Player Page

Roster

Zane McIntyre | Goalie | #31

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/20/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 206
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 6 (165) / BOS
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Boston Bruins have called up Zane McIntyre from the AHL.
McIntyre will serve as the Bruins' backup going forward. That's due in part to Anton Khudobin's struggles in that role, but it's also a reflection of McIntyre's success this season. McIntyre has a 1.41 GAA and .951 save percentage in 12 AHL games. Jan 6 - 11:38 AM
Source: NHL.com
More Zane McIntyre Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
3149020104.037161.8590
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 5EDM0000000.0000.0000
Jan 2@ NJ0000000.0000.0000
Dec 31BUF0000000.0000.0000
Dec 29@ BUF0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27@ CLM0000000.0000.0000
Dec 23@ CAR0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22@ FLA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20NYI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 18LA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 15ANA0000000.0000.0000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3David Backes
4Ryan Spooner
5Dominic Moore
6Austin Czarnik
7Tim Schaller
LW1Brad Marchand
2Matt Beleskey
3Noel Acciari
4Anton Blidh
5Frank Vatrano
RW1David Pastrnak
2Jimmy Hayes
3Riley Nash
4Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Adam McQuaid
4Brandon Carlo
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Zane McIntyre
 

 