Player Page

Roster

Steve Yzerman | Center

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (53) / 5/9/1965
Ht / Wt:  5'11" / 185
Drafted: 1983 / Rd. 1 (4) / DET
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Steve Yzerman has stepped down as General Manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Joe Smith of The Athletic is also reporting that Julien BriseBois will take over as GM. Yzerman will take a job in an advisory role with the organization. Tampa Bay hasn't announced made anything official yet, but a press conference is scheduled for later this afternoon. Sep 11 - 1:14 PM
Source: Joe Smith on Twitter
More Steve Yzerman Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993DET58245882113670300217.111
1994DET4712263874040000134.090
1995DET803659952964160200220.164
1996DET81226385227880000232.095
1997DET7524456934660200188.128
1998DET80294574842130200231.126
1999DET7835447928341514226234.150
2000DET54183452418515017155.116
2001DET521335481118517115104.125
2002DET16268681200113.154
2003DET751833511046711013141.128
2005DET611420348184700386.163
Steve Yzerman's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Steve Yzerman's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Steve Yzerman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values

Go to Steve Yzerman's player profile.
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Brayden Point
3Anthony Cirelli
4Cedric Paquette
5Gabriel Dumont
6Kevin Lynch
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Yanni Gourde
3Alex Killorn
4Adam Erne
5Andy Andreoff
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2J.T. Miller
3Tyler Johnson
4Ryan Callahan
5Cory Conacher
6Mathieu Joseph
D1Victor Hedman
2Ryan McDonagh
3Mikhail Sergachev
4Anton Stralman
5Braydon Coburn
6Dan Girardi
7Jake Dotchin
8Slater Koekkoek
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Louis Domingue
 

 