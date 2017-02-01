Zach Werenski | Defenseman | #8

All Positions

C 1 Brandon Dubinsky Active

Brandon Dubinsky (undisclosed) is able to play on Saturday. Dubinsky's status was unclear after he left Saturday's practice early. He has nine goals and 32 points in 60 games this season.

2 Alexander Wennberg Active

Alexander Wennberg scored twice to lead the Blue Jackets to a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. Wennberg is usually an assists machine as he has 40 this season but he managed to pot his 11th and 12th goals of the season Sunday. The 14th pick in the 2013 Draft has been a tremendous contributor to the Blue Jackets this season and his points total make him a must start in most pools.

3 William Karlsson Active

William Karlsson (illness) returned to action on Thursday March 2. Karlsson missed Tuesday's contest as a result of the sickness. He had 12:17 minutes of ice time in his return.

4 Lukas Sedlak I.L.

Lukas Sedlak has been placed on injured reserve. He has been sidelined since Feb. 17 due to an oblique strain. Through 55 games this season the rookie has posted six goals and 12 points with 57 hits to his credit as well.

LW 1 Boone Jenner Active

Booner Jenner scored the game-winning goal in Columbus' 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. These two teams were tied at three late in the third period, but Jenner managed to score the go-ahead goal with just over five minutes remaining in regulation. The Blue Jackets forward finished the game with a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal and four blocked shots in 18:15 of ice time. Jenner has now scored two goals in his last three games. He's up to 14 goals and 11 assists in 66 games this season.

2 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad scored the first goal of the night, but he did not get enough Blue Jackets’ help to stem a 3-2 loss to the Senators on Saturday. The Jackets scored the first and last goals of the night to bookend their loss. Saad’s goal came at 2:17 in the first, but they would have to wait until there was 2:22 remaining in the game to score again. Sam Gagner scored the final goal of the night on a power-play. This was Saad’s 45th point of the season.

3 Scott Hartnell Active

Scott Hartnell will return to the Blue Jackets' lineup on Sunday against the Senators after missing two games with a lower body injury. The veteran winger has posted 13 goals and 30 points in 50 games this season along with 41 PIMs and 57 hits. Make sure he's back in your lineup as well.

4 Matt Calvert I.L.

Matt Calvert (oblique) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Calvert is expected to be out for two weeks, so this move isn't surprising. He has nine goals and 11 points in 51 games this season.

RW 1 Cam Atkinson Active

Cam Atkinson reached the 30-goal milestone on Tuesday. Atkinson is the seventh Columbus player to ever enjoy a 30-goal campaign. He still has an outside chance of reaching the 40-goal mark too, which would make him the second Blue Jackets player to accomplish that feat after Rick Nash did it in 2003-04 and 2008-09.

2 Nick Foligno Active

Nick Foligno scored twice in a 7-0 victory by the Blue Jackets over the Islanders Saturday night. It may be too soon to form a bandwagon for Foligno, however. Despite earning 20 goals in 2016/2017 prior to this contest, he found the back of the net only twice in his last nine games. One of those came in a loss to the Rangers February 13. Foligno’s two goals Saturday allowed him to maintain a one-point advantage over Brandon Saad on the team leaderboard. Saad had two assists in the win over the Isles.

3 Sam Gagner Active

Sam Gagner had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win Sunday. Gagner, who scored on Saturday for the first time in 30 games, has 16 goals and 39 points thus far, very good production from a bottom-six forward. He got off to a great start with 14 goals and 28 points in his first 33 games but overall it is still a fine season.

4 Lauri Korpikoski Active

Lauri Korpikoski is projected to play alongside William Karlsson and Josh Anderson on Thursday. That's based on the combinations from Thursday's morning skate. This will be Korpikoski's first game with the Blue Jackets after being acquired from Dallas on Wednesday.

5 Josh Anderson Sidelined

Josh Anderson (lower body) is expected to miss seven-to-10 days. It's believed that he suffered an injury to his right knee on Sunday. Anderson has contributed 14 goals, 24 points and 64 PIMs in 63 games this season.

6 Oliver Bjorkstrand Active

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. Bjorkstrand broke a 0-0 tie at the midway point of the third period and the Blue Jackets never looked back. The 21-year-old has now scored in back-to-back games. He's up to four goals and four assists in 15 games. Cam Atkinson added the empty-netter late in the game.

7 David Clarkson I.L.

David Clarkson (back) has been placed on long-term injured reserve. He is dealing with a chronic lower-back problem that has him sidelined indefinitely. Clarkson was limited to just 23 games last season and it's not looking good for him already.

8 T.J. Tynan Active

T.J. Tynan is back up with Columbus on an emergency recall. He made his NHL debut Tuesday night and could play again Friday against Buffalo.

D 1 Seth Jones Active

Seth Jones had two assists Sunday and is on a four game points streak. The defenseman has six helpers in his last four and has 10 goals and 34 points this season. The Blue Jackets are blessed on the blueline with two outstanding young defensemen as both Jones and Zach Werenski should make a dynamic duo for the next ten years. He is a keeper.

2 Ryan Murray Sidelined

Ryan Murray (lower body) won't play in Friday's match with the Sabres. Through 59 games this season he's posted two goals and 11 points along with 24 PIMs and 94 blocks. Murray has been out since March 5th. Consider him day-to-day, for now.

3 Jack Johnson Active

Jack Johnson was a plus-five on Saturday. He combined beautifully with defense partner David Savard and also potted his third goal of the season. He has three goals and 17 points with a plus-14 rating. Johnson hit the 40 point mark in 2014-15 but with Zach Werenski and Seth Jones ahead of him offensively, it is unlikely he shall do so again in Columbus.

4 Zach Werenski Active

Zach Werenski picked up an assist on Friday and in doing so, surpassed Rick Nash to become the leader in points by a Columbus rookie. Werenski has nine goals and 40 points, knocking Nash from the top of the leaderboard as he had 39 as a rookie. What makes the accomplishment even greater is that Werenski is a defenseman. He should get plenty of support for the Calder although it now seems to be a two-man race between Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine. In voting for Werenski, he is playing a much tougher position and is still only a teenager. Werenski is going to be a great one and should be on someone's roster in all formats of fantasy hockey.

5 David Savard Active

David Savard had a goal and two assists for Columbus Saturday. Not only that, he was a plus-five on the night as Columbus rolled to a 7-0 shellacking of the New York Islanders. Savard has three goals and 17 points this season as he has been surpassed offensively by Zach Werenski on the Blue Jackets depth chart but if he was in your lineup Saturday, kudos, as the move definitely paid off.

6 Scott Harrington Active

Scott Harrington will be scratched against the Red Wings on Saturday. Through 38 career NHL games, including 13 this season, Harrington has posted four points along with 40 blocks and 49 hits while seeing an average of 13:39 of average ice time.

7 Kyle Quincey Active

Kyle Quincey skated alongside Ryan Murray during Thursday's practice. Quincey is projected to make his Blue Jackets' debut on Thursday after being acquired at the trade deadline. Markus Nutivaara might be a healthy scratch as a result of Quincey's inclusion.

8 Markus Nutivaara Active

Markus Nutivaara is projected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday night. His return to the back end is expected to push Kyle Quincey to the press box. Nutivaara has seven points and a plus-8 rating in 53 appearances this campaign.

G 1 Sergei Bobrovsky Active

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Blue Jackets goalie has now won four straight starts and he hasn't dropped a decision in regulation since Feb. 19 (six games). It's also the first time in six games that he's given up more than two goals in a game. The victory improves his overall record to 36-13-4. He'll enter his next start with a 2.07 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage.