lower-back problem that has him sidelined indefinitely. Clarkson was limited to just 23 games last season and it's not looking good for him already.

D 1 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones picked up an assist on William Karlsson's power play goal for his 100th career point. The defenseman has settled in nicely in Columbus and is a major reason the Blue Jackets are the best team in the NHL. He has seven goals and 17 points with a plus-eight rating this season in 30 games as he missed six games earlier in the season with a hairline fracture in his foot. He returned on November 21 and the Blue Jackets are 17-1-2 since then.

2 Ryan Murray Active

Ryan Murray (head) will return to the Blue Jackets' lineup on Tuesday. That's not surprising after Murray participated in Monday's practice. He was absent for four straight games. Dalton Prout will probably be scratched as a result of Murray's return.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson scored for only the second time this season Saturday. Johnson, who had 40 points in 2014-15, has only ten points this season as he has lost a lot of playing time on the power play to Zach Werenski and Seth Jones. But he has become a complete player and is an amazing plus-21 this season, giving him plenty of fantasy value. If you need plus/minus and he is available, grab him immediately.

4 Zach Werenski Active

Good news Blue Jackets fans, Zach Weresnki will indeed play Thursday against Ottawa. And so his games-missed tally remains at zero, albeit just 43 games into what will hopefully be a long and successful career. Werenski has six goals and 26 points thus far.

5 David Savard Sidelined

David Savard sustained an undisclosed injury on Thursday. Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella didn't have an update on Savard Friday afternoon. Consider Savard day-to-day for now.

6 Dalton Prout Active

Dalton Prout collected his first two points of the season during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Hurricanes. Prout picked up a pair of helpers along with a hit, a minor penalty and two blocks during his 15:22 of work in the victory.

7 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington will play in Saturday's match against Carolina. Thus will be the young defender's fifth game of the season and 30th of his career in the NHL. Harrington has an assist along with eight PIMs, 32 blocks and 36 hits in his career.

8 Markus Nutivaara Sidelined

Markus Nutivaara is dealing with a day-to-day injury. We don't know anything about the nature of Nutivaara's injury at this time. Fellow blueliner Scott Harrington is expected to draw into the lineup on Tuesday as a result.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky just keeps winning games. The Officer turned away 35 of 37 shots, including four of five asked of him on the penalty kill during the 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday. Bobrovsky's record rises to 28-7-2 on the year.