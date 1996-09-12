Kyle Connor | Winger | #81

All Positions

C 1 Mark Scheifele Active

Mark Scheifele recorded a goal and two assists in Friday's 7-4 win over Vegas. Scheifele did all of his damange during Winnipeg's five-goal third period. The Jets forward has seven points in his last three contests. He's up to 13 goals and 32 points in 26 games this season.

2 Bryan Little Active

Bryan Little collected a goal and two assists in Friday's 4-1 win over Anaheim. It was the second multi-point game of the season for Little, who now has five points in his last four contests. The line of Little, Nikolaj Ehler and Patrik Laine combined for three goals and seven points in this one. Little is up to three goals and nine assists in 22 games in 2017-18.

3 Adam Lowry Active

Adam Lowry scored for the third time this season in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Los Angeles. Lowry's father, Dave, serves as an assistant coach on the Kings and watched him score with just eight seconds left in the first period. He has accounted for three goals and one assist in eight games since coming back from an upper-body injury.

4 Matt Hendricks Active

Matt Hendricks scored a goal and recorded an assist in Winnipeg's 5-2 victory over New Jersey Saturday afternoon. Kyle Connor and Mathieu Perreault also had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg. Jacob Trouba and Patrik Laine accounted for the Jets' other two goals. Joel Armia and Mark Scheifele each assisted on two of Winnipeg's five markers.

LW 1 Nikolaj Ehlers Active

Nikolaj Ehlers scored two goals and registered an assist in Winnipeg's 4-1 win over Anaheim on Friday. Ehlers is up to 10 goals and 16 points in 22 games in 2017-18. Bryan Little found the back of the net and recorded two assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor also scored a goal for the Jets. Tyler Myers assisted on two of Winnipeg's four markers.

2 Kyle Connor Sidelined

Kyle Connor won't play Sunday because of a lower-body injury. Connor didn't take part in the morning skate and he is listed as day-to-day. Coach Paul Maurice said the injury is not believed to be serious. Mathieu Perreault or Nikolaj Ehlers will move up to the top line against Ottawa.

3 Mathieu Perreault Active

Mathieu Perreault scored a pair of goals in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Nashville Predators. Perreault's power play goal in the first period tied the game at one, while his tally in the third frame made it 5-3. The Jets forward finished the game with a plus-1 rating and four shots on goal in 13 minutes of ice time. Perreault now has five goals and three assists in eight games this season. He's picked up five points in three games since returning from a lower-body injury.

4 Andrew Copp Active

Andrew Copp posted an assist with a plus-1 rating and three shots on net in Wednesday's 3-1 win in Los Angeles. It was Copp's first helper since Oct. 12, and just his fourth point in the past 17 games. Needless to say, he isn't someone who warrants much in the way of fantasy consideration at this time.

5 Shawn Matthias Active

Shawn Matthias will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. He has two assists and a minus-1 rating in 17 games this season. Tucker Poolman and Marko Dano will also watch the game from the press box.

6 Brandon Tanev Active

Brandon Tanev picked up an assist with a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 loss at Colorado. The offense is a rarity, as Tanev still has just two goals and five points through 25 outings. However, he is tremendously helpful to fantasy owners in deeper pools for his work in the blocked shots (23) and hits (74) categories.

RW 1 Blake Wheeler Active

Blake Wheeler registered three assists in Friday's 7-4 win over Vegas. He helped set up third-period goals by Patrik Laine (power play), Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Wheeler has six goals and 31 points in 26 games. This was also his second three-point effort in his last three contests.

2 Patrik Laine Active

Patrik Laine scored a goal and two assists in Friday's 7-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Laine did all of his damage in the third period, as he set up goals by Kyle Connor (power play) and Nikolaj Ehlers. The Jets forward's power play tally gave his team a 4-2 lead at the time. Laine now has 12 goals and eight assists in 26 games this season.

3 Joel Armia Active

Joel Armia produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-1 win over Pittsburgh. Armia got back in the lineup Sunday from a one-game absence due to injury. He logged just 9:39 of ice time in the match, but still managed to make an impact on the scoresheet. He has three points in seven outings this year.

4 Marko Dano Active

Marko Dano will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against Minnesota. Dano's been a healthy scratch in every game since Oct. 27. He has no points and a minus-2 rating in six games this season. Tucker Poolman and Shawn Matthias will also watch the game from the press box.

D 1 Dustin Byfuglien Active

Dustin Byfuglien participated in Thursday's practice. This is just an FYI because Byfuglien skipped Wednesday's skate for maintenance reasons. He should be fine to play on Friday.

2 Jacob Trouba Active

Jacob Trouba received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Calgary's Marek Hrivik on Monday night. Trouba is suspended pending league review of the hit, but coach Paul Maurice believes it could be rescinded. "I've looked at it a bunch of times. I understand the call on the ice, just the way it looks because of the angles of the referees," Maurice said. "And I want that call in exhibition, you don't want to miss something like that and the game gets right out of hand. But I think you'll find it end up being a pretty clean hit."

3 Tyler Myers Active

Tyler Myers posted a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 loss to Nashville. Myers had a power-play assist in the first period and he scored his third goal of the season in the third frame. He concluded the contest with three shots, two hits and two blocks in 20:35 of ice time. Myers has four points in his last four outings to give him nine points over 20 matches this year.

4 Josh Morrissey Active

Josh Morrissey opened the scoring in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss at Colorado. Morrissey posted a goal with a plus-2 rating, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and a hit. Despite the goal, he isn't normally known for his scoring, but more for his physicality. He has posted three goals with seven points, a plus-9 rating, 51 hits and 54 blocked shots through 25 outings.

5 Dmitry Kulikov Active

Dmitry Kulikov returned to the lineup Thursday night from a lower-body injury. Kulikov was injured back on Oct. 14, but he missed just two contests. He had a minus-1 rating in 14:52 of ice time during his return to action.

6 Toby Enstrom I.L.

Toby Enstrom (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve by Winnipeg. Enstrom will reportedly miss about eight weeks with a lower-body injury, which is unrelated to previous knee issues. He has contributed two assists in 19 games this season, while averaging 16:37 of ice time per contest.

7 Ben Chiarot Active

Ben Chiarot has been fined the maximum amount under the current CBA ($3763.44) for butt-ending Anaheim's Corey Perry. Perry needed 20 stitches to seal up the cut. Connecting the butt-end of the stick with Perry's face didn't seem like Chiarot's intent, and that is why he probably escaped with just a fine and not a suspension. The Jets will be able to rely on Chiarot tonight when they play the San Jose Sharks.

8 Tucker Poolman Active

Tucker Poolman will be a healthy scratch in Friday's game against the Golden Knights. He has no points and a minus-1 rating in three games this season. Marko Dano and Shawn Matthias will continue to serve as healthy scratches as well.

G 1 Connor Hellebuyck Active

Connor Hellebuyck will start Sunday against Ottawa. Hellebuyck surrendered four goals on 31 shots to Vegas in a 7-4 victory in his last outing. It wasn't a great showing, but the Jets netminder has been superb this season. He has a 14-2-3 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in 21 appearances.

2 Eric Comrie Active

Eric Comrie has been called up by the Winnipeg Jets. Comrie has an 8-4-1 record this season with Manitoba of the AHL to go with a 2.30 GAA and a .927 save percentage. Steve Mason was injured over the weekend, so Comrie will serve as Connor Hellebuyck's backup. Mason has also been moved to injured reserve.