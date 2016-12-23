Player Page

Artemi Panarin | Winger | #72

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/30/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 170
According to several reports, Artemi Panarin has agreed to a contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks.
A source has confirmed that a deal has been worked out, but details are not known yet. Scott Powers of The Athletic reports that an announcement is expected to come Thursday morning. Panarin was eligible to become a restricted free agent after this season. Dec 28 - 5:33 PM
Source: Chicago Sun-Times
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
3715223714156500193.161
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CHI80304777832816007187.160
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 27WPG101100000001.000
Dec 23COL101100010001.000
Dec 20OTT1101-101000011.000
Dec 18SJ102220000001.000
Dec 17@ STL112330000004.250
Dec 15@ NYI1213-10210003.667
Dec 13@ NYR102210000001.000
Dec 11DAL110100100002.500
Dec 9NYR1000-10000003.000
Dec 6ARI100002000003.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Artem Anisimov
3Marcus Kruger
4Vince Hinostroza
LW1Artemi Panarin
2Tyler Motte
3Andrew Desjardins
4Dennis Rasmussen
RW1Patrick Kane
2Marian Hossa
3Richard Panik
4Ryan Hartman
5Jordin Tootoo
6Tanner Kero
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Brian Campbell
4Niklas Hjalmarsson
5Trevor van Riemsdyk
6Michal Kempny
7Michal Rozsival
8Gustav Forsling
G1Corey Crawford
2Scott Darling
 

 