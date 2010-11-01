Joel Eriksson Ek | Center | #14

All Positions

C 1 Eric Staal Active

Eric Staal scored a goal in Minnesota's 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit on Sunday. Staal has 26 goals and 58 points in 75 games. This is the most goals he's scored in a single season since 2010-11. Nate Prosser scored his first goal in 36 games this season. He was playing in his 279th career game and that was his sixth marker in the NHL.

2 Mikko Koivu Active

Mikko Koivu earned an assist Thursday on a shorthanded goal by Mikael Granlund. In doing so, he broke Wes Walz's team record with his 22nd career shorthanded point. Koivu has generated 18 goals and 52 points in 68 games this season

3 Martin Hanzal Active

Martin Hanzal scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 OT loss to the Washington Capitals. Hanzal picked up the primary assist on Jason Pominville's goal at the 2:17 mark of the second period to tie the game at one. He added a goal of his own later on in the frame to cut his team's deficit to 3-2. He now has 16 goals and 35 points in 65 games. The Wild were down 4-2 with less than five minutes remaining in regulation when Jared Spurgeon (4-3) and Eric Staal (4-4) found the back of the net. Eventually though, Capitals forward T.J. Oshie scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

4 Erik Haula Active

Coach Bruce Boudreau was furious after Thursday's 1-0 loss to Columbus and his rage centered around a goal by Erik Haula that was disallowed in the second period. "The puck wasn't kicked at the net," Boudreau said. "He was trying to kick it up to his skate because it was going five feet wide. And they put it in their own net. So I don't see how in Toronto that they're calling it unless it's a guy they just pulled in off the street that hasn't seen hockey before." According to Rule 49.2, "a goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who kicks a puck that deflects into the net off any player..." However, Haula was told by the official that if the puck went off William Karlsson's stick and not his body then it would have been a goal.

5 Joel Eriksson Ek Active

Joel Eriksson Ek is back with the Minnesota Wild. He arrived Tuesday night after completing his season with Farjestad of the SHL. Eriksson Ek is slated to practice with the team on Wednesday. "He can give us a little shot in the arm," GM Chuck Fletcher said. "To add another body that can bring some energy will be a good thing. He was with us for training camp, he made our team, he spent several weeks here, he knows our system, he knows the coaches and players." He had two goals and five points in nine games at the NHL level earlier this season.

LW 1 Zach Parise Active

Zach Parise scored a goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Parise's had a relatively disappointing fantasy season, but he's managed to pick up at least one point in each of his last four games. The Wild forward opened the scoring at the 2:07 mark of the first period, but the Flyers responded by scoring three straight goals. Parise has 17 goals and 36 points in 61 games.

2 Mikael Granlund Active

Mikael Granlund scored a shorthanded goal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Granlund stole the puck in the defensive zone before working a nice give-and-go with teammate Mikko Koivu. Granlund was able to sneak behind the Carolina defense before beating Eddie Lack. The goal tied the game at one at the time. The Wild forward is currently on a four-game point streak. He has 24 goals and 65 points in 69 games. Granlund is really having a terrific season.

3 Jason Zucker Active

Jason Zucker has potted one goal in the last 12 games. He also has just one assist in the past seven matches. Zucker and the Wild have had a rough month of March. Hopefully, he can get back on track before the playoffs because he's been a key part of the team's success this season. Zucker ranks third on Minnesota with 21 goals and he has posted a personal best 46 points in 73 contests.

4 Jordan Schroeder Active

Jordan Schroeder will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals. This is the fifth time in six games that he'll be watching from the press box. Schroeder has four goals and seven assists in 30 games this season. Christian Folin, Martin Hanzal and Gustav Olofsson will all miss the game due to injury.

5 Ryan Carter Active

Ryan Carter successfully cleared waivers. Carter signed with Minnesota and needed to clear waivers as a result. He had seven goals and 12 points in 60 contests with the Wild in 2015-16.

RW 1 Nino Niederreiter Active

Nino Niederreiter has potted one goal in the past 14 games. He also has contributed just two assists in the last nine contests. "Since he got his 20th goal, he's been pressing a little bit," coach Bruce Boudreau said. "I just know when he's a little more aggressive and getting involved, he's really effective."

