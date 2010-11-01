Player Page

Joel Eriksson Ek | Center | #14

Team: Minnesota Wild
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/29/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 197
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (20) / MIN
Joel Eriksson Ek is back with the Minnesota Wild.
He arrived Tuesday night after completing his season with Farjestad of the SHL. Eriksson Ek is slated to practice with the team on Wednesday. "He can give us a little shot in the arm," GM Chuck Fletcher said. "To add another body that can bring some energy will be a good thing. He was with us for training camp, he made our team, he spent several weeks here, he knows our system, he knows the coaches and players." He had two goals and five points in nine games at the NHL level earlier this season. Mar 29 - 12:03 PM
Source: Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
923522000017.286
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 28WAS000000000000.000
Mar 26@ DET000000000000.000
Mar 25VAN000000000000.000
Mar 23PHI000000000000.000
Mar 21SJ000000000000.000
Mar 19@ WPG000000000000.000
Mar 18NYR000000000000.000
Mar 16@ CAR000000000000.000
Mar 14@ WAS000000000000.000
Mar 12@ CHI000000000000.000

