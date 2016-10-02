Nick Merkley | Winger | #38

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan picked up his second goal in two games on Sunday. The center, who was acquired from the Rangers in the off-season, is up to five on the season as he has 18 points in 29 games. He is worth a spot in your lineup if you don't play plus/minus as the Coyotes are not very good this season.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak found the back of the net in Thursday’s 6-1 loss to the Boston Bruins. It snapped his nine-game goalless drought. Dvorak’s goal late in the first period tied the game at one, but that’s the only time the Coyotes were able to beat Boston goalie Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. He now has four goals and 16 points in 31 games this season.

3 Brad Richardson Active

Brad Richardson returned to action on Saturday October 21. Richardson had missed a week of action with the injury. He has no fantasy value at this time with no points in six games and a minus-three rating.

4 Dylan Strome Active

Dylan Strome, the third overall pick in the 2015 Draft, scored his first NHL goal on Saturday. Strome looked strong on Saturday and was rewarded with his first goal in his fifth game of the season and 12th of his young NHL career. "I’m very happy and very relieved to get that first one," Strome said. "I think the first one’s the hardest to get, so hopefully I’ll get a couple more. It was a great play by Fisch (Christian Fischer) just to make a drop pass and I was able to walk it down and it felt good." Look for a lot more from young Strome as he does have a lot of talent.

5 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi pitched in two assists in Arizona's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday. Domi now has two goals and 17 points in 30 games this season. The 22-year-old seems to be on a similar pace as last season.

2 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini scored a goal for a fourth straight game Saturday. The sophomore has eight goals and 10 points in 20 games this season and is seeing first line time with Derek Stepan and Tobias Rieder. This is a great spot for Perlini who had 14 goals and 21 points in 57 games as a rookie. "I try to make the most of every single shift and just play hard each and every day and try to get better," Perlini said. "I believe in my ability every time I step on the ice and always want to try to make something happen for the team." He was the Coyotes first round pick and 12th overall in 2014 and is worth having in your lineup when he is as hot as he is now.

3 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook (lower body) returned to action on Thursday October 12. Martinook didn't play on Tuesday due to the ailment. He had a minus-one rating, two shots on goal, and two penalty minutes Thursday night.

4 Zac Rinaldo Sidelined

Zac Rinaldo isn't available on Thursday due to an illness. Rinaldo has three points and 17 penalty minutes in 28 games this season. Nick Cousins is expected to draw into the lineup as a result of his absence.

5 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins will be a healthy scratch in Saturday's game against Columbus. Cousins has now been scratched in four straight games. He has three goals and one assist in 23 games this season. Kyle Capobianco will also watch the game from the press box.

RW 1 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller scored his first goal since Nov. 6 on Thursday, in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Keller hadn't scored in 17 straight games for the Coyotes prior to Thursday night's loss. He was the only Coyote to score in the 4-1 game. Keller now has 12 goals and 24 points in 34 games this season

2 Christian Fischer Active

Christian Fischer picked up an assist and scored the game-winning goal in overtime to beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2. Fischer was in the perfect spot to poke home Dvorak's rebound passed Kuemper midway through the extra frame. Fischer has now totalled six goals and 10 points in 23 games this season. Only 20-years-old, the former second round pick is still learning how to use his big frame at the NHL level. He likely won't return much fantasy value this season but could be a sleeper next season.

3 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair scored the Coyotes' only goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Chicago. Duclair now has seven goals and 13 points in 25 games this season. It was his first point since Dec. 2 in New Jersey.

4 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder found the back of the net in Arizona's 4-1 win against Toronto on Monday. Rieder has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. That's brought him up to five goals and eight points in 23 games in 2017-18. His current pace would still put him shy of 30 points, but there's a decent chance he'll manage to get to that milestone for the third straight season.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson led all skaters in ice time, logging 26:19 as the Arizona Coyotes fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Saturday night. Ekman-Larsson has six goals and 12 assists for 18 points in 32 games so far this season as trade rumours continue to swirl around the Coyotes' top defenseman. Columbus' Josh Anderson scored 30 seconds into the game, sending the Coyotes to their second straight loss.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski could get a boost when he's paired with Jakob Chychrun on Sunday night. Chychrun is returning from an injury and will play with Goligoski in the Coyotes' second pairing against Vegas. Goligoski has 13 points in 29 games so far this season, while Chychrun proved capable of producing offense as a rookie season with 20 points in 68 games.

3 Niklas Hjalmarsson I.L.

Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) wasn't on the ice with the Coyotes on Tuesday. Hjalmarsson has already missed six straight games, but Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet doesn't expect to have him back for at least another week. Hjalmarsson has four assists in 17 games this season.

4 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers is once again proving to be a decent fantasy depth defenseman. Demers, who is currently on a four-game scoring streak, is and has been an acceptable source for points and penalty minutes from the blueline. If he is undrafted, you may want to consider claiming him if you are in a deep pool.

5 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn took a maintenance day on Thursday. This is just an FYI as a veteran missing a day of training camp isn't particularly concerning. He had a goal and eight points in 78 contests in 2016-17.

6 Joel Hanley Active

Joel Hanley will be a healthy scratch on Thursday night as the Arizona Coyotes host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hanley was recalled yesterday from the American Hockey League. He has no points in four games so far this season, and four assist in 13 AHL games. He is not expected to get much action on the Coyotes' blue line barring a trade. He will be joined in the press box by the sidelined Zac Rinaldo.

7 Jakob Chychrun Active

Jakob Chychrun played in his first game of the season and scored for the Coyotes. The 19-year-old blueliner missed the first part of the season due to off-season knee surgery in August but made his presence felt early. He is worth picking up in deeper drafts as he had seven goals and 20 points in 68 games as an 18-year-old rookie and that does not happen often with defensemen.

8 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton (lower body) has been cleared to return to action. Connauton hasn't played since Oct. 10 because of a lower-body injury. He will be available for Tuesday's match against Dallas.

G 1 Antti Raanta Active

Antti Raanta allowed four goals on 48 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. Raanta has now lost back-to-back decisions for the first time since Nov. 11-14. He didn't many goals on his side as well. Raanta's record falls to 4-7-2 with a 2.79 goals-against-average and a .919 save percentage.