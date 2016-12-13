Player Page

Roster

Pavel Zacha | Center | #37

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (19) / 4/6/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 210
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (6) / NJ
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Pavel Zacha will be a healthy scratch on Thursday.
Luke Gazdic, who was called up on Wednesday, will draw into the lineup. "We’re trying to continue to put him in situations we think he can handle and have success," Devils coach John Hynes said, regarding the decision to scratch Zacha. "We’re coming in against Washington, a big, strong, heavy team on the road. It’s a situation where we felt we gave him some games lately. We’d like to see him get better at certain aspects of his game. We feel the group we have tonight gives us some elements in the lineup that gives us a chance to compete." It shouldn't be long before Zacha's back in the lineup. Dec 29 - 2:29 PM
Source: The Bergen Record
More Pavel Zacha Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
30257-13101200031.065
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015NJ 102240000003.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 27PIT100000000001.000
Dec 23@ PIT100000000001.000
Dec 22PHI100000000000.000
Dec 20NAS100000000000.000
Dec 18@ NYR100000000002.000
Dec 17@ OTT000000000000.000
Dec 15@ STL1000-20000000.000
Dec 11@ NYR000000000000.000
Dec 9STL000000000000.000
Dec 8@ MON000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Adam Henrique
2Travis Zajac
3Pavel Zacha
4Vernon Fiddler
5Jacob Josefson
6Marc Savard
LW1Taylor Hall
2Mike Cammalleri
3Miles Wood
4Luke Gazdic
RW1Kyle Palmieri
2Beau Bennett
3P. A. Parenteau
4Devante Smith-Pelly
5Sergey Kalinin
D1Andy Greene
2Damon Severson
3John Moore
4Ben Lovejoy
5Jon Merrill
6Steven Santini
7Kyle Quincey
8Yohann Auvitu
G1Cory Schneider
2Keith Kinkaid
 

 