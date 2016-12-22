Auston Matthews | Center | #34

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews scored in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Florida Panthers. Matthews gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead in the first period and William Nylander extended it to 2-0 in the next frame. The Panthers were able to respond with two third-period goals and eventually forced overtime. But Toronto managed to hold on for the win, as Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal in the shootout. As for Matthews, he now has 17 goals and 11 assists in 34 contests.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri netted two goals in Toronto's 6-0 victory over Colorado Thursday night. Those were Kadri's 12th and 13th goals in 32 contests this season. James van Riemsdyk netted a goal and registered an assist for Toronto. Frederik Gauthier, Auston Matthew, and Connor Brown accounted for the Maple Leafs' other three goals. Mitchell Marner, Nikita Zaitsev, and Jake Gardiner each registered two assists.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak has been activated by the Leafs and he is slated to return to the lineup on Wednesday night. He missed three games before the holiday break because of a lower-body injury. Bozak is projected to play between James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner against Florida.

4 Ben Smith I.L.

Ben Smith underwent surgery on his hand Wednesday. A timetable for his return is unclear at this time. The Maple Leafs also put him on injured reserve Wednesday.

5 Frederik Gauthier Active

Frederik Gauthier has been recalled by Toronto. He suited up for the Marlies on Monday, but before that he dressed in three games with the Maple Leafs. Gautheir has contributed one goal and one assist with the big club this year.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk notched a goal and an assist in a 6-0 win against Colorado on Thursday night. Van Riemsdyk entered the match with one assist in the past five outings. Still, he is tied for second on the Leafs with 13 goals and he has 24 points in 32 games.

2 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov scored two goals in a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday. Komarov tipped a point shot from the point on the power play for his first tally of the night and then followed it up with goal on a partial break during the third period. After potting 19 goals for the Leafs last year, Komarov has fallen back down to earth this year. The two goals bring his tally up to five on the year, and raises his point total to 12. His fantasy upside has taken a hit with the additions of both Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman has generated seven points in the past nine games. He opened the scoring in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose with his fifth goal of the season. Hyman has three goals and four helpers during his hot streak.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin and Erik Gudbranson dropped their gloves Saturday night to settle a score from November 5th. It was inevitable that Martin and Gudbranson would tussle after the two had harsh words following an incident in a November 5th game in which Martin went after Canucks' rookie defenseman Troy Stecher. For his part, Martin seems to think the subjec is closed and had the following to say about Gudbranson after Saturday night's fight. "I have a lot of respect for him ... He wears his heart on his sleeve. He's a guy I'd have in my corner any day."

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo and Frank Corrado will be scratched Saturday night against the Avalanche. After making his long-awaited season debut on Tuesday, Leivo will be scratched again. He skated 12:37 with a shot on goal through 18 combined shifts.

6 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner dished out two assists in Toronto's 6-0 blowout win over Colorado on Thursday night. He has produced one goal and four helpers in the last four games. Marner is tied for first on the Leafs in scoring with fellow rookie Auston Matthews at 25 points apiece.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander practiced on the fourth line on Thursday. This move is likely reflective of Nylander's defensive shortcomings on Tuesday. Things like this are going to happen with a young player and we don't expect Nylander to be in the doghouse for long. For now though he's projected to play with Matt Martin and Byron Froese.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown scored two goals and added two assists in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Brown had just three points in 16 games coming into tonight, so this offensive outburst wasn't expected. He opened the scoring at the 5:55 mark of the first period and he gave his team a 2-1 lead less than 10 minutes later. Brown also helped set up goals by Leo Komarov and Jake Gardiner. It was a nice performance from Brown, but don't rush to add him to your fantasy lineup. He can remain on the waiver wire.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov was fine to play on Friday night. He had some groin tightness during Wednesday's practice, but that wasn't a problem by the time the Leafs hosted Philadelphia. Soshnikov had three hits in 10:20 of ice time in Toronto's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

5 Byron Froese Active

Byron Froese has been summoned from the minors by Toronto. He skated in two games with the Maple Leafs prior to the holiday break.

6 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly picked up an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Minnesota. He has contributed two helpers in the last two games. Rielly has 13 assists and one goal in 25 contests this campaign. He has been credited with 52 shots on 114 total attempts, so the goals should start coming again soon.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner has been red hot for the Maple Leafs the past two weeks. Gardiner has a five-game points streak and is playing solid hockey for Toronto coach Mike Babcock. Gardiner seems to have found a coach who has confidence in him and his game has grown since Babcock took over. If Gardiner is a FA in your pool, you should consider picking him up.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to Anaheim. The rookie defender registered his first NHL goal this past Saturday versus Pittsburgh. Zaitsev has 12 points in 31 matches. The 25-year-old has been logging plenty of ice time on Toronto's top pairing with Morgan Rielly.

4 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick played In Saturday night's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. He had been out of action for eight games due to a lower-body injury but seemed fine against Pittsburgh logging 20:30 of ice time and registering an assist on the only Toronto goal. If you for some reason you need Hunwick, feeel free to activate him.

5 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak will be scratched against the Penguins on Saturday night. With just two points, 10 PIMs, 21 blocks and 42 hits through 11 games it's easy to see why the veteran defender is off tonight. But it stings if you're in a reverse league.

6 Connor Carrick Active

After spending Saturday in the press box, Connor Carrick will return to the blue line on Sunday against Colorado. With just three points 21 hits, 24 PIMs and 27 blocks, and this being only his second game since the end of November, we'd say the young defender has yet to develop much fantasy value.

7 Martin Marincin I.L.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed Martin Marincin on injured reserve. The 24-year-old's missed three straight games with a lower-body injury. "Initially, we were told it was nothing," said head coach Mike Babcock. "Now it’s a lot more. It’s unfortunate it happened (but) somebody gets an opportunity because of it." He should be back sometime before February.

8 Frank Corrado Active

Frank Corrado continues to wait his next NHL game, scratched against the Florida Panthers. The surprising news will be when the Toronto native actually slots back into the lineup, having perpetually been scratched and recently speaking publicly about it. Joining him in the press box will be Josh Leivo and Byron Froese.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen turned aside 45 of 47 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Florida Panthers. Andersen was pretty busy tonight, but he was able to keep the Panthers off the board for the first two periods of the game. The Panthers scored twice in the third to force overtime, but the Leafs pulled out a win in the shootout. Andersen has now won each of his last three decisions. He has a 15-8-6 record with a 2.47 goals-against-average and a .925 save percentage this season.