Timo Meier | Winger | #28

Team: San Jose Sharks
Age / DOB:  (20) / 10/8/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (9) / SJ
Timo Meier was placed on the top line during Tuesday's second period.
The ninth overall pick in the 2015 Draft took over from Patrick Marleau on a line with Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski and acquitted himself quite well as he had a couple of scoring chances. The talented Mr. Meier has great upside so don't be discouraged by his having only one goal in eight games this season. He is a must-own in keeper leagues and if he continues to see first line action, he will be the same in all leagues. Jan 4 - 10:01 AM
Source: CSN Bay Area
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8101-240000124.042
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 3LA100000000002.000
Dec 31@ LA1000-10000000.000
Dec 30PHI100000000003.000
Dec 27@ ANA100000000004.000
Dec 23EDM100002000004.000
Dec 20CAL1000-10000004.000
Dec 18@ CHI100002000004.000
Dec 16@ MON110100000013.333

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Joe Thornton
2Logan Couture
3Patrick Marleau
4Chris Tierney
5Micheal Haley
LW1Tomas Hertl
2Mikkel Boedker
3Matthew Nieto
4Melker Karlsson
RW1Joe Pavelski
2Joel Ward
3Joonas Donskoi
4Tommy Wingels
5Timo Meier
6Kevin Labanc
D1Brent Burns
2Marc-Edouard Vlasic
3Paul Martin
4Justin Braun
5Brenden Dillon
6Dylan DeMelo
7Mirco Mueller
8David Schlemko
G1Martin Jones
2Aaron Dell
 

 