Mitch Marner | Winger | #16

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (19) / 5/5/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 170
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (4) / TOR
Recent News

Mitch Marner produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-0 win over Calgary.
He opened the scoring and was credited with the game winner when he tipped in a point shot late in the first period. Marner added an assist on a power-play goal by Nazem Kadri in the third. The two-point effort moved him into the NHL rookie scoring lead with 39 points in 45 games. Marner also currently leads the Maple Leafs in points after he moved one ahead of James van Riemsdyk and Auston Matthews. Jan 24 - 10:54 AM
Source: Toronto Star
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
45112839-626112004113.097
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 23CAL111212010013.333
Jan 21OTT1000-10000001.000
Jan 19NYR1011-10000001.000
Jan 17BUF1011-12010000.000
Jan 14@ OTT101110000000.000
Jan 13@ NYR102200020000.000
Jan 7MON103302020004.000
Jan 6@ NJ1000-12000001.000
Jan 3@ WAS1112-20010003.333
Jan 1DET110100000003.333

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Frederik Gauthier
5Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Martin Marincin
8Frank Corrado
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 