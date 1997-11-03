Player Page

Roster

Travis Konecny | Winger | #11

Team: Philadelphia Flyers
Age / DOB:  (19) / 3/11/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 175
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (24) / PHI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Travis Konecny suffered an undisclosed injury in Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues.
The Flyers have already ruled out his return in tonight's game, but they won't have an update on his status until tomorrow. It's an unfortunate break for Konecny, as he was making his return to the lineup after being benched for two games. Feb 6 - 9:15 PM
Source: Philadelphia Flyers on Twitter
More Travis Konecny Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
5071522-43731000104.067
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 4LA000000000000.000
Feb 2MON000000000000.000
Jan 31@ CAR1000-22000001.000
Jan 26TOR101110000001.000
Jan 25@ NYR100000000003.000
Jan 22@ NYI100010000005.000
Jan 21NJ1000-10000000.000
Jan 15@ WAS100000000000.000
Jan 14@ BOS1000-10000000.000
Jan 12VAN110100100002.500

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Claude Giroux
2Sean Couturier
3Brayden Schenn
4Nick Cousins
5Roman Lyubimov
LW1Michael Raffl
2Matt Read
3Travis Konecny
4Chris VandeVelde
RW1Jakub Voracek
2Wayne Simmonds
3Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
4Dale Weise
D1Mark Streit
2Shayne Gostisbehere
3Michael Del Zotto
4Nick Schultz
5Radko Gudas
6Ivan Provorov
7Brandon Manning
8Andrew MacDonald
G1Steve Mason
2Michal Neuvirth
 

 