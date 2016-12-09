Derek Ryan | Center | #33

All Positions

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal was forced to leave Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh after he was accidentally kicked in the face by Carl Hagelin. Staal left the game late in the first period, but he returned for the second after getting a few stitches. Thankfully, he seemed to avoid a serious injury. Staal should be fine to play in Carolina's next game.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask played well for the Carolina Hurricanes, but the San Jose Sharks won 4-3 on Saturday. Rask collected two assists one game after he hit the 100-point plateau for his career. He generated six SOG while Jeff Skinner really fired away (11 SOG, one assist). It wasn't enough for the Canes to win, though.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen had the overtime winner Friday night against Boston. The Hurricanes rallied back from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory to stretch their home point streak to 10 games. Carolina has a 9-0-1 record over that span. Teravainen has nine goals and 16 points in 33 games this year.

4 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. Ryan scored the first goal of the game at the 1:09 mark of the first period and he iced the game with an empty netter late in the third frame. Ryan has six goals and eight assists in 25 games this season. Jay McClement and Jeff Skinner also found the back of the net for the 'Canes.

5 Jay McClement Active

Jay McClement found the back of the net in Carolina's 6-5 loss Wednesday night. It was McClement's first goal and second point in 26 games this season. He only surpassed the 20-point mark once in his previous three campaigns.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner had six shots on goal Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to New Jersey. It was the first time the Hurricanes lost at home in regulation in 12 games as they were 10-0-1 heading into the game against the Devils. Skinner has been their leading scorer with 13 goals and 27 points but his minus-seven rating takes some of the glow off his fantasy season.

2 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

3 Bryan Bickell Sidelined

Bryan Bickell, who has multiple sclerosis, is upbeat about the treatment he's undergoing. Bickell believes that he'll eventually be able to resume his hockey career. He also noted that there was some degree of relief in getting the diagnosis because now he knows what was bothering him. "Before I was kind of frustrated in my game and things," Bickell said.

4 Brock McGinn Active

Brock McGinn had a goal and an assist in Carolina's 3-1 victory Thursday night. McGinn had just one assist in 19 games prior to Thursday's showing. This was the second multi-point game of his career with the first one being on Oct. 16, 2015.

5 Ty Rattie Active

Ty Rattie is expected to make his Carolina Hurricanes debut on Thursday. Appropriately, Rattie will be playing against St. Louis, which is the team that exposed him on waivers earlier this week. He might play a significant role too as he's projected to play alongside Victor Rask and Jeff Skinner.

RW 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils. Aho cut the Devils' lead to 2-1 in the third frame, but it was too little too late for the 'Canes. The rookie is up to eight goals and 21 points in 37 games this season. Ron Hainsey and Teuvo Teravainen picked up the assists on Carolina's only goal.

2 Elias Lindholm I.L.

Elias Lindholm (upper body) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Lindholm's shift is retroactive to Dec. 31. The Hurricanes did this to make room for Justin Faulk's activation, so it says little about Lindholm.

3 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Stempniak's goal gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at the 9:37 mark of the opening period. The 33-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games. He's up to eight goals and 18 points in 35 games this season. The victory extends Carolina's home point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). Elias Lindholm and Jay McClement also scored for the Hurricanes.

4 Viktor Stalberg Active

Viktor Stalberg scored his third goal of the week against one of his former clubs, the New York Rangers. In fact, he's now posted four goals over his last four games. Which gives him seven goals and eight points in 23 games this season. Hopefully this is the start of a season-long trend for the veteran.

5 Andrej Nestrasil Active

Andrej Nestrasil will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday night when the Hurricanes visit the Pittsburgh Penguins The winger has dressed in 16 games, recording five points (16-1-4-5), firing 25 shots on goal and averaging 11:02 of ice time. This will be his sixth straight scratch. Defenseman Klas Dahlbeck will join him in the press box.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk (lower body) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Faulk hasn't played since Dec. 23, but with his activation he should return on Thursday. Look for him to play alongside Ron Hainsey. He has seven goals and 16 points in 30 contests in 2016-17.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin scored Carolina's only loss during Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to Boston. Hanifin brings his season's sum up to two goals and nine whole points in 23 games this season. He has 31 points in 102 career games thus far, while still very young, it doesn't appear he'll boast some of the classic Norris Trophy numbers we're used to seeing from top defensemen.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Jaccob Slavin led the Carolina Hurricanes with seven shots on goal Sunday. The defenseman had only 32 in 24 games heading into action Sunday so this came out of nowhere. Slavin has a goal and seven points in 25 games and while he has some offensive upside, it hasn't translated into points thus far.

4 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey was able to crack the scoresheet twice in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers. The 35-year-old picked up two assists for his first points of the season, The veteran needs seven more to reach 200 assists in his career

5 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce picked up an assist in a 2-1 loss to Montreal Thursday night. Pesce went six straight games without a point. He now has four assists in 19 contests this season.

6 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy got 18:36 of ice time in his return to the lineup on Wednesday. Murphy was a healthy scratch for 20 consecutive games, but he played yesterday because Justin Faulk was out with an injury. He finished the game with an assist, a plus-1 rating, one hit and two blocked shots.

7 Klas Dahlbeck Active

The Carolina Hurricanes have announced Klas Dahlbeck as their healthy scratch for tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils. Dahlbeck will sit for the 22nd time out of the last 23 games for the Hurricanes. He has three points in 10 games this season but is no more than a bottom pairing defensemen with no fantasy upside.

8 Matt Tennyson Active

Matt Tennyson, Andrej Nestrasil and Klas Dahlbeck will each be scratched against the Blues on Thursday. Of the three Tennyson has seen the most action with 23 games with 24 hits and 26 blocks, which just about sums up each of their fantasy values.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward turned aside 21 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. The Hurricanes were down 2-1 in the second period, but they managed to score three unanswered goals to close out the game. Ward is 2-2 in his last four outings, but he's given up two goals in three of those games. He'll enter his next appearance with a 14-11-6 record, a 2.27 goals-against-average and a .915 save percentage.

2 Eddie Lack I.L.

Eddie Lack (concussion) has been placed on the injured reserve list. Lack suffered his second concussion of the season on Dec. 28. The decision to move him to the IR list corresponds with the Hurricanes claiming Ty Rattie off waivers.

3 Michael Leighton Active

Michael Leighton has been summoned by the Carolina Hurricanes. Leighton has a 3.53 GAA and .875 save percentage in three games with Carolina. He also has a 2.17 GAA and .923 save percentage in 16 AHL contests.