Timo Meier | Winger | #28

C 1 Joe Thornton Active

Joe Thornton has scored two goals in 34 games this season. The veteran center has scored both markers into empty nets. On top of that, he has been credited with just 34 shots on target and owns a career-low 5.9 shooting percentage. That is not encouraging as we get close to the second half of the year. Thornton has racked up 21 assists to give him some fantasy value, but he will have to improve in other areas. Getting some more production on the power play, where he has nine points, would help tremendously.

2 Logan Couture Active

Logan Couture scored the first goal of the night at the 11:56 minute mark of the second, but the Sharks failed to score again as they lost a 2-1 contest to the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday. Couture snapped a nine-game streak in which he failed to score a goal. As a matter of fact, he did not have many assists during that period with only three to his credit. With 24 points for the season, however, he is fourth on the Sharks’ leaderboard and deserves some attention.

3 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau scored a goal and recorded an assist in a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. Marleau opened the scoring 16:29 into the first period on the power play, his 10th goal of the year. It is his first career game-winning goal against the Flyers, giving him at least one game-winning goal against 29 NHL teams. However, he stills has only 15 points in 36 games this season and doesn't hold much fantasy value.

4 Chris Tierney Active

Chris Tierney gained confidence from San Jose's 2016 playoff run. Tierney was in his second NHL campaign at the time, but scored a solid four goals and nine points in 24 postseason contests. "I thought I was going to be a little more nervous going into the playoffs than I was, but once you get playing it kind of feels like you’re just playing another game. … I think I just got more confident every series that I could go up against [Anze] Kopitar, or [Ryan] Johansen, or [Alex] Steen, [Jori] Lehtera or [Vladimir] Tarasenko," he said. After recording 20 points in the 2015-16 regular season, he has two goals and eight points in 25 games this season.

5 Micheal Haley Active

Micheal Haley, Matt Nieto and Dylan DeMelo will each be scratched against the Blackhawks on Sunday. Of the three only Haley has posted a modicum of fantasy value. He has three helpers with 32 PIMs and 56 hits in just 19 games this season. Not too shabby if you're in the right league.

LW 1 Tomas Hertl I.L.

Tomas Hertl's return to the ice remains uncertain but it could come sometime in January, according to Kevin Kurz of CSN Bay Area. He is still wearing a brace on the knee as he continues to rehab from surgery in late November. Hertl hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 17 and he has nine points in 17 games.

2 Mikkel Boedker Active

Mikkel Boedker was benched on Tuesday. Boedker played only 10:34 with only 1:13 coming in the final period. Boedker has only two goals and eight points in 38 games, a far cry from the 17 goals and 51 points he accumulated last season for Arizona and Colorado. If he is still in your lineup, take up a new hobby.

3 Matthew Nieto Active

Matt Nieto is expected to sit for his 8th straight game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. With only two points in 16 games this season, Nieto is finding it hard to crack the lineup with the Sharks playing so well. Tommy Wingels is also expected to be scratched by the Sharks.

4 Melker Karlsson Active

Melker Karlsson (head) was able to play in Tuesday's contest. Karlsson had to leave Sunday's game after being elbowed in the head, but fortunately that hit doesn't seem to have caused him any significant issues. He blocked two shots in 12:19 minutes of ice time Tuesday night.

RW 1 Joe Pavelski Active

Joe Pavelski extended his point streak to five games on Friday. Pavelski collected an assist in San Jose's 2-0 win over San Jose. That gives him 12 goals and 34 points in 36 games. So far in the month of December, Pavelski has been held off the scoresheet just twice in 12 games.

2 Joel Ward Active

Joel Ward practiced on the Sharks' top power play unit on Wednesday. He took Patrick Marleau's spot with Brent Burns, Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture. Ward's production has dropped significantly this season, so this might be a way to get him going. He has just two goals and eight assists in 33 games, after posting 21 goals and 43 points last season.

