All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier scored the game-winning goal in the shootout during Monday's 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Couturier put the game away in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Flyers the win, but this game was mostly about goaltenders Petr Mrazek and Charlie Lindgren, who both came up with big saves. Couturier finished the night with a game-high six shots on goal in 23:02 of ice time. The Flyers forward has 29 goals and 61 points in 63 games this season. He's now gone back-to-back games without collecting a point.

2 Nolan Patrick Active

Nolan Patrick scored in his fourth consecutive game Saturday. Patrick deflected home a Brandon Manning shot in the third period to give him nine this season as well as six in his last 13. He is coming into his own as he was selected second overall in the 2017 Draft. Patrick is becoming an offensive force and had nine shots on goal against the Senators. He should be grabbed in all pools at this time.

3 Valtteri Filppula Active

Valtteri Filppula registered an assist in the Flyers' 2-1 overtime win against Washington on Sunday. Filppula is on a three-game point streak as a result. He has 10 goals and 21 points in 47 contests in 2017-18. That level of production is more-or-less par for the course for Filppula.

4 Jori Lehtera Active

Jori Lehtera (illness) was able to play on Thursday. Lehtera was questionable for the contest after missing Wednesday's practice. He ended up dishing out two hits in 12:31 minutes of ice time.

LW 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist in the Flyers 5-3 win over Ottawa Saturday. What a turnaround it has been for Giroux who has 22 goals and 74 points in 62 games after only 14 goals and 58 points in a full season last year. Giroux's career high of 93 points is in doubt and that would be a fitting cap on the season for the just turned 30-year-old. Needless to say, he is a must start.

2 Travis Konecny Active

Travis Konecny found the back of the net in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Flyers were held off the scoreboard in the first two periods, but Konecny managed to cut Carolina's lead to 3-1 at the 1:20 mark of the third frame. The 20-year-old finished the game with a minus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, three shots on goal and one hit in 16:57 of ice time. He now has 16 goals and 35 points in 63 games this season. Linemates Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux registered the assists on Philadelphia's only goal.

3 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal scored with just three seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Weal beat Cam Ward with a wrist shot as time was winding down in the extra frame, giving him his seventh goal of the season and first since January 16th versus the New York Rangers. He now has 15 points in 47 games this season. He had previously been held pointless for a span of eight games.

4 Scott Laughton Active

Scott Laughton scored a goal in the Flyers' 3-2 loss to Florida Thursday night. Laughton snapped a six-game point drought. He has six goals and 11 points in 37 contests in 2017-18.

5 Taylor Leier Active

Taylor Leier will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Leier has one goal and four assists in 36 games this season. It's the ninth time in 10 games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Matt Read and Johnny Oduya, who was claimed off waivers from Ottawa earlier today, will also serve as scratches tonight.

6 Oskar Lindblom Active

Oskar Lindblom was called up from the minors on Thursday March 1. Lindblom spent less than a week in the minors. He has no points in five games with the Flyers this season.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek picked up two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens. Voracek helped set up Nolan Patrick's power play goal in the second period before he added the game-tying goal (2-2) in the third frame and the overtime winner. He finished the game with an even rating and two shots on goal in 20:11 of ice time. The 28-year-old has accumulated 15 points in his last 13 games. He's up to 13 goals and an impressive 68 points in just 60 games. The Flyers forward is currently on pace to score a career-high 93 points in 2017-18.

2 Wayne Simmonds I.L.

Wayne Simmonds will be out of action for 2-3 weeks because of an upper-body injury. Simmonds had appeared in all 59 games this season, while recording 20 goals and 37 points. His injury explains why Philadelphia called up Oskar Lindblom from the minors on Monday night.

3 Michael Raffl Active

Michael Raffl was moved down to the third line with the return of Travis Konecny to the lineup. Raffl saw time with Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux during Konecny's brief one game absence but it was back to being a bottom six forward for Raffl Saturday. He has 10 goals and 18 points after he was held off the scoresheet with the Giroux line and without him over the last two games.

