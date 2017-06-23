Steve Yzerman | Center

All Positions

C 1 Steven Stamkos Active

Steven Stamkos had a quiet performance in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. Stamkos had a minus-1 rating, one shot on goal and two hits in Tampa Bay's 3-0 loss to Washington. He isn't the only player on the Lightning who struggled on Monday night, but he will have to better in Game 7 on Wednesday. Stamkos hasn't earned a point in the last two matches following a seven-game point streak.

2 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point has one more season left on his entry-level contract. Point has been a key member of the Lightning during his first two years in the NHL. He has accumulated 50 goals and 106 points in 150 games. He is also coming off a playoff run over which he recorded 16 points in 17 matches. Tampa Bay may consider giving him a long-term deal, but a bridge agreement is a possibility as well because the team already has long-term money tied to several players.

3 Anthony Cirelli Active

Don't be surprised if Anthony Cirelli carves out a role with the Tampa Bay Lightning this season. "It just seems that [general manager] Steve [Yzerman] and [director of amateur scouting] Al [Murray] find a way to find these guys that are coming up," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "Does Cirelli count as a guy that might have an impact next year? No question. Are there other guys coming up from Syracuse? No question. And I think that is what has really helped our organization. ... You don't know who the next person is going to be." Cirelli had five goals and six assists in 18 games last season.

4 Cedric Paquette Active

Cedric Paquette has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Paquette scored five goals and nine points in 56 games last season. His previous contract was a two-year, $1,625,000 deal.

5 Gabriel Dumont Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed Gabriel Dumont off waivers from Ottawa. Dumont started the season with Tampa Bay, but the Lightning put him on waivers on Nov. 21 and he was claimed by Ottawa, so this is a return to his former team. He has a goal and an assist in 30 games this season.

6 Kevin Lynch Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed center Kevin Lynch to a one-year/two-way contract. Lynch played for the Syracuse Crunch last season and had 14 goals and 26 points in 55 games. No terms have been announced.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Active

Ondrej Palat will be back alongside Brayden Point and Tyler Johnson in Game 7 versus Washington on Wednesday night. Palat had been seeing most of his playing time on the first line since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. He had plenty of success with Point and Johnson earlier in the postseason, though, while helping to shut down the best players on the opposition.

2 Yanni Gourde Active

Yanni Gourde moved up to Tampa Bay's second line in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. Gourde played alongside Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point in the contest. He didn't pick up a point in Tampa Bay's 4-2 win over Washington, but the combination seemed to work and Point scored in the victory.

3 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn skated on the top line during Wednesday's morning skate. Killorn is projected to play alongside Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov in Game 7 against Washington. He has notched five goals and two assists in 16 postseason matches this year.

4 Adam Erne Active

Adam Erne has signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Erne scored three goals and four points in 23 games with Tampa Bay last season. He also had 12 goals and 26 points in 41 AHL contests.

5 Andy Andreoff Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired Andy Andreoff from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Peter Budaj. Andreoff had three goals and nine points in 45 games last season. He has one season left on his two-year, $1,355,000 contract. Andreoff's role with the Lightning in 2018-19 figures to be minimal, assuming he makes the squad's opening game roster at all.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Active

Nikita Kucherov's newly signed eight-year, $76 million contract includes $44.5 million in total signing bonuses. The way signing bonuses work in the NHL is that they count as part of a season's cap hit, but are paid out in a lump sum on July 1 before the corresponding season starts as opposed to salary spread out over the season. For example, in 2019-20 Kucherov's actual salary is just $1 million, but he will receive a $12 million signing bonus on July 1, 2019. That season is the most extreme example in his contract as every other year contains a signing bonus in the range of $3 million to $8.5 million. Notably, the season where his signing bonus is $8.5 million is 2021-22, which is when the current CBA is set to expire, so even if there is a lockout that season, he will have already received the bulk of his 2021-22 pay in advance of it.

2 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller has inked a five-year contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Miller's new deal is worth $5.25 million per season. He recorded 23 goals and 58 points in 82 games with the New York Rangers and Lightning last season. Miller produced 18 points in 19 regular-season matches with Tampa Bay following his acquisition from New York. He also added eight points in 17 playoff contests.

3 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson's full no-trade clause will kick in on July 1st. If the Lightning aren't convinced they want to have him around long term, they will have to consider moving him before that date. The 27-year-old is scheduled to make $5 million per season for the next five years, so that's a significant financial commitment for a team that will have to pay some of its stars in the near future. Johnson had 21 goals and 50 points in 81 games with the Lightning this season. There's a chance he could be on the move at some point this offseason.

