Artemi Panarin | Winger | #72

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews found the back of the net in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Toews opened the scoring with a power play goal in the second period. Artemi Panarin and Richard Panik picked up the assists on Chicago's only goal. Toews' marker snapped his 13-game goalless drought. He finished the game with a minus-1 rating, seven shots on goal and one hit in 24:32 of ice time. Toews is up to five goals and 10 assists in 27 games in 2016-17.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov found the back of the net in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Anisimov returned to the lineup after missing each of Chicago's last three games with an upper-body injury. His second-period goal cut the Jets' lead to 2-1 at the time, but that's as close as Chicago would come to tying the game. Anisimov has 15 goals and 13 assists in 33 games this season.

3 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger moved up to the second line Tuesday between Marian Hossa and Ryan Hartman. "I like playing in the offensive zone more, but I don't worry too much about it," said Kruger, who normally is deployed in defensive situations. "I try to play the same game no matter what line I'm on. We want to play better than this past weekend." He has accounted for two goals and seven points in 28 games this year.

4 Vince Hinostroza Active

Vince Hinostroza will play after all in Friday's match with Colorado. The youngster sure do heal up quickly from being sick. Through the first 33 games of his career, including 26 played this season, he has eight points with 16 blocks and 17 hits.

LW 1 Artemi Panarin Active

According to several reports, Artemi Panarin has agreed to a contract extension with the Chicago Blackhawks. A source has confirmed that a deal has been worked out, but details are not known yet. Scott Powers of The Athletic reports that an announcement is expected to come Thursday morning. Panarin was eligible to become a restricted free agent after this season.

2 Tyler Motte Active

It's true, Tyler Motte will indeed play Sunday against the Sharks. Through the first 26 games the rookie has posted three goals, six points, 14 PIMs, 19 blocks, and 21 hits.

3 Andrew Desjardins Active

Andrew Desjardins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Florida Panthers. This will be the fourth time in the last six games that Desjardins has been scratched. The 30-year-old has no points and four penalty minutes in seven games this season. Michal Kempny, who has two assists in 19 games, will also be scratched.

4 Dennis Rasmussen Active

Dennis Rasmussen picked up the sixth goal of his career during Tuesday's 4-0 win over Arizona. It was his second goal of the season, giving him four points in 25 games thus far. With only 13 points in 69 career games through age-26, we wouldn't expect much in the way of offensive contributions from him.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane earned an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Winnipeg. He has accumulated two goals and six helpers in his last eight games. Kane hasn't been racking up points like he did last year, but he does have a total of 35 after 37 games. "You always want to build off a season like that so it's a little disappointing with the start I've had so far this year," Kane said. "There is a lot of time left in the season and I'm trying not to get too caught up in numbers."

2 Marian Hossa I.L.

Marian Hossa (upper body) won't travel to Nashville for Thursday's contest. That isn't surprising considering it was reported Tuesday that he wasn't expected to play Thursday and Friday. The Blackhawks hope that Hossa will be available for the Winter Classic on Monday versus St. Louis.

3 Richard Panik Active

Richard Panik's line, with Dennis Rasmussen and Marcus Kruger, has impressed coach Joel Quenneville with their two-way play. "They're responsible in ways," Quenneville said. "You have two guys who can take faceoffs. We use them in our own end a lot. Sometimes we’ve been matching them up against top lines and so they get some assignments as well and if they can outscore that group it's a real plus for us. But they spend some zone time, they get good cycles shifts and they've all been managing the puck well." Panik had the game-winning goal Tuesday versus Ottawa. He has two goals and one assist in the last four outings.

4 Ryan Hartman Active

Ryan Hartman scored his sixth goal of the season in Chicago's 4-1 victory over San Jose on Sunday. Hartman, who also added an assist in the win, now has six goals and 11 points through 29 games in his rookie season. The 22-year-old has four points in his last five.

5 Jordin Tootoo Active

Jordin Tootoo will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Winnipeg Jets. Tootoo's played in 28 games with the Hawks this season, but he still hasn't picked up a point. Michal Kempny and Michal Rozsival will serve as the extra defensemen for tonight's game.

6 Tanner Kero Active

Tanner Kero is slated to center the fourth line in his season debut Friday night. He is projected to play between Andrew Desjardins and Jordin Tootoo. Kero had one goal and two assists in 17 games with the Blackhawks last year

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith finally posted his first goal of the season on Sunday. It took him 34 games to find the back of the net. Keith has one goal on 74 shots this season. However, he has collected 21 assists to keep him fantasy relevant.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook earned a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the New York Islanders. He posted both helpers on the power play. Seabrook has eight of his 18 points on the man advantage this year.

3 Brian Campbell Active

Brian Campbell has been paired with Duncan Keith for the last two games. The change has resulted in one goal and three assists for the veteran defenseman. Campbell has also topped 20 minutes of ice time in each of those contests. "I don't think I skated great the first few games," said Campbell. "I'm really trying to put that as an emphasis on my game. I played a lot of right side in my career, it just has been a while. Now I'm getting really comfortable at it." He has five points and a plus-6 rating in seven games.

4 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

With his third goal of the season during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils, Nicklas Hjalmarsson sits just a goal shy of matching his career high for a season. That's right, Hjalmarsson has yet to post a nickle's worth of goals in a season. He has just 21 for his career. He now has six points on the season as well.

5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Active

Trevor van Riemsdyk tallied his first goal of the year in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He opened the scoring at the 5:18 mark of the second period. Van Riemsdyk has contributed two points in just seven games this season.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny will be scratched against the Avalanche on Friday night. Through the first 23 games of his career Kempny has posted just a pair of points with 14 PIMs, 26 blocks, and 47 hits. Which isn't too shabby, but he hasn't played since Dec. 15th.

7 Michal Rozsival Active

Michal Rozsival will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars. The 38-year-old has skated in just 11 games this season. He has one assist and a plus-1 rating in 2016-17. Rozsival is nothing more than a depth defenseman at this point of his career. Michal Kempny will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling will tag in for Michal Kempny against the Blues on Saturday. Forsling has posted four points with little else to his credit through 26 games thus far. Kempny meanwhile has posted just two points with 14 PIMs, 26 blocks, and 47 hits.

G 1 Corey Crawford Active

Corey Crawford will get the nod against Nashville on Thursday. He allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 3-1 loss to Winnipeg Tuesday. Crawford lost to the Predators by a 3-2 score back on Oct. 14. He has a 12-7-3 record this season with a 2.29 GAA and a .927 save percentage.