All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner in a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. The superstar forward went four straight games without a goal before potting home an overtime winner for the Oilers on Tuesday. It was McDavid's second game-winning goal of the season. McDavid now has six goals and 17 points in 14 games.

2 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice against the Dallas Stars in a 5-4 win on Thursday night. Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals for the Oilers, including a game-tying goal in the third period. The last time the forward had a two-goal game was on Apr. 4 last season against the Los Angeles Kings. Keeping with the good news, the two-goal game snapped a three-game scoreless streak for Nugent-Hopkins.

3 Ryan Strome Active

Ryan Strome posted a goal with an assist, six shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in Tuesday's 5-3 loss against Carolina. Strome was recently promoted to the second line, replacing Zack Kassian, and he rewarded coach Todd McLellan with an impressive performance. It's uncertain how long the newest Oiler will skate alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic, but so far so good.

4 Mark Letestu Active

Mark Letestu scored a power-play goal while recording two blocked shots and four hits in Tuesday's loss against the Hurricanes. Letestu posted career highs with 16 goals, 11 power-play markers and 35 points last season while also notching six game-winning tallies. However, he was blanked through his first four games this season. He has the potential to post 30-35 points, but don't expect much more than that.

5 Brad Malone Active

Brad Malone has been called up by Edmonton. The Oilers made the move at the same time as the announcement that Kailer Yamamoto had been sent back to the WHL. Malone has two goals and one assist in eight games with Bakersfield this season. He doesn't have a point in three outings with Edmonton in 2017-18.

LW 1 Patrick Maroon Active

Patrick Maroon extended his point streak to six games on Wednesday. Maroon assisted on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' second period goal to keep his run alive. Maroon has four goals and nine points in 11 contests this season.

2 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic scored a goal and registered an assist in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime win against New Jersey Thursday night. Lucic has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He's up to three goals and nine points in 15 contests after getting just three points in his first eight games.

3 Jussi Jokinen Active

Jussi Jokinen will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh. The Oilers are reportedly willing to ship Jokinen out of town in a trade. He has just one assist in nine games this season. Eric Gryba and Jujhar Khaira will also be scratched.

4 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Khaira has played in just six games this season. This will be his fifth consecutive game as a healthy scratch. He has no points and a minus-2 rating in 2017-18. Yohann Auvitu will also be scratched, while Drake Caggiula is out with an injury.

5 Anton Slepyshev I.L.

Anton Slepyshev (groin) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Slepyshev attempted to return from a lower-body injury on Thursday, but he couldn't get through the full game. Edmonton deciding to put him on the injured reserve list rules him out of the next three contests. If he immediately suffered a reinjury though, then it makes sense to shut him down for a little bit.

RW 1 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils. Draisaitl put the game to bed with just 17 seconds remaining in the extra frame. The Oilers forward had just one goal in his first six games, but he's now found the back of the net four times in his last five games. Draisaitl has five goals and 12 points in 11 games this season. He's a must-start in all fantasy formats. Anton Slepyshev and Milan Lucic also scored for the Oilers.

2 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian replaced Kailer Yamamoto on the second line Saturday. Yamamoto was a healthy scratch and it gave Kassian the opportunity to play alongside Milan Lucic and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Kassian helped set up Kris Russell's first goal of the season 1:08 into the first and has an assist and five penalty minutes after two contests, He had 24 points and 101 minutes last season so he is worth having in your lineup if you play the PIM category.

3 Drake Caggiula Sidelined

Drake Caggiula (foot) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice. Caggiula won't be available for Thursday's game either. He was hurt on Tuesday while blocking a shot. The good news is that Caggiula had an X-ray and it's bruised, not broken, so he should be regarded as only day-to-day.

4 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi has been summoned by the Edmonton Oilers. Puljujarvi has a goal and five points in 10 AHL games this season. With Anton Slepyshev (groin) sidelined, Puljujarvi will probably play alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic.

5 Iiro Pakarinen Active

The Edmonton Oilers signed Iiro Pakarinen to a one-year, one-way deal worth $725,000. Pakarinen was scheduled to become a restricted free agent on July 1st. The 25-year-old had two goals and two assists in 14 games with the Oilers in 2016-17. He also suited up in one game during the postseason. Don't expect him to have any fantasy value next season.

D 1 Oscar Klefbom Active

The Edmonton Oilers are only 4-33 on the power play this season and Oscar Klefbom's spot on the first unit may be in jeopardy. The Oilers were 0-9 last week and Klefbom has only one power play point despite leading the team in ice time with the man-advantage. Yup, the Oilers have used Klefbom more than Connor McDavid, albeit by only three seconds. Nevertheless, the Oilers have to do something after 10 games to get the pp going.

2 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson had one of the best all-around games played by a defensemen Friday night against his former team, the Devils. In 23:07 of game action Larsson blocked six shots, dished out an astronomical 13 hits and registered an assist. The Devils certainly knew when he was on the ice. We have always liked Larsson. The only question with him is whether he's only going to be a very good NHL defenseman or a very good fantasy one.

3 Kris Russell Active

Kris Russell generated a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver. Russell opened the scoring with his first goal of the year just 1:08 into the contest. His assist came in the third period on a power-play marker by Ryan-Nugent Hopkins.

4 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning (illness) returned to action on Saturday. Benning had a minor and five hits in 15:07 of action. The defenseman has no points in four games this season and has little fantasy value.

5 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse posted an assist, plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a hit in Monday's loss against Winnipeg. Nurse was blanked over his first two outings, but he has been active in the offensive end with a total of 10 shots on goal through three outings. He entered the season with just 207 SOG through 115 NHL games, but it appears he is ready to step up and contribute more along the blue line. Still, his biggest contributions to fantasy owners comes on blocked shots, hits and penalty minutes.

6 Eric Gryba Active

Eric Gryba was held off the scoresheet in Monday's 5-2 loss against the Jets, but he was able to contribute with a plus-1 rating, two blocked shots and three hits. Gryba is a grinder who will never be confused with Connor McDavid. But in fantasy pools with more advanced scoring systems, he can be a valuable contributor for his work in the blocked shots, hits and penalty minutes categories.

7 Andrej Sekera Sidelined

Andrej Sekera is not expected back in the Oiler lineup until December at the earliest. He is recovering from knee surgery for a torn ACL and will need at least two more months of healing.

8 Yohann Auvitu Active

Yohann Auvitu will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the New York Islanders. Auvitu will watch from the press box for the third straight game. He has no points and a minus-1 rating in five games. Jujhar Khaira will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot turned aside 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils. The Oilers didn't have the lead in this game until Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to give them the win. After a tough start to the year, Talbot has now come away with three wins in his last four contests. He has a 6-7-1 record with a 2.90 goals-against-average and a .912 save percentage this season. His fantasy stock is slowly starting to rise.