4 Ryan Callahan Active

Ryan Callahan (shoulder) hit the ice for the first time since undergoing surgery on May 31st. Callahan hit the ice with some of his Lightning teammates at Tampa's practice facility. The fact that the 33-year-old is already able to skate and stickhandle is a good sign for his recovery. "It's good to get back on the ice," Callahan said following Wednesday's workout. "Shoulder felt good. Everything that I did out there - obviously no shooting yet - doing some stickhandling, working on the skating, everything went well." Callahan had five goals and 18 points in 67 games last season. The veteran is expected to be back in the lineup in November, which means he'll miss the first month of the season. This is the third time in four years that he's undergone offseason surgery. He shouldn't be owned in any standard fantasy leagues.

5 Cory Conacher Active

Cory Conacher will be a healthy scratch in Game 7 against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old has played in just two games this postseason and he's failed to record a point. This will be the 13th straight game that he watches from the press box. Andrej Sustr, Jake Dotchin, Slater Koekkoek and Peter Budaj will also serve as healthy scratches in this one.

6 Mathieu Joseph Active

Mathieu Joseph has signed a three-year entry-level contract with Tampa Bay. The 19-year-old standout QMJHL standout has posted 25 goals and 45 points in 29 games with the Saint John Sea Dogs this season. That comes on the heels of his 73-point burst last season over 58 games. Joseph was a fourth-round pick of the Lightning in 2015.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman won the James Norris Memorial Trophy on Wednesday night. The award is given to "the defenseman who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." This is the first time that the Lightning defenseman has taken home the award. The 27-year-old had 17 goals and 63 points in 77 games during the regular season. He beat out Nashville's P.K. Subban and Los Angeles' Drew Doughty.

2 Ryan McDonagh Active

Ryan McDonagh has agreed to a seven-year, $47.25 million extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay has a single season left of his existing six-year, $26.2 million contract. McDonagh is a workhorse, averaging over 23 minutes in six of his last seven campaigns. He might play a slightly smaller role over a full season with Tampa Bay, but he'll still be one of their top defenders. He blocks a lot of shots and chips in 30-40 points.

3 Mikhail Sergachev Active

Mikhail Sergachev is back on the ice at the start of the second period. Sergachev appeared to be injured when he blocked a Dmitry Orlov shot at the end of the first period. He was taken to the dressing room with 10 seconds to go, but he has returned to the contest

4 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman earned an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over Washington during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. Stralman picked up an assist on Ryan Callahan's second-period goal, which held up as the game winner, when his shot ricocheted off the Lightning forward from a rebound and went into the net. Stralman has five points in 15 playoff matches this year.

5 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn recorded his second point in 13 playoff contests on Tuesday night. Coburn picked up his second assist of the postseason on a goal by Brayden Point in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final. He also had one hit and two blocks in 12:47 of ice time. Coburn hadn't earned a point since Game 4 against New Jersey in the first round.

6 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Boston Bruins. Girardi was the unlikeliest of heroes for the Lightning, but he managed to come through in overtime. His game-winning tally was a little fluky, as it bounced off Bruins forward Brian Gionta before going off him and into the net. Girardi finished the night with a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal, four hits and four blocked shots in 21:12 of ice time. The 34-year-old has two goals and three points in nine games this postseason. The Bolts now lead this best-of-seven series 3-1. They'll have a chance to eliminate the Bruins in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

7 Jake Dotchin Active

Jake Dotchin will be a healthy scratch in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Washington Capitals. Dotchin played in 48 games during the regular season, but he hasn't played in a single playoff contest in 2018. He had 11 points and a plus-17 rating in 2017-18. Andrej Sustr, Slater Koekkoek, Cory Conacher and Peter Budaj will also watch the game from the press box.

8 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek has agreed to a one-year, $865,000 contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Koekkoek was a restricted free agent after getting a qualifying offer from Tampa Bay. He had four goals and eight points in 35 games with the Lightning last season. He also scored two goals and 13 points in 48 AHL contests.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy could cash in when his contract expires after the 2019-20 season. "If (Vasilevskiy) wins the Cup and MVP, then he'll get (Carey) Price money," one agent, who does not represent Vasilevskiy, told The Athletic. "Otherwise, between $8-8.5 million AAV." Anaheim recently signed John Gibson an eight-year deal with an average annual value of $6.4 million. "(Vasilevskiy) may eclipse Gibson AAV but it's all dependent on goalie market overall," said another agent. "Teams are starting to pay on potential more than past performance, so that will affect things." Vasilevskiy recorded superb numbers last season, while finishing third in Vezina Trophy voting.