Auston Matthews | Center | #34

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (19) / 9/17/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 216
Drafted: 2016 / Rd. 1 (1) / TOR
Auston Matthews scored in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Florida Panthers.
Matthews gave the Leafs a 1-0 lead in the first period and William Nylander extended it to 2-0 in the next frame. The Panthers were able to respond with two third-period goals and eventually forced overtime. But Toronto managed to hold on for the win, as Mitch Marner scored the game-winning goal in the shootout. As for Matthews, he now has 17 goals and 11 assists in 34 contests. Dec 28 - 10:46 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
331610261635002121.132
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 23@ ARI101100000003.000
Dec 22@ COL110110000013.333
Dec 19ANA110110000008.125
Dec 17PIT100000000002.000
Dec 15ARI110104100004.250
Dec 13SJ111200100004.250
Dec 11COL100000000003.000
Dec 10@ BOS1101200000011.000
Dec 7MIN100000000004.000
Dec 3@ VAN110100000005.200

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Ben Smith
5Frederik Gauthier
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Byron Froese
6Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Martin Marincin
8Frank Corrado
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Antoine Bibeau
 

 