Mathew Barzal | Center | #13

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/26/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 189
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (16) / NYI
Matthew Barzal notched five assists in the Islanders' 6-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.
The 20-year-old continues to justify Garth Snow's decision to trade up for him in the 2015 NHL Draft. Barzal is smoking hot with 10 points in his last five games, including eight assists. This season, he has three goals and 13 points in 14 games. Nov 5 - 9:15 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
13358241100030.100
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016NYI2000-26000000.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 2@ WAS101100010002.000
Oct 30VGK110100100005.200
Oct 28@ NAS101110000000.000
Oct 26@ MIN1112100000011.000
Oct 24ARI100000000003.000
Oct 21SJ101110000002.000
Oct 19@ NYR110100000003.333
Oct 15@ LA101100000002.000
Oct 14@ SJ100000000003.000
Oct 11@ ANA100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Mathew Barzal
3Brock Nelson
4Casey Cizikas
5Alan Quine
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Nikolay Kulemin
5Shane Prince
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Josh Bailey
3Cal Clutterbuck
4Jason Chimera
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Scott Mayfield
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jaroslav Halak
 

 