Kyle Connor | Winger | #81

Team: Winnipeg Jets
Age / DOB:  (20) / 12/9/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 182
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (17) / WPG
Recent News

Kyle Connor won't play Sunday because of a lower-body injury.
Connor didn't take part in the morning skate and he is listed as day-to-day. Coach Paul Maurice said the injury is not believed to be serious. Mathieu Perreault or Nikolaj Ehlers will move up to the top line against Ottawa. Dec 3 - 11:35 AM
Source: Ken Wiebe on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
219817162100050.180
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016WPG20235-740200124.083
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Dec 1VGK120200100005.400
Nov 29@ COL100002000002.000
Nov 27MIN112300110003.333
Nov 25@ SJ1000-20000002.000
Nov 24@ ANA110110000004.250
Nov 22@ LA100000000003.000
Nov 20@ NAS1011-10000003.000
Nov 18NJ111220000002.500
Nov 16PHI1000-10000003.000
Nov 14ARI100000000003.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Mark Scheifele
2Bryan Little
3Adam Lowry
4Matt Hendricks
LW1Nikolaj Ehlers
2Kyle Connor
3Mathieu Perreault
4Andrew Copp
5Shawn Matthias
6Brandon Tanev
RW1Blake Wheeler
2Patrik Laine
3Joel Armia
4Marko Dano
D1Dustin Byfuglien
2Jacob Trouba
3Tyler Myers
4Josh Morrissey
5Dmitry Kulikov
6Toby Enstrom
7Ben Chiarot
8Tucker Poolman
G1Connor Hellebuyck
2Eric Comrie
3Steve Mason
 

 