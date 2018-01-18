Jeff Blashill | Center

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Dylan Larkin Active

Dylan Larkin has scored six goals in his last nine contests. That's impressive considering he only scored nine goals in his first 72 outings. "Well, it does feel good to score, I guess, here at the end," Larkin said. "I wish, you know, I would have had a better start. It would have been a nice cap to a better all-around season. But, you know what? Just building toward next year, and having the confidence that I know I can score in this league." The 21-year-old has 15 goals and 62 points in 81 games this season.

2 Henrik Zetterberg Active

Henrik Zetterberg picked up three assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Zetterberg's first assist of the night gave him 955 career points, moving him into sole possession of fifth in franchise scoring. He then followed that up with a beautiful pass to Tyler Bertuzzi for Bertuzzi's second goal of the night and Zetterberg then capped his night off with another assist on Gustav Nyquist's 21st goal of the season. The 37-year-old Swede is sitting at 10 goals and 53 points in 80 games this season.

3 Frans Nielsen Active

Frans Nielsen scored a goal in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Saturday. It was Nielsen's 15th goal and 30th point in 72 games this season. This is the fifth season in a row that he's reached the 30-point milestone. That being said, he finished with at least 41 points in each of his previous four campaigns and he's likely to end up below that mark this time around.

4 Luke Glendening Active

Luke Glendening will play in Saturday's game against the Islanders. This is a little surprising considering the Wings announced that Glendening was done for the season due to an upper-body injury he suffered on Tuesday night. He has 11 goals and eight assists in 68 games this season.

LW 1 Anthony Mantha Active

Anthony Mantha feels like he's been more consistent this season. "My consistency this year was a little better the whole year," Mantha said. "I just had a big slump here, but I was playing pretty good hockey in general. It's something I talked to Blash (coach Jeff Blashill) about a lot last year. It was something he thought I got better at." He just ended an 11-game goalless drought last Thursday, so he still has some kinks to work out. However, it has been a solid year for Mantha overall. He leads the Red Wings with 24 goals after he had 17 last season. His 46 points is also 10 more than he had a year ago.

2 Justin Abdelkader Active

Justin Abdelkader found the back of the net in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Abdelakder got the Red Wings on the board at the 12:38 mark of the second period to cut his team's deficit to 3-1 at the time. Unfortunately for the Wings, that's as close as they'd come to tying the game. Abdelkader also got a 10-minute misconduct for cross-checking Alexander Kerfoot late in the third period. He now has 12 goals and 32 points in 65 games this season.

3 Tyler Bertuzzi Active

Tyler Bertuzzi scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 5-4 OT loss to Columbus. Bertuzzi scored twice in the opening period to give the Red Wings a 3-1 lead going into the first intermission. He has scored four of his six goals this season in his last six outings.

4 Darren Helm Active

Darren Helm found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Montreal. Helm has been hot of late with four goals and two assists in the past five games. He has posted 31 points in 74 matches this campaign.

RW 1 Gustav Nyquist Active

Gustav Nyquist notched one goal and one assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Tuesday night. Nyquist also had a team-high five shots on goal in the contest. His power-play goal just 31 seconds into the second period gave Detroit a 4-1 lead, but the Blue Jackets rallied for the comeback victory. Nyquist has recorded just 39 points in 80 games this year, but he has generated two goals and three assists in his last five outings.

2 Andreas Athanasiou Active

Andreas Athanasiou had five shots on goal in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals. Athanasiou and Justin Abdelkader tied for the team lead in that category. The Wings fired a total of 39 shots on Philipp Grubauer, but none of them found the back of the net. Athanasiou has just one goal in his last 11 games. He has 14 goals and 31 points in 63 games this season.

3 Martin Frk Active

Martin Frk will draw back into the lineup on Wednesday night. Frk has been scratched for the last three games. "My focus for him is to make sure he's skating on the forecheck, make sure he's skating on the track," coach Jeff Blashill said. "If he does those things, I think he's an effective player." Frk has 10 goals and 20 points in 50 appearances this season.

4 Luke Witkowski Active

Luke Witkowski will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against the New York Islanders. Witkowski has served as a spare part for most of the season. He has one goal, three assists and 68 penalty minutes in 31 games this season.

5 David Booth Active

David Booth will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. This will be the eighth game in a row that Booth watches from the press box. He has four goals, one assist and a minus-2 rating in 26 games this season. Luke Witkowski and Xavier Ouellet will also serve as scratches in this one.

6 Johan Franzen I.L.

Johan Franzen is still dealing with concussion symptoms every couple days. Franzen last played on October 10th. Unfortunately it's not clear if the 36-year-old will ever play again. We wish him the best in his recovery.

D 1 Mike Green Sidelined

Mike Green is expected to need a minimum of two months of recovery time after he undergoes surgery on his cervical spine. "This dates back to a year ago," coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's played through it. We knew at some point this was inevitable. We were hoping he was going to be able to get through it. There were different times throughout the year where if he took the wrong hit, it created the symptoms." This explains why the Red Wings were unable to trade Green before the deadline. He had eight goals and 33 points in 66 games this season. Green will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

2 Trevor Daley Active

Trevor Daley posted a goal with an assist and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 5-3 road loss against the Sharks. Daley also filled up the stat sheet with two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minor penalty. The veteran rearguard has posted nine goals this season, the second-most of his career behind the 16 he netted in 2014-15 in Dallas. Daley has picked up the pace with four goals over his past nine contests, but he remains useful only in the very deepest of fantasy pools at this time.

3 Danny DeKeyser Active

Danny DeKeyser scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. DeKeyser's first goal tied the game at one at the 8:51 mark of the second period, while his second tally gave his team a 2-1 lead three minutes into the final frame. The 27-year-old has now found the back of the net three times in his last two outings. He has four goals two assists in 34 games this season.

4 Niklas Kronwall Active

Niklas Kronwall registered an assist in a 2-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday. Kronwall is on a three-game point streak after contributing that helper. He has four goals and 24 points in 76 contests this season. It's a far cry from what he used to contribute offensively, but 2017-18 has still been a substantial step up from his 2016-17 total of 13 points.

5 Nick Jensen Active

Nick Jensen will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Jensen was also scratched in Saturday's game. He has no goals and eight assists in 44 games this season. Justin Abdelkader and Trevor Daley are both out with injuries.

6 Jonathan Ericsson Active

Jonathan Ericsson (illness) expects to be back in the lineup on Sunday. Ericsson did not play Friday because he was dealing with an illness. He still does not feel quite 100 percent, but he took part in the morning skate alongside Trevor Daley.

7 Xavier Ouellet Active

Xavier Ouellet will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Ouellet has no goals, five assists and a minus-3 rating in 43 games this season. The 24-year-old has now been scratched in four consecutive games. David Booth and Luke Witkowski will also watch the game from the press box.