4 Matt Read Active

Matt Read will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Read has no points and a plus-1 rating in four games this season. The 31-year-old won't have any fantasy value going forward. Johnny Oduya and Jordan Weal will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will serve as a healthy scratch this afternoon against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It'll mark the first time Weise is scratch since he sat for 13 straight games between Jan. 6 and Feb. 6. Jordan Weal will enter the lineup in his place. Johnny Oduya and Matt Read will also be a scratch.

D 1 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere collected two assists in the Flyers' 2-1 win against Columbus on Thursday. It was Gostisbehere's second straight multi-point contest and his third in the span of five games. He's up to 10 goals and 49 points in 57 contests this season. That's a new career-high in points with a good chunk of time left in the campaign.

2 Ivan Provorov Sidelined

Ivan Provorov had a goal and two assists in a 7-6 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. With just under three minutes remaining in regulation, Provorov made a beautiful play to make a diving pass to Claude Giroux to tie the game up at six. The Russian blueliner is now up to 12 goals and 32 points in 65 games this season. Nolan Patrick, Jori Lehtera, Jakub Voracek and Robert Hagg also scored in the win.

3 Andrew MacDonald Active

Andrew MacDonald registered an assist in the Flyers' 3-2 overtime win against Toronto on Thursday. MacDonald has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. It's a rare hot streak for the defensive defenseman as he still has just a goal and eight points in 30 contests this season.

4 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas scored his first of the season Sunday. Gudas scored into the empty net to clinch the game for the Flyers as they knocked off Vegas 4-1. Gudas is known for his penalty minutes and his hit totals but the goal was a nice bonus. He has eight points in 44 games with 66 penalty minutes.

5 Robert Hagg Active

Robert Hagg scored his first career goal on Wednesday. Hagg was playing in his 35th career NHL contest. His goal proved to be critical as the Flyers went on to earn a 4-3 win over Detroit. "It’s fun, especially with a win," Hagg said. "I was just closing my eyes and hoping for the best. When I looked up and saw the puck go in, there was a lot of emotion coming out. I had few chances earlier this season, so to see that one go in feels pretty damn good." The 22-year-old defenseman isn't likely to develop into a major offensive force, but he does dish out a lot of hits. He has 117 hits in 34 contests this season.

6 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning picked up a goal and two assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. Manning did all of his damage in the third period, as he registered the primary helpers on goal by Claude Giroux and Nolan Patrick before scoring the flukiest goal you've ever seen. Manning dumped the puck into Ottawa's end, the puck bounced off the corner boards before sliding right into the Senators net. The Flyers blue liner finished the game with a plus-3 rating, three shots on goal, three hits and four blocked shots in 18:04 of ice time. He's now accumulated five points in his last four games. He's up to six goals and 15 points in 47 games this season. Despite his recent surge in offensive production, Manning won't be worth adding in any fantasy format.

7 Johnny Oduya Active

The Philadelphia Flyers have claimed Johnny Oduya off waivers from Ottawa. The Flyers obviously want to upgrade their bottom two defensemen and have done so with the claim of Oduya. He has four goals and eight points in 51 games this season so his fantasy value is negligible.

G 1 Petr Mrazek Active

Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 35 shots in a 7-6 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was a tough third period for Mrazek who at one point allowed three goals on six shots midway through the period. His record will drop to 11-8-4 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against-average and .909 save percentage.

2 Alex Lyon Active

Alex Lyon turned aside 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Flyers didn't lead until the very end when Jakub Voracek scored the game-winner in overtime. Lyon has picked up his first two NHL wins in his last two outings. He has a 2-1-0 record with a 2.88 goals-against-average and a .903 save percentage this season. With Petr Mrazek now in the fold, expect Lyon to see less action than he's seen in the last couple of days.

3 Brian Elliott I.L.

Brian Elliott (core muscle surgery) should resume skating next week. It will be a good step forward for Elliott, but he's not expected to return in the near future. He'll probably be back in mid-to-late March based on his original timetable.