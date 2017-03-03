Nikita Zaitsev | Defenseman | #22

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews picked up a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers. Matthews has now broken Wendel Clark's record of 34 goals for a rookie in Toronto Maple Leafs franchise history. Matthews has been extraordinary for the Leafs this season, leading the team with 62 points in 75 games. He has also opened the scoring in a game for a league high 14 times, tied for second most in a season since Pavel Bure had 15 during the 1999-2000 season. He will likely be on many fantasy championship teams at the conclusion of the week.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kadri picked up the primary assist on Leo Komarov's goal in the first period before scoring his 30th goal of the year at the 15:46 mark of the third frame. It's the first time he hits the 30-goal mark in his career. Kadri finished the game with a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal and one hit in 15:58 of ice time. He has 54 points in 72 games in 2016-17.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak scored a big power-play goal in Monday's 4-2 win over Boston. He scored with just 1:57 left in the third period to give the Leafs a 2-1 lead. Toronto added two empty-net goals to seal the victory. Bozak has 17 markers and 48 points in 67 games this campaign.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle received an in-game video tribute in his return to Tampa Bay as a member of the Maple Leafs on Thursday night. "I loved my time here. There was a lot of emotion," said Boyle. "That's important this time of year." Boyle has contributed two assists in eight games with Toronto since he was acquired from the Lightning.

5 Ben Smith Active

Ben Smith didn't practice on Monday after he had wires removed from his hand. He had surgery on his broken hand back in December. Smith has been a healthy scratch for the last three games and probably won't play Tuesday against Detroit either.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

Forward James van Riemsdyk picked up two assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-2 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins Monday night. JVR drew his 31st and 32nd assists of the season on goals by Morgan Rielly (sixth) and Tyler Bozak (17th). Reilly's goal tied the game at 1-1 in the first period and Bozak's power-play goal gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead at 18:03 of the third. The Leafs then scored two long empty-net goals, one by William Nylander and the other by Nazem Kadri. It was Nylander's 19th goal of the season and extended his personal points streak to eight consecutive games. Kadri's goal was his 29th.

2 Leo Komarov Active

Leo Komarov picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Komarov opened the scoring at the 8:55 mark of the first period. He also picked up the primary assist on Nazem Kadri's third-period goal. Komarov has 12 goals and 15 assists in 72 games this season. He isn't worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

3 Josh Leivo Sidelined

Josh Leivo isn't available on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury. Leivo has two goals and 10 points in 13 games this season. With him out, Ben Smith is expected to draw into the lineup.

4 Eric Fehr Sidelined

Eric Fehr's left arm is in a cast after he blocked a shot with his hand on Wednesday night. He had four hits and a minus-1 rating in 10:44 of ice time against Columbus during his first game with the Maple Leafs. Fehr probably won't be available to play on Thursday versus New Jersey, but he is expected to rejoin the team in Toronto after he stayed in Columbus overnight for treatment.

5 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman notched a goal and an assist in Toronto's 3-2 win over Florida on Tuesday night. He set up Auston Matthews in the first period and got the game winner early in the third frame on a shorthanded goal. Hyman has scored 10 markers this season and four have come on the penalty kill. He is tied for second in the league in shorthanded goals and ranks second in the league among all forwards with 2:50 of average of ice time on the penalty kill.

6 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin tallied his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Buffalo. Martin tied the game in the second period after the Sabres had a 2-0 lead after the first. He was also credited with five hits in 9:10 of ice time. Martin sits second in the league with 159 hits in 42 games.

7 Kasperi Kapanen Active

Kasperi Kapanen will draw into the Leafs' lineup on Tuesday. Kapanen has 18 goals and 43 points in 43 AHL games this season. He's projected to play on the fourth line with Brian Boyle and Matt Martin.

8 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner has been sick recently, but coach Mike Babcock feels that issue is behind the talented rookie now. He has contributed three assists in the last eight games. Babcock expects to get more from a healthier Marner down the stretch here. He has racked up 17 goals and 57 points in 70 matches.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander stretched his point streak to 12 straight games on Tuesday night. He registered his 37th helper of the season on a goal by Auston Matthews. Nylander has racked up four goals and 10 assists during his scoring spree. He has 58 points in 74 games during his rookie campaign.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Brown opened the scoring at the 10:56 mark of the first period to give Toronto the 1-0 lead, but it was the only offense they were able to come up with tonight. The Maple Leafs got a valuable point in the standings thanks to goalie Frederik Andersen, who turned in a fantastic performance in the loss. Brown has three goals in his last three games and he's up to 15 on the season. He has 27 points in 60 contests.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Sidelined

Nikita Soshnikov isn't expected to play Wednesday night. He is feeling a bit banged up after Monday's match against Boston, so consider him day-to-day with an undisclosed injury for now. Eric Fehr will play instead.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rielly did all of his damage in the second period. Rielly's goal extended Toronto's lead to 2-0 at the 2:24 mark of the middle frame before he helped set up James van Riemsdyk's goal just over 13 minutes later. Rielly has five goals and 21 assists in 63 games this season. He's picked up four points in his last four games.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner chipped in two assists Wednesday night in a 5-2 victory versus Columbus. Gardiner has a personal best 36 points in 72 games this season, but Wednesday's two-point effort snapped a four-game scoreless skid. He had two helpers in his previous 10 outings.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Per Bob McKenzie, the Maple Leafs and Nikita Zaitsev are working on a deal to keep him in Toronto for a long time. The pact is said to be for seven years with an AAV of $4.5M, "give or take $250K." Nothing is official yet, but this is still big news for the club and the 25-year-old defender. Zaitsev has posted four goals and 33 points with 124 blocks and 164 hits in 75 games.

4 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick (upper body) will be back in the lineup on Monday night against Boston. He has been sidelined since Feb. 21 because of an upper-body injury. Carrick has seven points and 47 penalty minutes in 55 games this season.

5 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick is expected to get back in the lineup on Monday night. He has been scratched for the last two games. Based on the morning skate, Martin Marincin will head to the press box.

6 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak was reinstated from his suspension on Tuesday March 28. Polak served two games for boarding Oliver Bjorkstrand. He had three shots on goal in 21:48 minutes of ice time in his return.

7 Alexey Marchenko Active

Alexey Marchenko is expected to fill in for Roman Polak on Thursday against the Devils. In nine games with Toronto since being claimed off waivers from Detroit, Marchenko has posted two points with 11 hits and 15 blocks. In 39 combined games this season, he has eight points with 19 hits and 59 blocks.

8 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko and Ben Smith will be scratched against the Panthers on Tuesday. Coach Mike Babcock has made a habit of scratching these three, so it does not appear they have much of a role with the team at the moment. Marincin has played just five times since Jan. 31st. Marchenko has two points in 11 games for Toronto. Smith has played just five times over the last month.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen (upper body) will get the nod on Thursday. Andersen left Saturday's game due to the injury and he didn't play on Tuesday. The Leafs have leaned heavily on Andersen all season and they're still in the thick of their battle for a playoff spot, so getting Andersen back rather quickly was critical for them. He has a 2.66 GAA and .918 save percentage in 61 games this season.