Travis Konecny | Winger | #11

C 1 Claude Giroux Active

Claude Giroux broke a 12 game goal scoring slump with the overtime winner Sunday. The center scored for the first time in over a month as his last goal was on December 21. Giroux is up to 39 points this season and it appears that his days of being an elite top-10 scorer may be nearing its end.

2 Sean Couturier Active

Sean Couturier scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Couturier registered the primary assist on Matt Read's game-winning goal in the third period before adding the empty netter in the final seconds. The 24-year-old is up to nine goals and 15 points in 36 games this season. He's still not worth owning in standard fantasy leagues.

3 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn registered an assist in the Flyers' 3-1 win over Montreal on Thursday. Schenn has recorded at least a point in four of his last five games. He has 16 goals and 35 points in 49 contests in 2016-17.

4 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. This will be his fifth straight game in the press box. Cousins has four goals and six assists in 34 games this season. Boyd Goron and Nick Schultz will also be scratched for this one. Gordon has one goal in 13 games, while Schultz four assists in 12 contests.

5 Roman Lyubimov Active

The Flyers recalled Roman Lyubimov, but he'll be a healthy scratch against Tampa Bay on Saturday. The Flyers then were just trying to saving some money against the cap by demoting him. Through 28 games he has just four points, which unfortunately is not a great production level.

LW 1 Michael Raffl Active

Michal Raffl now has points in consecutive games thanks to the goal he picked up in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning. With 11 points in 31 games, Raffl is a nice depth piece for both you and the Flyers. He's coming up on 100 career points, with 92 through the first 248 games of his career.

2 Matt Read Active

Matt Read will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. With Travis Konecny returning to the lineup after a two-game benching, the Flyers have decided to sit Read, who has just one goal in his last 28 contests. Read has seven goals and 12 points in 40 games this season. Michael Del Zotto will also sit out tonight.

3 Travis Konecny Sidelined

Travis Konecny suffered an undisclosed injury in Monday's game against the St. Louis Blues. The Flyers have already ruled out his return in tonight's game, but they won't have an update on his status until tomorrow. It's an unfortunate break for Konecny, as he was making his return to the lineup after being benched for two games.

4 Chris VandeVelde Active

Chris VandeVelde picked up an assist Saturday and stopped a 15 game pointless drought. The forward has five goals and 11 points in 45 games with a minus-seven rating. He has no real fantasy value.

RW 1 Jakub Voracek Active

Jakub Voracek scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the New York Rangers. Neither team scored in the first two periods, but Voracek managed to set up Wayne Simmonds' power play goal before scoring one of his own in the third frame. He finished the game with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and a blocked shot in 18:12 of ice time. Voracek is up to 14 goals and 44 points in 49 games.

2 Wayne Simmonds Active

The NHL has named Wayne Simmonds as the first star of the week. Simmonds did collect two goals in two games last week, but he's presumably getting this honor because he was the All-Star Game MVP. He has 21 goals and 38 points in 50 contests this season.

3 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Active

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare had a memory to make in his 200th career NHL game. Bellemare picked a goal for his sixth point of the season, and the 32nd of his career during the 6-3 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He may never win the Hart Trophy, but he'll always be No. 1 in the NHL hearts of France.

4 Dale Weise Active

Dale Weise will tag in for Travis Konecny against Montreal on Thursday. Thus will be the veteran forward's first game since Jan. 15th, entirely served as a healthy scratch. Through 41 games he has five points with 15 PIMS and 82 hits.

D 1 Mark Streit Active

Mark Streit picked up a point in his long-awaited return to to the Flyers' blue line during Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The veteran blue liner hadn't played since Dec. 11th due to a shoulder injury. Through 32 games he now has five goals and 17 points, including his 12th helper today.

2 Shayne Gostisbehere Active

Shayne Gostisbehere will be a healthy scratch on Monday. It will be the third straight game for the second year defenseman and a long-time NHL scout says that Gostisbehere has lost his confidence. "Right from the get-go, he has lost a lot of confidence," the scout said this weekend. "I think he got off to a struggle early. There have been a number of guys like that around the league this year. The most difficult thing for anybody to get out of a funk, from every player I have known, is to battle your way through it in practice. It’s hard to do that in games." Gostisbehere has 17 points in 48 games after a 46 point season as a rookie in 64 games. Bench him if he is still active.

3 Michael Del Zotto Sidelined

Michael Del Zotto has not practiced since Monday as he tries to recover from a bone bruise on his leg. Del Zotto is day-to-day and was at the arena getting treatment. He has not played since January 21 and the unrestricted free agent to be has 10 points in 30 games this season.

4 Nick Schultz Active

Nick Schultz will tag in for Shayne Gostisbehere on Thursday against Montreal. Through 13 games so far Schultz has posted four helpers along with 22 hits and 29 blocks.

5 Radko Gudas Active

Radko Gudas will return to the Flyers' blue line on Saturday afternoon against the Bruins. The burly defender has posted 11 points with 45 PIMs and 81 hits so far this season over just 33 games.

6 Ivan Provorov Active

Ivan Provorov led the Flyers blueliners in TOI Saturday at 24:08. Provorov is getting better and better and if he not already, he soon will be the leader of the Flyers defensive corps. Provorov has played two consecutive games of over 24 minutes and the recently turned 20-year-old, who should receive some Calder consideration in a huge rookie class, has four goals and 22 points this season.

7 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning and Nick Schultz will be scratched against the Capitals on Sunday. Through 39 games thus far Manning has posted just nine points along with 35 blocks, 40 PIMs and 76 hits. Schultz meanwhile has picked up four points plus 22 hits and 29 blocks in just 13 games.

8 Andrew MacDonald Active

The Philadelphia Flyers had just six shots on goal through 40 minutes on Tuesday. The Flyers had 10 shots in the third period to avoid setting a new franchise-low for shots in a game, but they still lost 5-1 to the Hurricanes. "Just a real dismal effort on all fronts," said Andrew MacDonald. "We didn’t move our feet, they were all over us, we didn’t forecheck, we didn’t defend well. All around, a terrible game." That loss snapped the Flyers' three-game winning streak and brought them to 25-20-6.

G 1 Steve Mason Active

Steve Mason allowed five goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Let's just say Mason will probably have nightmares about Hurricanes rookie Sebastian Aho, who scored three goals and an assist in the game. Mason has just two wins in his last 11 decisions. His record drops to 16-16-6 in 2016-17. He also owns a 2.90 goals-against-average and a .900 save percentage.