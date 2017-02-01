Player Page

Zach Werenski | Defenseman | #8

Team: Columbus Blue Jackets
Age / DOB:  (19) / 7/19/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 218
College: Michigan
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (8) / CLM
Zach Werenski picked up an assist on Friday and in doing so, surpassed Rick Nash to become the leader in points by a Columbus rookie.
Werenski has nine goals and 40 points, knocking Nash from the top of the leaderboard as he had 39 as a rookie. What makes the accomplishment even greater is that Werenski is a defenseman. He should get plenty of support for the Calder although it now seems to be a two-man race between Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine. In voting for Werenski, he is playing a much tougher position and is still only a teenager. Werenski is going to be a great one and should be on someone's roster in all formats of fantasy hockey. Mar 11 - 7:51 AM
Source: Columbus Dispatch
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
66931401714417001163.055
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 10BUF1011-10010001.000
Mar 7NJ100010000004.000
Mar 5@ NJ100000000000.000
Mar 4@ OTT102200010002.000
Mar 2MIN100000000003.000
Feb 28@ MON100000000005.000
Feb 26@ NYR101110010000.000
Feb 25NYI100000000003.000
Feb 19NAS112310000005.200
Feb 17PIT100010000002.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Brandon Dubinsky
2Alexander Wennberg
3William Karlsson
4Lukas Sedlak
LW1Boone Jenner
2Brandon Saad
3Scott Hartnell
4Matt Calvert
RW1Cam Atkinson
2Nick Foligno
3Sam Gagner
4Lauri Korpikoski
5Josh Anderson
6Oliver Bjorkstrand
7David Clarkson
8T.J. Tynan
D1Seth Jones
2Ryan Murray
3Jack Johnson
4Zach Werenski
5David Savard
6Scott Harrington
7Kyle Quincey
8Markus Nutivaara
G1Sergei Bobrovsky
2Joonas Korpisalo
 

 