Anton Slepyshev | Winger | #58

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (23) / 5/13/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 221
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 3 (88) / EDM
Recent News

Anton Slepyshev (groin) has been moved to the injured reserve list.
Slepyshev attempted to return from a lower-body injury on Thursday, but he couldn't get through the full game. Edmonton deciding to put him on the injured reserve list rules him out of the next three contests. If he immediately suffered a reinjury though, then it makes sense to shut him down for a little bit. Nov 10 - 12:34 PM
Source: Oilers.nhl.com on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
10112-100000013.077
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015EDM11011-52000005.000
2016EDM414610540000055.073
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 9@ NJ110100000002.500
Nov 7@ NYI000000000000.000
Nov 5DET000000000000.000
Nov 3NJ101110000003.000
Nov 1PIT100000000000.000
Oct 28WAS1000-10000001.000
Oct 26DAL100000000002.000
Oct 24@ PIT000000000000.000
Oct 21@ PHI100000000000.000
Oct 19@ CHI1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Ryan Strome
4Mark Letestu
5Brad Malone
LW1Patrick Maroon
2Milan Lucic
3Jussi Jokinen
4Jujhar Khaira
5Anton Slepyshev
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Zack Kassian
3Drake Caggiula
4Jesse Puljujarvi
5Iiro Pakarinen
D1Oscar Klefbom
2Adam Larsson
3Kris Russell
4Matthew Benning
5Darnell Nurse
6Eric Gryba
7Andrej Sekera
8Yohann Auvitu
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
 

 