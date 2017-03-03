Player Page

Nikita Zaitsev | Defenseman | #22

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (25) / 10/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 195
Per Bob McKenzie, the Maple Leafs and Nikita Zaitsev are working on a deal to keep him in Toronto for a long time.
The pact is said to be for seven years with an AAV of $4.5M, "give or take $250K." Nothing is official yet, but this is still big news for the club and the 25-year-old defender. Zaitsev has posted four goals and 33 points with 124 blocks and 164 hits in 75 games. Mar 30 - 9:19 PM
Source: Jeff Veillette
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7542933-213418010101.040
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 28FLA100000000001.000
Mar 25@ BUF1000-10000001.000
Mar 23NJ101100000002.000
Mar 22@ CLM111230000005.200
Mar 20BOS1011-22010001.000
Mar 18CHI100000000001.000
Mar 16@ TB100002000000.000
Mar 14@ FLA1000-40000001.000
Mar 11@ CAR1000-12000003.000
Mar 9PHI100002000000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Brian Boyle
5Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Josh Leivo
4Eric Fehr
5Zach Hyman
6Matt Martin
7Kasperi Kapanen
8Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Connor Carrick
5Matt Hunwick
6Roman Polak
7Alexey Marchenko
8Martin Marincin
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 