C 1 John Tavares Active

With his goal against Washington Thursday night, John Tavares joined a pretty elite group of scoring centers. Tavares has scored 12 goals in the Isles' first 13 games this season and that is the fifth most (tie) in three decades by a pivot. The others on the list--Mario Lemieux, who has the top three slots at 18, 18 and 14 and Alex Steen, who scored 13 goals in 2013-14. Not a bad start considering Tavares will be looking for a new contract at season's end.

2 Mathew Barzal Active

Matthew Barzal notched five assists in the Islanders' 6-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. The 20-year-old continues to justify Garth Snow's decision to trade up for him in the 2015 NHL Draft. Barzal is smoking hot with 10 points in his last five games, including eight assists. This season, he has three goals and 13 points in 14 games.

3 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Nelson was left wide open alone in front of the net and quickly buried the feed Josh Ho-Sang for his 3rd goal of the season. All three have come in the last two games for the Islanders. Nelson is up to four points in four games but should finish off the season around the 40-50 point mark. Anders Lee and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders in the win.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas's third goal of the season wasn't enough in a 3-2 loss in Los Angeles. Cizikas now has three goals and five points through six games in a productive start to the season. The 26-year-old has a career high of 29 points.

5 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine (upper body) has been sent to AHL Bridgeport on a conditioning assignment. Quine wasn't able to participate in training camp or New York's first eight regular season games due to the injury. He had five goals and 18 points in 61 contests with the Islanders last season.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee picked up two goals and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals. Lee found himself in the right spot when Thomas Hickey's feed ricocheted off of him and in behind Holtby to tie the game. Unfortunately, Lars Eller scored less than 10 minutes later to win it for the Capitals. Lee now has eight goals and 15 points in 13 games this season and should definitely be owned in every league moving forward.

2 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers and Islanders played two split-squad games tonight. The Isles won this game, which was played in Brooklyn, while the Flyers won the game played in Lehigh Valley. Ladd's first year in New York was disappointing, as he scored 23 goals and just 31 points in 78 games. Expect him to be a little more comfortable now that he's entering his second year with the Islanders, but that might not translate into more fantasy success.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

Anthony Beauvillier has been a healthy scratch for the last three games. However, it doesn't sound like the Islanders are considering demoting him to the minors yet. "He's a NHL player," coach Doug Weight said. "I want to get him back in sooner than later because he's had a really good camp and he hasn't lost any of our good graces. He's a heck of a player and he's going to be in this league a long time. We'll see where it leads." Beauvillier has one goal in four games this season.

4 Nikolay Kulemin Active

Nikolay Kulemin will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Rangers. Kulemin has managed to collect just one assist in his first six games of the season. He'll have no fantasy value going forward. Dennis Seidenberg and Anthony Beauvillier will also serve has healthy scratches.

5 Shane Prince I.L.

Shane Prince will be out anywhere between four to six months after undergoing ankle surgery. Prince was dealing with a high ankle sprain late in the season. During his rehabilitation in the summer, he felt increasing discomfort and was then told he needed surgery to repair the injury. The 24-year-old had five goals and 18 points in 50 games with the Islanders last season.

RW 1 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle finally scored for the Islanders. Eberle was goalless in his first 10 games with New York but had a big effort on Saturday with a pair of goals and an assist. He is up to nine points this season in 11 games and is making the deal look good for the Islanders, especially with Ryan Strome struggling in Edmonton. Keep Eberle in your lineup.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey has registered six power-play assists so far this season. Surprisingly, he is among the league leaders in that department and there is no question he is playing with a tremendous amount of confidence. What is even more amazing is that since the beginning of the 2106-17 season, Bailey has recorded 56 assists, 11th in the NHL. We have never been big backers of Bailey, but he may finally have seen the light. If he is still a free agent in your hockey pool you probably should pick him up.

3 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck (lower body) returned to action on Saturday October 14. Clutterbuck was sidelined for three straight games. He found the back of the net in his return.

4 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera scored his 19th of the season on Saturday. Chimera will get one chance on Sunday to hit the 20 goal mark for the second year in a row. He started off the season poorly with only one goal in his first 21 games but since then has some fantasy relevance in deeper pools.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy punched in two goals and an assist in a solid night's work during the Isles' 6-4 win over Colorado. Leddy is producing at a terrific pace this season, with three goals and 10 points in 14 games. The 26-year-old is gunning for his career high of 46 points, posted last season.

2 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk will be protected by the New York Islanders for the upcoming expansion draft. The Islanders did not ask Boychuk to waive his no-movement clause. Boychuk was limited to 66 games in 2016-17 and he still has five more seasons remaining on his contract at a $6 million cap hit.

3 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan recorded an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. de Haan had been held off the scoresheet in the Islanders' first three games. He had five goals and 25 points in 82 contests in 2016-17 and should finish around there again this season.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey will be in the press box Sunday evening against Colorado. Hickey picked up an assist and logged 16:23 of ice time in a 4-3 loss to Washington this past Thursday. He has earned three helpers in 11 appearances this season. Scott Mayfield will instead.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. Seidenberg suited up in the Islanders' first game of the season, but he finished with a minus-3 rating in the defeat. Ryan Pulock will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals. This is the third consecutive game that Mayfield will watch from the press box. He has one goal and one assist in eight contests this season. Adam Pelech will also serve as a healthy scratch tonight.

7 Adam Pelech Sidelined

Adam Pelech is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Pelech will miss Thursday's game and is regarded as day-to-day beyond that. He has four assists in 12 contests this season. Look for Thomas Hickey to draw into the lineup as a result.

8 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock was a force on the power play Saturday with a goal and an assist. It was Pulock's third game of the season as he has been a healthy scratch for eight games. He is up to a goal and three points and that's not too shabby for a blueliner. We guess he will be back in the lineup Monday against Vegas with a performance like Saturday's under his belt.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss stopped 31 of 35 shots on Sunday night, which was good enough to beat Colorado 6-4. Greiss improves to 3-2-1 this season with a 3.75 goals against average and .896 save percentage. The 31-year-old is improving as the season wears on. He has won three of his last four games and has faced more than 30 shots in all of them.