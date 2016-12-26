Player Page

Juuse Saros | Goalie | #74

Team: Nashville Predators
Age / DOB:  (21) / 4/19/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 180
Drafted: 2013 / Rd. 4 (99) / NAS
Juuse Saros turned aside all 25 shots he faced in Friday's 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues.
Saros hasn't started many games this season, but he's been solid throughout whenever he's played. He's 2-0-1 in his last three games and he's given up just two goals during that span. Saros will enter his next appearance with a 1.16 goals-against-average and a .957 save percentage. If he keeps playing this well, he might start to play more frequently. Dec 30 - 11:02 PM
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
530122171.40139132.9500
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
2015NAS1580100133.102320.8700
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Dec 29CHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 27MIN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 22LA0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20@ NJ160100011.002827.9640
Dec 19@ PHI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 17NYR16500001.922726.9630
Dec 15MIN0000000.0000.0000
Dec 13STL0000000.0000.0000
Dec 10@ ARI0000000.0000.0000
Dec 8@ DAL0000000.0000.0000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Ryan Johansen
2Mike Ribeiro
3Mike Fisher
4Calle Jarnkrok
5Colton Sissons
LW1Colin Wilson
2Kevin Fiala
3Reid Boucher
4Miikka Salomaki
5Austin Watson
RW1Filip Forsberg
2James Neal
3Craig Smith
4Viktor Arvidsson
D1P.K. Subban
2Roman Josi
3Ryan Ellis
4Mattias Ekholm
5Anthony Bitetto
6Matt Irwin
7Petter Granberg
8Adam Pardy
9Yannick Weber
G1Pekka Rinne
2Juuse Saros
 

 