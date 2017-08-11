Ilya Samsonov | Goalie | #30

All Positions

C 1 Nicklas Backstrom Active

Nicklas Backstrom registered three assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Backstrom helped set up John Carlson's power-play goal in the second period (1-0), Chandler Stephenson's game-tying tally (2-2) and Alex Ovechkin's game-winner with 1:07 remaining in regulation. The Caps center finished the night with a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal and a blocked shot in 22:29 of ice time. The 30-year-old has now has three goals and nine assists in nine games this postseason. The Capitals now have a 2-1 lead in this best-of-seven series. Game 4 will be played in Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

2 Evgeny Kuznetsov Active

Evgeny Kuznetsov found the back of the net in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Kuznetsov opened the scoring just 17 seconds into the first period. Teammate Alex Ovechkin extended the Caps' lead to 2-0 early in the third period, but the Penguins managed to score three unanswered goals in the third to win. Kuznetsov finished the game with six shots in and one hit in 19:49 of ice time. The 25-year-old now has five goals and nine points in seven games this postseason. He's also riding a four-game point streak. The Capitals trail 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

3 Lars Eller Active

Lars Eller contributed three assists in Washington's 4-1 win against Pittsburgh in Game 2 on Sunday afternoon. Eller had helpers on goals by Jakub Vrana (power play), Brett Connolly and Nicklas Backstrom (empty net) in the contest. His efforts allowed the Capitals to tie their second-round series with the Penguins at 1-1.

4 Jay Beagle Active

Jay Beagle had two assists in Monday's 6-3 Game 6 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Beagle another a great all-around performance and most importantly continued to dominate the face-off dot, winning nine of the 12 draws he took. The veteran forward also contributed with great defensive play on the penalty kill, with his first assist coming on Chandler Stephenson's shorthanded goal in the third period. The Capitals will now move onto the second round and host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

5 Chandler Stephenson Active

Chandler Stephenson scored a goal and registered an assist in the Capitals' 6-3 win over Columbus on Monday. It was Stephenson's second straight multi-point game. He had 18 points in 67 contests as a rookie this season. He isn't expected to be a major contributor in the second round, though he's certainly hot going into it.

LW 1 Alex Ovechkin Active

The Washington Capitals suffered a 3-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in Thursday's Game 4 matchup. The Capitals didn't do much offensively, managing only 21 shots as a team with captain Alexander Ovechkin failing to register a shot on goal himself. In fact, both Sidney Crosby and Ovechkin failed to pick up a shot on goal in the game, making it the first time that has occurred in a matchup between the two. The Capitals will need to regroup ahead of Saturday's Game 5 matchup back in Washington. Unfortunately, they might be forced to be without T.J. Oshie who will likely be getting a call from the Department of Player Safety after leaving his feet on a hit he delivered towards Kris Letang.

2 Brett Connolly Active

Brett Connolly scored his first career playoff goal in Sunday's Game 2 win over Pittsburgh. Connolly has skated in 15 career NHL Stanley Cup playoff matches, including eight this year. His first postseason point came with an assist in Game 3 against Columbus during the first round.

3 Jakub Vrana Active

Jakub Vrana scored his first of the playoffs Sunday in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh. Vrana's power play goal in the first period would be the eventual winner for the Capitals. Vrana has had a tough time of things this season and was a healthy scratch in Game 2 against the Blue Jackets in the first round. He has lots of talent but has been unable to break through thus far in his NHL career.

4 Nathan Walker Active

Nathan Walker has been called up by the Washington Capitals. Walker will get to be part of the playoff atmosphere, but he probably won't participate in a game. He had nine goals and 22 points in 40 AHL contests this season.

RW 1 T.J. Oshie Active

T.J. Oshie scored the only goal for the Capitals in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Oshie was parked in the slot between three Penguins defenders when teammate Nicklas Backstrom fed him a nice pass that he one-timed into the back of the net on the power play. With the game out of reach after Jake Guentzel's empty netter with 58 seconds, Oshie was involved in a fight with Kris Letang after Letang took exception with an earlier hit he received from Oshie. Oshie appeared to leave his feet on the hit and we wouldn't be surprised to see him get a call from the Department of Player Safety. It would be a tough blow for the Caps if they were without both Tom Wilson and Oshie for a huge Game 5 scheduled for Saturday.

2 Andre Burakovsky Sidelined

Andre Burakovsky (upper body) went through a conditioning skate on Friday. That marks Burakovsky's return to the ice. He didn't engage in any work with the puck and he's still week-to-week, but at least it's a sign of progress. It sounds like it would be wishful thinking to hope he'd return before the end of the second round, but if the Capitals advance beyond that series then perhaps Burakovsky will eventually be an option.

