Ivan Provorov | Defenseman | #9

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (21) / 1/13/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 201
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (7) / PHI
Recent News

Ivan Provorov had a goal and two assists in a 7-6 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
With just under three minutes remaining in regulation, Provorov made a beautiful play to make a diving pass to Claude Giroux to tie the game up at six. The Russian blueliner is now up to 12 goals and 32 points in 65 games this season. Nolan Patrick, Jori Lehtera, Jakub Voracek and Robert Hagg also scored in the win. Mar 3 - 4:31 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
64111829111422000150.073
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016PHI8262430-73405001161.037
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 1CAR1000-10000000.000
Feb 26@ MON100002000001.000
Feb 24@ OTT1101-10000003.333
Feb 22CLM1000-10000000.000
Feb 20MON100000000001.000
Feb 18@ NYR101140000002.000
Feb 16@ CLM100020000001.000
Feb 13NJ1000-20000004.000
Feb 11@ VGK101120000000.000
Feb 10@ ARI1000-10000006.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sean Couturier
2Nolan Patrick
3Valtteri Filppula
4Jori Lehtera
LW1Claude Giroux
2Travis Konecny
3Jordan Weal
4Scott Laughton
5Taylor Leier
6Oskar Lindblom
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Michael Raffl
4Matt Read
5Dale Weise
D1Shayne Gostisbehere
2Ivan Provorov
3Andrew MacDonald
4Radko Gudas
5Robert Hagg
6Brandon Manning
7Johnny Oduya
G1Petr Mrazek
2Alex Lyon
3Brian Elliott
4Michal Neuvirth
 

 