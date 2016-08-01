Player Page

Roster

Colin White | Center

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/30/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 183
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (21) / OTT
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ottawa Senators top prospect Colin White has signed an amateur tryout with the Binghamton Senators.
White will join the "Baby Sens" immediately and that's where he'll stay for the rest of the 2016-17 season. He's heading to the AHL because Ottawa isn't willing to burn the first year of his entry-level contract. "We are excited to see Colin make the next step in his development in turning professional after a great college career," Sens GM Pierre Dorion said in a release. "We have spoken to Colin and his advisors at length and we are all in agreement that getting him on the ice to play games in the AHL is what is best for his growth at this moment. While our ongoing contract discussions are moving in a positive direction, we all know there is a small window left this season for Colin to gain professional experience." The 20-year-old was Ottawa's first round pick, 21st overall, in 2015. He scored 16 goals and 17 assists in 35 games at Boston College this season. White has a bright future ahead of him. Mar 26 - 9:11 PM
Source: NHL.com/Senators
More Colin White Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Chris Kelly
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Ryan Dzingel
4Tom Pyatt
5Clarke MacArthur
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
4Viktor Stalberg
5Chris Neil
6Tommy Wingels
7Christopher DiDomenico
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Marc Methot
4Cody Ceci
5Mark Borowiecki
6Chris Wideman
7Fredrik Claesson
8Jyrki Jokipakka
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 