Player Page

Roster

Joonas Donskoi | Winger | #27

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (24) / 4/13/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 190
Drafted: 2010 / Rd. 4 (99) / FLA
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Joonas Donskoi provided half of the scoring as the San Jose Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 Tuesday night.
The first period was quiet for both teams, but the Sharks came out shooting in the second. Patrick Marleau and Paul Martin scored before the halfway mark of that period, but Donskoi got two insurance goals at the 14:23 and 16:19 minute mark. His second goal was unassisted. Donskoi has been quite much of the season, but he has come on strong recently with two multi-point efforts in the past three games. He had two assists Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens. Dec 21 - 1:08 AM
More Joonas Donskoi Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
324812181300057.070
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015SJ 7611253642035001107.103
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 20CAL120210000004.500
Dec 18@ CHI100000000002.000
Dec 16@ MON102200010001.000
Dec 14@ OTT000000000000.000
Dec 13@ TOR100000000001.000
Dec 10CAR100010000002.000
Dec 9@ ANA1000-10000002.000
Dec 7OTT1000-10000002.000
Dec 2MON100000000001.000
Nov 30@ LA101110000002.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Patrick Marleau
4Chris Tierney
5Micheal Haley
LW1Tomas Hertl
2Mikkel Boedker
3Matthew Nieto
4Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Tommy Wingels
5Timo Meier
6Kevin Labanc
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7David Schlemko
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 