3 Tom Wilson Suspended

Tom Wilson has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head of Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese. Aston-Reese suffered a concussion and a broken jaw on the play. It's the third time in 2017-18 that Wilson has been suspended. He missed two preseason games for interfering with Blues forward Robert Thomas and he was also suspended four regular season games for delivering an illegal check on Blues forward Sammy Blais in the preseason. The only way Wilson can return to this series is if it goes seven games.

4 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson (illness) returned to action on Saturday April 7. Chiasson left Thursday's game due to the illness, but he was healthy enough to play Saturday. He had two penalty minutes and logged 10:40 minutes of ice time in a 5-3 win over New Jersey.

5 Anthony Peluso Active

Anthony Peluso has been summoned by the Washington Capitals. Peluso has no points in three AHL games this season. The 28-year-old has appeared in 142 career NHL games, but none since the 2015-16 campaign. He has 14 points and 209 penalty minutes in his 142-contest NHL career.

6 Devante Smith-Pelly Active

The Washington Capitals will sit Devante Smith-Pelly today against the San Jose Sharks. Joining Smith-Pelly as a scratch will be Christian Djoos, Alex Chiasson and Madison Bowey.

7 Travis Boyd Active

Travis Boyd (illness) is skating with his teammates Saturday morning. Boyd has not played since April 5th but appears nearing a return to action. If he has recovered from his illness, it will be interesting to see if Caps' coach Barry Trotz inserts him into the lineup Sunday night.

D 1 John Carlson Active

John Carlson continued his impressive post-season play in Monday's 6-3 Game 6 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Carlson finished the game with just one assist but it was his ninth point of the playoffs so far and his league leading eighth on the power play. He's a huge reason why the Capitals were able to reverse a 2-0 series deficit and come away with four straight wins and the series. The 28-year-old blueliner will be hoping to continue his dominance in the next round when the Capitals host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

2 Matt Niskanen Active

The Washington Capitals suffered a 3-1 loss in Thursday's Game 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Trailing by a goal with over a minute to play, the Capitals decided to pull Braden Holtby but two men jumped on the ice instead of just one. The officials didn't notice at first but when Matt Niskanen tried to sneak off the ice, the play was blown dead, killing any chance the Capitals had at a comeback. The Capitals will now head back to Washington with the series tied at two with Game 5 scheduled for Saturday.

3 Dmitry Orlov Active

Dmitry Orlov recorded an assist in Washington's 4-3 win against Pittsburgh in Game 3 on Tuesday. Orlov has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last five games. He has a goal and five points in nine playoff games this year. Before the 2018 playoffs, he had been limited to four points in 24 career postseason contests.

4 Brooks Orpik Active

Brooks Orpik (lower body) will play Tuesday night. Orpik was on the ice for the pregame warmups after he missed one game due to a lower-body injury. He will skate alongside Christian Djoos on the third defense duo.

5 Christian Djoos Active

Christian Djoos will be a healthy scratch in Game 1 of Washington's first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Djoos was scratched in three of Washington's last four games. He had three goals and 11 assists in 63 games this season. Madison Bowey and Shane Gersich will also be scratched in this one.

6 Michal Kempny Active

Michal Kempny was on the ice for the Capitals' practise Saturday morning. Kempny was hit from behind by the Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson Thursday night and has swelling over his right eye and his nose. The good news is that he did not sustain a concussion and will be able to suit up in Game 2 Sunday.

7 Madison Bowey Active

Madison Bowey has been brought up by the Washington Capitals. Bowey has spent the majority of the 2017-18 season with the Capitals, but he was demoted to the minors on Mar. 13. He posted two goals and eight points in nine outings with Hershey. Bowey has 12 helpers in 51 NHL games this year.

8 Jakub Jerabek Active

Jakub Jerabek will be a healthy scratch in Game 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins Jerabek has no goals and one assist in two games this postseason. This will be eighth consecutive game that he'll watch from the press box. Travis Boyd, Madison Bowey, Pheonix Copley and Nathan Walker will also watch the game from the press box.

G 1 Braden Holtby Active

Braden Holtby allowed two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 3-1 Game 4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Holtby appeared to make the save of the series when he got his blocker across in time to deny Evgeni Malkin a goal in the second period. However, the officials went to video review and reversed their decision after there was clear evidence that the puck crossed the line by about an inch. Holtby's post-season record will fall to 6-3 with a 2.07 goals-against-average and a .924 save percentage. The Capitals have looked like a much more confident team since they made the switch to the 28-year-old goaltender.

2 Philipp Grubauer Active

Philipp Grubauer allowed four goals on 22 shots in two periods of work on Sunday. Grubauer was replaced by Braden Holtby to start the third period. The 26-year-old has an .837 save percentage and 4.57 goals against average through two games in the post-season. He received a no-decision, since Washington was able to tie the game in the third period before falling in overtime to Columbus.