2 Jason Pominville Active

Jason Pominville notched a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Washington. He recorded both of his points during the second period. Pominville was set up by Martin Hanzal for his 12th goal of the year and then he returned the favor later in the frame. He has 44 points in 72 games.

3 Charlie Coyle Active

Charlie Coyle scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. Finally, the Wild were able to put an end to their five-game losing skid. Coyle gave the Wild a 3-1 lead at the 18:45 mark of the second period. He finished the game with two shots on goal and one hit in 16:51 of ice time. Coyle is up to 17 goals and 49 points in 72 games. Martin Hanzal and Matt Dumba also scored for Minnesota.

4 Chris Stewart Active

Chris Stewart brought the Wild back from a 4-2 deficit against Winnipeg on Sunday night, but Minnesota still lost 5-4. The Wild fell behind 4-0 and were able to tie the game at four in the second period. Stewart scored the final two goals, but it wasn't enough for the struggling Wild. Stewart has 13 goals and 19 points in 71 games this season.

5 Ryan White Active

Ryan White (flu) returned to action on Saturday. White was a minus-two as he missed the week with the flu. He has nine goals and 16 points but his value in fantasy is in the penalty minute category where he has 77 minutes in the sin bin. Activate him if you normally would.

D 1 Ryan Suter Active

Ryan Suter (lower body) is expected to play Thursday against Columbus. "Seeing him out there skating, he looks fine to me," coach Bruce Boudreau noted. "He's old school, there's no doubt in my mind." Well, that's about as clear an indicator as there is. Through 61 games this season he has posted eight goals and 33 points along with 64 hits and 78 blocks.

2 Jared Spurgeon Active

Jared Spurgeon produced one goal and two helpers in a 5-4 OT loss to Washington on Tuesday night. He picked up two points, including his ninth goal of the season, during the third period to get Minnesota a point in the standings. Spurgeon has posted 35 points and a plus-31 rating in 72 contests this season.

3 Matt Dumba Active

Matt Dumba had one goal and one assist as the Wild lost a 3-2 contest to the Rangers Saturday night. Dumba had an assist on Eric Staal’s first period goal that opened the scoring for the night. He scored on a power play at 4:51 in the third to draw the Wild to within one, but Minnesota failed to score again. Dumba has scored five points in his last six games with a pair of goals and three assists.

4 Jonas Brodin Active

Jonas Brodin will return to the Wild's blue line on Saturday against the Predators. He's been out since Jan. 17th with a finger injury. Through 43 games the young veteran has posted three goals and 16 points with 68 blocks this season. He needs just four points to reach 20 for the first time.

5 Marco Scandella Active

Marco Scandella (lower body) will be in the lineup on Thursday. Scandella's availability was in question after missing Wednesday's practice. He has four goals and 13 points in 57 AHL contests in 2016-17.

6 Christian Folin Active

Christian Folin and Nate Prosser will be scratched against the Capitals on Tuesday. Folin has posted seven points along with 24 PIMs 55 blocks and 62 hits this season. Prosser has picked up five points with 30 hits and 60 blocks in 36 games.

7 Nate Prosser Active

Nate Prosser netted his first goal of the 2016-17 campaign on Sunday. Prosser was playing in his 36th game of the season and his goal drought dated back to Feb. 14, 2015. His goal scoring slump lasted 106 games, which was the second longest active streak in the NHL. The longest belongs to Brian Dumoulin at 146 games.

8 Victor Bartley I.L.

Victor Bartley will start the year on injured reserve. He tore his left triceps in training camp and is expected to be out for months.

G 1 Devan Dubnyk Active

Devan Dubnyk allowed five goals on 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 OT loss to the Capitals. Three of Washington's five goals were scored on the power play, but that doesn't take away from the fact that Dubnyk had a rough night. The Wild were able to score two late goals to force overtime, but they eventually gave up a goal to T.J. Oshie in the extra frame. Dubnyk has now lost seven of his last eight games, which is concerning considering the playoffs are right around the corner. He has a 37-19-5 record with a 2.23 goals-against-average and a .924 save percentage.