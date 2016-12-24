Player Page

Roster

Mikko Rantanen | Winger | #96

Team: Colorado Avalanche
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/29/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 211
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (10) / COL
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Mikko Rantanen scored his seventh goal of the season at the 16:28 mark of the second, but it was not enough as the Avalanche lost 3-2 to the Canucks Wednesday night.
In the process, Rantanen snapped an eight-game goal-less streak. The Avs lost seven of those contests. Rantanen’s last goal also came in a losing effort against these same Canucks. Notably, the Canucks’ Sven Baertschi also ended an eight-game goal-less streak when he scored twice on the other end of the ice. Jan 26 - 12:26 AM
More Mikko Rantanen Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4061218-18103400062.097
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015COL9000-72000009.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 23SJ1000-20000001.000
Jan 21@ SJ100020000002.000
Jan 19@ ANA100000000001.000
Jan 17CHI1000-12000001.000
Jan 14NAS1000-10000002.000
Jan 12ANA100000000002.000
Jan 6NYI101110000001.000
Jan 4@ CAL1000-10000002.000
Jan 2@ VAN1101-10100003.333
Dec 31NYR1000-20000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Matt Duchene
2Carl Soderberg
3Mikhail Grigorenko
4John Mitchell
LW1Gabriel Landeskog
2Rene Bourque
3Joe Colborne
4Matthew Nieto
5Andreas Martinsen
6Jim O'Brien
RW1Nathan MacKinnon
2Jarome Iginla
3Mikko Rantanen
4Blake Comeau
D1Tyson Barrie
2Erik Johnson
3Francois Beauchemin
4Nikita Zadorov
5Fedor Tyutin
6Patrick Wiercioch
7Cody Goloubef
8Eric Gelinas
G1Semyon Varlamov
2Calvin Pickard
3Spencer Martin
 

 