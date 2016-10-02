Player Page

Nick Merkley | Winger | #38

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (20) / 5/23/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 194
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (30) / ARI
The Arizona Coyotes recalled Nick Merkley from the AHL on Friday.
He wasn't able to participate in Coyotes training camp because he was out with a torn ACL, but he's healthy and ready to prove himself now. The 20-year-old was selected in the first round, 30th overall, in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Merkley has never played in an NHL game, but he's been ripping it up in the AHL this season. He currently has 12 goals and 12 assists in 20 AHL games. It'll be interesting to see if the rebuilding Coyotes give him a real shot to stick with the club. Dec 15 - 11:11 PM
Source: NHL.com/Coyotes
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Brad Richardson
4Dylan Strome
5Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Jordan Martinook
4Zac Rinaldo
5Nick Cousins
RW1Clayton Keller
2Christian Fischer
3Anthony Duclair
4Tobias Rieder
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jason Demers
5Luke Schenn
6Joel Hanley
7Jakob Chychrun
8Kevin Connauton
G1Antti Raanta
2Scott Wedgewood
 

 