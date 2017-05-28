Player Page

Roster

Dylan Strome | Center | #20

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (20) / 3/7/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 185
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (3) / ARI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Arizona won't rush Dylan Strome to be a regular contributor at the NHL, but when he's ready the Coyotes believe he will make an impact.
Strome recorded one assist in seven games for the Coyotes last season before he was reassigned to Erie of the OHL. "We could have had Dylan here and had him play a depth role or play on the wing," GM John Chayka said. "He would have been fine doing that, but that's not what we're looking for out of him. We're looking for him to be a 200-foot center who impacts the game in all areas. That's a very difficult position to play and excel in at a young age. We're trying to bring him along the right way and do the right thing for the right reason. We are looking for the same thing this year. It could happen for him as early as Game 1 of the preseason, where he grabs a spot and runs with it and away he goes. It's my expectation that he will have a strong camp." If he impresses then there's a good chance that he'll be the team's second-line center going into the 2017-18 campaign. Aug 5 - 11:01 AM
Source: Jerry Brown for NHL.com
More Dylan Strome Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7011-50000006.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016ARI7011-50000006.000
Dylan Strome's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Dylan Strome's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Dylan Strome's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Dylan Strome's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Dylan Strome
4Nick Cousins
5Brad Richardson
6Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Jordan Martinook
RW1Tobias Rieder
2Anthony Duclair
3Christian Fischer
4Lawson Crouse
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jakob Chychrun
5Luke Schenn
6Adam Clendening
7Kevin Connauton
G1Antti Raanta
2Louis Domingue
 

 