Ilya Samsonov | Goalie | #30

Team: Washington Capitals
Age / DOB:  (21) / 2/22/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 200
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (22) / WAS
Ilya Samsonov has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.
Samsonov has been outstanding in the KHL for the last three seasons. He had a 2.31 GAA and .926 save percentage in 26 contests this past campaign with Metallurg Magnitogorsk. Washington took him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. May 4 - 2:12 PM
Source: WashingtonCaps.com
Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Nicklas Backstrom
2Evgeny Kuznetsov
3Lars Eller
4Jay Beagle
5Chandler Stephenson
LW1Alex Ovechkin
2Brett Connolly
3Jakub Vrana
4Nathan Walker
RW1T.J. Oshie
2Andre Burakovsky
3Tom Wilson
4Alex Chiasson
5Anthony Peluso
6Devante Smith-Pelly
7Travis Boyd
D1John Carlson
2Matt Niskanen
3Dmitry Orlov
4Brooks Orpik
5Christian Djoos
6Michal Kempny
7Madison Bowey
8Jakub Jerabek
G1Braden Holtby
2Philipp Grubauer
3Pheonix Copley
 

 