Dylan Strome | Center | #20

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan is looking forward to being a leader on the young Arizona Coyotes. "I still feel like a young guy," said the 27-year-old Stepan. "But now I look at the lineup and I think there's only going to be one guy that's older than me up front (forward Jamie McGinn, 28), and maybe two or three guys on the back end (defensemen Zbynek Michalek, 34; Alex Goligoski, 32; Niklas Hjalmarsson, 30). It's definitely a new experience, but something that certainly doesn't worry me. I've been in a leadership role in New York and I'll just transfer into a new one in Arizona. I couldn't be more excited." He has registered at least 53 points in each of his past four seasons and was an alternate captain for the past three seasons. Stepan is projected to center Arizona's top line after he was acquired from the Rangers along with goaltender Antti Raanta in June.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak generated 15 goals and 33 points in 78 games during his rookie season. He also recorded the second-most faceoff wins in the league among rookies (471) and finished with a 46.8 winning percentage. Dvorak made great progress over the year and should be a key player on the Coyotes in 2017-18. "As time went on, you saw his confidence increase," said TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button. "You saw his production increase. You saw him expand his game and, trust me, that's just a sign of things to come. He is a real, real promising young player."

3 Dylan Strome Active

Arizona won't rush Dylan Strome to be a regular contributor at the NHL, but when he's ready the Coyotes believe he will make an impact. Strome recorded one assist in seven games for the Coyotes last season before he was reassigned to Erie of the OHL. "We could have had Dylan here and had him play a depth role or play on the wing," GM John Chayka said. "He would have been fine doing that, but that's not what we're looking for out of him. We're looking for him to be a 200-foot center who impacts the game in all areas. That's a very difficult position to play and excel in at a young age. We're trying to bring him along the right way and do the right thing for the right reason. We are looking for the same thing this year. It could happen for him as early as Game 1 of the preseason, where he grabs a spot and runs with it and away he goes. It's my expectation that he will have a strong camp." If he impresses then there's a good chance that he'll be the team's second-line center going into the 2017-18 campaign.

4 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins has signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes acquired Cousins and goalie prospect Merrick Madsen from the Philadelphia Flyers on June 16 in exchange for forward prospect Brendan Warren and a 2018 fifth-round pick. Cousins had six goals and 16 points in 60 games with the Flyers in 2016-17. He was a restricted free agent.

5 Brad Richardson Active

The Coyotes have shut Brad Richardson down for the rest of the season. He underwent a procedure on his leg Friday. He is expected to be ready for training camp. In 16 games he posted five goals and nine points with 15 PIMs and 19 hits.

6 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi recorded an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas. Domi is on a three-game point streak. He has nine goals and 37 points in 57 contests in 2016-17. If he can stay healthy next season, he should be able to breach the 50-point mark like he did as a rookie.

2 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini scored the Coyotes' lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota Saturday night. It was Perlini's 14th goal and 21st point in 57 games this season. Shane Doan registered an assist in what could be the last game of his career. If this is the end, Doan is finishing with 972 points in 1,540 contests.

3 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller is determined to stick with the Coyotes in 2017-18. "It's in my head every day," Keller said. "That's what I'm working toward. I think if I do everything I can this summer, there's no way that I'm not on the roster." He is more confident after getting some NHL experience at the end of last season. Keller also played well at the 2017 World Hockey Championship for Team USA.

4 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook has signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes. Martinook's agent said that the two sides were "close" to a contract extension on Friday, so this agreement doesn't come as a surprise. This makes the arbitration hearing scheduled for Wednesday moot. He had 11 goals and 25 points in 77 games last season.

RW 1 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder underwent successful ankle surgery and his recovery period is expected to be 8-12 weeks. Rieder sustained his injury during the World Hockey Championship where he had one goal in three games for Germany. He finished the NHL regular season with 16 goals and 34 points in 80 games. He has the potential to put up a few more points if he is fully recovered from his ankle ailment.

2 Anthony Duclair Active

Arizona continues to negotiate with Anthony Duclair on a new contract. "We're still trying to determine the best value for the player and the team moving forward," John Chayka said. "He's obviously a guy that's had a unique two years. He had a great year his first year (20 goals) and obviously struggled last year (five goals). It makes it a bit more difficult, but we're working away with [agent] Kent [Hughes]. Kent's been great through the process, trying to find something that works for both sides." Duclair spent some time in the minors last season after he played in 81 matches with the Coyotes in 2015-16. Arizona would prefer to sign him to short-term deal and have the 21-year-old forward prove himself.