3 Joonas Donskoi Active

Joonas Donskoi provided half of the scoring as the San Jose Sharks beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 Tuesday night. The first period was quiet for both teams, but the Sharks came out shooting in the second. Patrick Marleau and Paul Martin scored before the halfway mark of that period, but Donskoi got two insurance goals at the 14:23 and 16:19 minute mark. His second goal was unassisted. Donskoi has been quiet much of the season, but he has come on strong recently with two multi-point efforts in the past three games. He had two assists Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

4 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels and Matt Nieto will be scratched against the Kings on Saturday. Unfortunately there just isn't much fantasy value between these two wingers. Wingels has six points and 51 hits in 29 games, while Nieto has two points with 22 hits in 16 games.

5 Timo Meier Active

Timo Meier was placed on the top line during Tuesday's second period. The ninth overall pick in the 2015 Draft took over from Patrick Marleau on a line with Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski and acquitted himself quite well as he had a couple of scoring chances. The talented Mr. Meier has great upside so don't be discouraged by his having only one goal in eight games this season. He is a must-own in keeper leagues and if he continues to see first line action, he will be the same in all leagues.

6 Kevin Labanc Active

Kevin Labanc has netted four goals in the last eight games. He potted two goals, including the overtime winner, against Edmonton on Friday before the holiday break. Labanc skated on a line with Logan Couture, who assisted on both markers, and Mikkel Boedker in the contest. If he can build some chemistry with Couture then it could make him an attractive waiver option.

D 1 Brent Burns Active

Remarkably, Brent Burns is on pace to score even more than the 27 goals he generated in 2015-16. He collected his 15th goal of 2016-17 in the San Jose Sharks' 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Burns now has 15 goals and 35 points in 37 games. His second-highest career mark was 22 goals in just 69 games back in 2013-14.

2 Marc-Edouard Vlasic I.L.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic has been placed on the injured reserve list after being struck in the face by the puck on Dec. 30. Vlasic is going to miss the Sharks' next two games, but Sharks coach Pete DeBoer is optimistic that he could return on Saturday. Vlasic has nine points and 31 penalty minutes in 35 contests this season.

3 Paul Martin Active

Paul Martin scored his first of the season Saturday. The defenseman has nine points thus far and is a plus-six for the Sharks. The defenseman can be taken in deep, deep leagues but doesn't produce enough to be taken in most. Nevertheless, he should get more than 20 points for the first time in five seasons.

4 Justin Braun Active

Justin Braun found the back of the net in San Jose's 2-0 win over Philadelphia Friday night. Braun snapped his six-game point slump. He has two goals and six points in 36 contests in 2016-17.

5 Brenden Dillon Active

Brenden Dillon is expected to play on a pairing with David Schlemko this season. After the Sharks acquired Roman Polak from the Maple Leafs last season, he and Dillon formed a physical pairing for the Sharks. Now, with Polak gone, it sounds like Dillon and Schlemko will have an opportunity to play together. The Sharks signed Schlemko this summer after he played the last season in New Jersey. Expect this to be a solid defensive pairing, but neither player will provide much in terms of standard fantasy value.

6 Dylan DeMelo Active

Dylan DeMelo replaced the injured Marc-Edouard Vlasic in the San Jose lineup. DeMelo played on the third pairing with Brenden Dillon. It looks like Vlasic will be day-to-day so there is no telling when DeMelo will get back in the Sharks lineup. He has a goal and two points in 10 games so the decision will not affect your fantasy lineup.

7 Mirco Mueller Active

Mirco Mueller will be in the lineup Tuesday against Los Angeles. David Schlemko is out with an upper-body injury, so Mueller will make his season debut. In 50 NHL contests, Mueller has four points and 17 penalty minutes.

8 David Schlemko Sidelined

David Schlemko is dealing with an upper-body injury. Schlemko missed Monday's practice as a result. If he's unavailable on Tuesday then Mirco Mueller will draw into the lineup.

G 1 Martin Jones Active

Martin Jones gave up two goals as the San Jose Sharks lost a 2-1 contest to the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night, but he earned a respectable save percentage of .943. Jones established his strength in the first period when he turned away 16 shots compared to only six at the other end of the rink. He finally got a little help from the offense in the second and blocked eight of nine. He faced 10 in the third. The game winner came on the only shot in overtime, which totaled 35 shots for the night. This was the third time in the past three games that he was forced to face more than 25 shots.