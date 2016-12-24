Mikko Rantanen | Winger | #96

All Positions

C 1 Matt Duchene Active

Matt Duchene will be back in the lineup Wednesday after missing Monday's game due to an illness. "It hit me that day," he said referring to Saturday. "I was able to play that game, but I just felt worse and worse. I thought it would change, but it was bad. Thankfully, this morning, I'm feeling much better. It was the better part of four days for me feeling terrible." Duchene had been playing better prior to getting sick with two goals and two assists over a three-game span.

2 Carl Soderberg Active

Carl Soderberg suited up in his 200th consecutive game Tuesday night. It represents a career high for the Avalanche forward and it is the longest active streak on the team. Unfortunately, it was another match without a point for Soderberg in a 2-0 loss to Minnesota. He has nine points in 31 matches after he produced 51 points last year.

3 Mikhail Grigorenko Active

Mikhail Grigorenko scored his fifth goal of the 2016-17 season, but his efforts fell short as the Colorado Avalanche lost 3-2 to the San Jose Sharks in OT on Saturday. This marks his first goal since a tally in a loss to the Stars on Dec. 29. He's been on a bit of a hot streak lately overall, however, as he now has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four contests. He now has 15 points in 41 GP in 2016-17, barely managing more than one SOG per game (50 in those 41).

4 John Mitchell Active

John Mitchell and Patrick Wiercioch will be scratched against the Predators on Saturday. Mitchell has posted 20 PIMs with 27 blocks and 40 hits in 34 games this season. Meanwhile Wiercioch has picked up nine points iwth 31 hits and 38 blocks in 36 games thus far.

LW 1 Gabriel Landeskog Active

Gabriel Landeskog scored the lone goal for Colorado in a 2-1 loss to Anaheim on Thursday. It was a power-play marker and ninth of the campaign for the Avalanche captain who is the subject of trade rumors. Landeskog has a modest three game points streak going (2G-1A) and has four points in his last five games. He's numbers don't look so bad considering everything going on in Colorado. The 24-year-old has 16 points in 33 games. Matt Duchene and Nathan MacKinnon picked up helpers.

2 Rene Bourque I.L.

Rene Bourque (lower body) has been moved to injured reserve. He hasn't played since Jan. 19 and will be eligible to play after the All-Star break if he is healthy. Bourque will not be in the lineup Wednesday night versus Vancouver.

3 Joe Colborne Active

Joe Colborne will be scratched against the Ducks on Thursday. Through 33 games so far he's still stuck at three goals and four points along with 49 hits.

4 Matthew Nieto Active

Matthew Nieto got his first goal of the season Tuesday in a 6-4 loss to Chicago. He has accounted for one goal and one assist in four games with Colorado since he was claimed off waivers from San Jose.

5 Andreas Martinsen Active

Andreas Martinsen will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against Chicago. It's the fourth time in six games that Martinsen is scratched by the Avs. The 26-year-old has one goal and three points in 37 games this season. Patrick Wiercioch will also be scratched.

6 Jim O'Brien Active

Jim O'Brien will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday when the Avalanche host the Canucks Recalled the day before, where he'd amassed 7-10-17 in 26 games with San Antonio, he will have to wait to make his Avalanche debut.

RW 1 Nathan MacKinnon Active

Nathan MacKinnon recorded two assists in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Chicago. He helped set up goals by Matt Duchene (power play) and Blake Comeau in the contest. MacKinnon has generated two goals and three assists in the last four games to give him 30 points this season.

2 Jarome Iginla Active

Jarome Iginla picked up an assist and nearly fought Calgary captain Mark Giordano Wednesday night. The linesmen broke up the potential tilt before it happened, though. Iginla was heading to the penalty box on a holding call when he dropped the gloves to fight his former teammate. The 39-year-old veteran has posted just 10 points in 38 games this year.

3 Mikko Rantanen Active

Mikko Rantanen scored his seventh goal of the season at the 16:28 mark of the second, but it was not enough as the Avalanche lost 3-2 to the Canucks Wednesday night. In the process, Rantanen snapped an eight-game goal-less streak. The Avs lost seven of those contests. Rantanen’s last goal also came in a losing effort against these same Canucks. Notably, the Canucks’ Sven Baertschi also ended an eight-game goal-less streak when he scored twice on the other end of the ice.

4 Blake Comeau Active

Blake Comeau skated in his 600th career game Thursday night. Unfortunately, he finished with no points and a minus-2 rating in a 4-1 loss to Anaheim. Comeau has posted one goal in the last 13 games. He has eight points in 36 contests.

D 1 Tyson Barrie I.L.

Tyson Barrie (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve. He won't play Wednesday night, but could be back after the All-Star break if he is ready by then. Barrie hasn't played since Jan. 17 due to a lower-body injury.

2 Erik Johnson I.L.

Erik Johnson's (broken fibula) original 6-8 week timetable has been extended to 8-10 weeks. That translates to Johnson likely returning in February. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar is hoping that Johnson will start skating in about two weeks.

3 Francois Beauchemin Active

Francois Beauchemin scored his first goal of the season during Saturday's 3-2 win loss to Nashville. The veteran defender now has nine points in 40 games this season. He also picked up a hit and two blocks in the effort.

4 Nikita Zadorov Active

Nikita Zadorov picked up two assists in a 5-2 loss to the Sharks Monday night. Zadorov has eight helpers and no goals in 44 games this season. He is still searching for his first goal of 2016-17, but he helped Jarome Iginla (power play) and Andreas Martinsen score in Monday's defeat.

5 Fedor Tyutin Active

Fedor Tyutin (lower body) should be back in the lineup on Thursday. He has missed the last two games because of a lower-body injury. The Avalanche have some question marks, including Tyutin, going into Thursday's contest. Those should be cleared up at the morning skate.

6 Patrick Wiercioch Active

Patrick Wiercioch and Joe Colborne will be scratched against the Sharks on Saturday. Through 37 games this season Wiercioch has posted nine points along with 35 hits and 38 blocks. Colborne meanwhile has four points in 33 games thus far.

7 Cody Goloubef Active

Cody Goloubef will be scratched against Florida on Sunday. The 27-year-old is still stuck on 99 career NHL games, but with no date in sight for when his momentous game may take place unfortunately. Goloubef has just 18 points in with 45 PIMs, 93 hits, and 102 blocks thus far in his career.

8 Eric Gelinas Active

Eric Gelinas will tag in for Francois Beauchemin, who is out sick for Friday's math with the Islanders. Gelinas has but a single point in 17 games this season, posting 10 PIMs, 16 hits, and 22 shots in that time as well.

G 1 Semyon Varlamov Sidelined

Semyon Varlamov (groin) won't play until after the All-Star break. Coach Jared Bednar said that Varlamov's groin injury isn't a day-to-day issue, so the team decided to shut him down for a while. The Avalanche netminder has dealt with his fair share of groin injuries throughout his career, including a few trips to the sidelines this season.

2 Calvin Pickard Active

Calvin Pickard will tend to Colorado's cage on Wednesday versus Vancouver. Spencer Martin will start for a second straight game on Monday night, but Colorado will go back to Pickard in the team's last game before the All-Star break. Pickard has turned aside 69 of the last 72 shots he has faced in his past two outings.