Joonas Donskoi | Winger | #27

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton made his 1,400th contest an even more memorable event. Thornton registered two assists to help the Sharks win 4-1 Tuesday night. In his 1,400 games, he's scored 379 goals and 1,363 points.

2 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture will indeed play on Friday night against Montreal. Couture has posted points in four of his last five games, he has a goal and four points over that span. In 18 games against Eastern foes this season, Couture has scored five goals and nine points.

3 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau recorded an assist in the Sharks' 3-2 shootout win over Toronto Tuesday night. Marleau is on a three-game point streak. He has seven goals and 11 points in 29 contests in 2016-17.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney gained confidence from San Jose's 2016 playoff run. Tierney was in his second NHL campaign at the time, but scored a solid four goals and nine points in 24 postseason contests. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous going into the playoffs than I was, but once you get playing it kind of feels like you’re just playing another game. … I think I just got more confident every series that I could go up against [Anze] Kopitar, or [Ryan] Johansen, or [Alex] Steen, [Jori] Lehtera or [Vladimir] Tarasenko," he said. After recording 20 points in the 2015-16 regular season, he has two goals and eight points in 25 games this season.

5 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley, Matt Nieto and Dylan DeMelo will each be scratched against the Blackhawks on Sunday. Of the three only Haley has posted a modicum of fantasy value. He has three helpers with 32 PIMs and 56 hits in just 19 games this season. Not too shabby if you're in the right league.

LW 1 Tomas Hertl I.L.

Tomas Hertl will be out for weeks after undergoing successful knee surgery. There was no structural damage and that has to be good news for the forward. GM Doug Wilson said that the surgery "is almost like an internal bracing, so it’s not repairing anything." The Sharks are hoping this will halt any further knee problems for the 23-year-old. Look elsewhere for now for your fantasy team and reserve Hertl.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker has been a huge disappointment to his fantasy owners this season. Boedker has had 51 points in two of his last three seasons but has only two goals and six points in 32 games this campaign for the Sharks. San Jose inked him to a four-year/$16 million contract in the off-season and he has been a fantasy flop ever since. If he is still in your lineup, you aren't winning your pool.

3 Matthew Nieto Active

Matthew Nieto has been scratched for five straight games. The 24-year-old forward has earned just two assists in 13 games this campaign. He hasn't played since Nov. 26 against Anaheim.

4 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson (head) was able to play in Tuesday's contest. Karlsson had to leave Sunday's game after being elbowed in the head, but fortunately that hit doesn't seem to have caused him any significant issues. He blocked two shots in 12:19 minutes of ice time Tuesday night.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski was the only Shark to light the lamp in Sunday night's 4-1 loss to Chicago. The 32-year-old captain now has 11 goals and 28 points in 32 contests this season. Pavelski has been finding the net with ease lately, scoring in three of his past four games.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward will be a healthy scratch again on Tuesday night. It will be the second time he has watched from the press box in three games. "I thought he did a good job. I saw some good things," coach Peter DeBoer said of Ward's performance on Sunday. "We talked to him about that. Definitely a step in the right direction." Ward has registered just two goals and nine points in 31 games this season.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi provided half of the scoring as the San Jose Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 Tuesday night. The first period was quiet for both teams, but the Sharks came out shooting in the second. Patrick Marleau and Paul Martin scored before the halfway mark of that period, but Donskoi got two insurance goals at the 14:23 and 16:19 minute mark. His second goal was unassisted. Donskoi has been quite much of the season, but he has come on strong recently with two multi-point efforts in the past three games. He had two assists Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels (undisclosed) returned to action on Friday December 2. Wingels was sidelined for three straight games. He recorded a shot on goal and six hits in 10:29 minutes of ice time in his return.

5 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier scored in his NHL debut Friday. There is no doubting that Meier is the Sharks top prospect and he didn't disappoint Friday with a goal and other chances. "He’s a big, powerful guy. I thought he looked comfortable," Pete DeBoer said. "He’s heavy, he’s hard – he plays the way we want to play." He scored on his first shot in the NHL and he should be taken this week in most drafts if available. Meier was drafted ninth overall in 2015, a draft that looks to be outstanding at this early stage.

6 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc is seeing some time on the Sharks second unit with Logan Couture. Labanc has been a huge surprise as the 21-year-old was drafted in the sixth round in 2014 and is already seeing close to 15 minutes per game. Labanc has four goals and six points in 18 games with a plus-six rating. He is worth picking up in very deep leagues.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Brent Burns scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ottawa Senators. Burns' second-period goal gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead, and his assist on Chris Tierney's tally with less than three minutes in regulation helped force overtime. Burns missed his shootout attempt, but the Sharks were still able to get the win thanks to Kevin Lebanc. Burns is now riding a six-game point streak. He has 13 goals and 15 assists in 30 games this season.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic Active

Marc-Edouard Vlasic has been handed a $5,000 fine by the NHL. Vlasic was punished for spearing Erik Karlsson. The fine is the maximum allowed under the CBA.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin scored his first of the season Saturday. The defenseman has nine points thus far and is a plus-six for the Sharks. The defenseman can be taken in deep, deep leagues but doesn't produce enough to be taken in most. Nevertheless, he should get more than 20 points for the first time in five seasons.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun earned an assist on Thursday in a 4-2 win against Pittsburgh. Braun logged 25:01 of ice time in the match, mostly against Sidney Crosby's line, alongside Marc-Edouard Vlasic. His shot from the point was deflected in front by Logan Couture. Braun has seven points in the postseason, including two goals and one helper in the Stanley Cup Final.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon is expected to play on a pairing with David Schlemko this season. After the Sharks acquired Roman Polak from the Maple Leafs last season, he and Dillon formed a physical pairing for the Sharks. Now, with Polak gone, it sounds like Dillon and Schlemko will have an opportunity to play together. The Sharks signed Schlemko this summer after he played the last season in New Jersey. Expect this to be a solid defensive pairing, but neither player will provide much in terms of standard fantasy value.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo will be paired with Brenden Dillon on Tuesday night. It will be the first time this season that David Schlemko will be a healthy scratch. DeMelo, who has one goal and one assist in six games this year, has been in the lineup since last Tuesday against Toronto.

7 David Schlemko Active

David Schlemko scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Schlemko opened the scoring with a power play goal at the 6:50 mark of the opening period. He also picked up the primary assist on Timo Meier's first career goal just a few minutes later. Tonight was the second time this season that Schlemko put up a multi-point effort. He has one goal and seven assists in 27 games. Patrick Marleau and Melker Karlsson also found the back of the net for the Sharks.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones will get the call for Tuesday's contest against Calgary. It will be his fifth straight start. Jones owns a 4-2 record in his career against Calgary with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.