3 Christian Fischer Active

The Arizona Coyotes have sent Christian Fischer to the minors. Fischer was a healthy scratch on Wednesday and he wasn't going to draw back into the lineup with Shane Doan returning from the sidelines. With that in mind, Fischer is better served being in the AHL for now so that he can get some playing time.

4 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse will return to action on Friday against the Stars. This will be the youngster's first game since Feb. 11th due to a lower body injury. He has eight points and 115 hits in 48 games this season.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson will be counted on to help lead the Coyotes back to the playoffs. Arizona added some players in the off-season who could make a difference in Derek Stepan, Antti Raanta and Niklas Hjalmarsson, but they believe the key to their success will be the play and leadership of Ekman-Larsson. "It's a bit of a reboot here but I think we've got a good core, a young nucleus led by Oliver Ekman-Larsson," GM John Chayka told NHL Tonight. "He's going to carry us. You only go as far as your top players can bring you." OEL led the Coyotes in average ice time per game (24:36) last season, while contributing 12 goals and 39 points in 79 games.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski scored a late third-period goal in the 3-1 loss to St Louis Wednesday night to keep the Coyotes from being shutout. Goligoski earned his third point in the last five games. This increased his goal total to six and point total to 32. Goligoski’s goal was the only of the night for the Coyotes and was assisted by Christian Dvorak and Clayton Keller. This was Keller’s first NHL point since he started with the team in Monday night’s matchup against St Louis.

3 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

Niklas Hjalmarsson was surprised and elated by his trade from Chicago to the Coyotes. Hjalmarsson had only known the Blackhawks in the NHL as he played on their blueline for all or parts of 10 seasons. But he is looking forward to the new challenge of playing with Arizona and especially on the first pairing with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. "He’s one of the better D-men in the league, so hopefully I can complement him with just playing my style of hockey," said Hjalmarsson, of Ekman-Larsson. "At the same time, maybe try to develop a little bit more of a puck-moving element to my game and be more involved offensively. But at the same time, playing defense first has always been my strength. That’s what I’m expecting of myself." Hjalmarsson had only five goals and 18 points last season but the trade to Arizona should get him closer to 25-30 points.

4 Jakob Chychrun Sidelined

Jakob Chychrun has undergone knee surgery and he is out indefinitely. Chychrun was hurt this week during off-season training. The Coyotes expect him to make a full recovery and an update on his status will come when training camp begins on Sept. 14. The 19-year-old defender posted seven goals and 20 points in 68 games last season with Arizona as a rookie.

5 Luke Schenn Active

Many people were surprised to see the Arizona Coyotes keep Luke Schenn in the expansion draft. But GM John Chayka was obviously not among them. "Luke's a unique player," Chayka said. "He can play up and down your lineup. He brings an element. He brings some things that we don't necessarily have a lot of on our team. At a reasonable cap hit for a right-shot defenseman, which is even rarer in the NHL, that was kind of the decision-making process." Schenn has no fantasy value in traditional pools but is a serviceable NHL defenseman.

6 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening has inked a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes. It is worth $650,000 on a one-way contract. The defenseman had two goals and 11 points in 31 games last season with the Rangers but he will get to play more with Arizona and could get 25-30 points in a full season.

7 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton is expected to return Sunday night against the Kings after missing the last 15 games due to an upper body injury. Through just 20 games this season he has an assist with eight PIMs, 15 blocks and 40 hits.

G 1 Antti Raanta Active

The Arizona Coyotes have added plenty of experience to their roster following the trades for Antti Raanta, Derek Stepan and Niklas Hjalmarsson. Hjalmarsson has won the Cup three times while Raanta had his name engraved once as a Blackhawk, although he did not see any playoff action. Raanta will give the Coyotes solid goaltending and should see action in 50-60 games barring injuries. "He loves being a part of a team that goes out and wins hockey games," Stepan said. "He loves to be the guy that gets it done. That’s something that he’s going to do in Arizona." Raanta was 16-8-2 with the Rangers last season and chipped in with a 2.26 GAA and a .922 save percentage.