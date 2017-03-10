Player Page

John Hynes | Center

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (42) / 2/10/1975
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 180
The New Jersey Devils have won the 2017 NHL Draft lottery.
This was a draft of big movement. The Devils moved from a projected fifth spot to first, but they weren't the team that saw the biggest jump. The Philadelphia Flyers were projected to pick 13th overall, but they have moved up to the second spot. The Dallas Stars will round out the top three despite being projected to pick eighth. Meanwhile the big loser was the Colorado Avalanche, which had the best odds of winning the draft, but will instead select fourth. The Vancouver Canucks will round out the top five while the expansion Las Vegas Golden Knights will pick sixth. Apr 29 - 8:23 PM
Season Stats
Career Stats
Game Log
Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Travis Zajac
2Adam Henrique
3Pavel Zacha
4Jacob Josefson
5Stefan Noesen
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Beau Bennett
3Devante Smith-Pelly
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Dalton Prout
7Karl Stollery
8Michael Kapla
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 