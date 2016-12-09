Player Page

Derek Ryan | Center | #33

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (30) / 12/29/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 170
Derek Ryan scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Ryan scored the first goal of the game at the 1:09 mark of the first period and he iced the game with an empty netter late in the third frame. Ryan has six goals and eight assists in 25 games this season. Jay McClement and Jeff Skinner also found the back of the net for the 'Canes. Jan 5 - 11:26 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
244812-562410227.148
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CAR620212100005.400
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3NJ100000000001.000
Dec 31@ TB1000-10000003.000
Dec 30CHI100000000002.000
Dec 28@ PIT1000-10000004.000
Dec 23BOS100000000001.000
Dec 22@ BUF100010000000.000
Dec 19DET000000000000.000
Dec 17BUF1000-10000000.000
Dec 16WAS101102000001.000
Dec 13VAN103310020002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Bryan Bickell
4Brock McGinn
5Ty Rattie
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
4Viktor Stalberg
5Andrej Nestrasil
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Ron Hainsey
5Brett Pesce
6Ryan Murphy
7Klas Dahlbeck
8Matt Tennyson
G1Cam Ward
2Eddie Lack
3Michael Leighton
4Jorge Alves
 

 