Colin White | Center

C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris scored two goals in a 3-2 win over Boston on Tuesday night. He gave the Senators a 2-1 lead after the second period and got the game winner in the third. He has 25 goals and 48 points in 69 games this year.

2 Derick Brassard Active

Derick Brassard tallied his 12th goal of 2016-17 in Monday's 4-2 win against Boston. He opened the scoring just 1:21 into the first period. Brassard didn't have a point in his previous five outings. Prior to that, he had a four-game point streak.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the only Senators goal in a 3-1 loss to the Canadiens Saturday night. Pageau’s goal came just past the midway point of the second period when the Senators still had a chance to rally from the 3-1 deficit. Both goalies became stingy at that point, however, and would not let another puck get past. This goal gave Pageau double digits in that regard with 29 total points for the season.

4 Chris Kelly Active

Chris Kelly's scored a first period empty net goal in a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars. As the Stars controlled the puck on a delayed penalty, Jiri Hudler let a drop pass go by all of his teammates and into the empty net. Kelly got credited with his 5th goal as he was the last Senator to touch the puck before the Stars gained possession. Dion Phaneuf and Mark Stone also scored for the Sens in the win.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman scored a power play goal in Ottawa's 2-1 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Senators forward is now riding a five-game point streak. Hoffman's tally at the 9:43 mark of the third period tied the game at one. Hoffman has 22 goals and 54 points in 66 contests. Both Kyle Turris and Bobby Ryan found the back of the net in the shootout to give Ottawa the win.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith moved to center on Wednesday night. The Senators didn't have Kyle Turris in the lineup because of a broken finger, so they dressed 11 forwards and used Smith in the middle. He has spent most of the season at left wing.

3 Ryan Dzingel Active

Ryan Dzingel scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Florida Panthers. Dzingel's goals were both scored in the first period, and they were important ones too, as he tied the game 1-1 and 2-2. The Sens forward finished the game with a plus-1 rating and three shots on goal in 14:34 of ice time. He has 11 goals and 26 points in 48 games this season.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt scored Ottawa's lone goal in a 4-1 loss against Montreal on Sunday. Pyatt now has seven goals and 20 points in 71 games this season. It's a new career high for the 30-year-old, who trails league leader Sidney Crosby by just 60 points.

5 Clarke MacArthur I.L.

Clarke MacArthur (concussion) skated before practice on Wednesday. It was his first time back around the team since was ruled out for the rest of the season by doctors on Jan. 20. "It's great," coach Guy Boucher said. "He has had time to sit back and reflect. He looks good, feels good. To see him back, smiling and healthy, it's great to see." Unfortunately, his status remains unclear because of post-concussion syndrome, but he still hopes to play again.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone (lower body) will be back in the Senators' lineup Saturday. Stone's return unfortunately corresponds with Viktor Stalberg leaving the lineup due to an upper-body injury. Stone has 22 goals and 50 points in 63 games this season. He missed seven straight contests.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan will return Tuesday night from a broken finger. The Senators will also get Kyle Turris back in the lineup from a finger injury against Tampa Bay. Ryan has been out of action since Feb. 18. He has 12 goals and 24 points in 50 games this campaign.

3 Alex Burrows Active

The acquisition of Alex Burrows has paid off for Ottawa so far. Burrows has four goals and six points in six games with Ottawa and the Senators have won all of those contests. His recent production is in stark contrast to his performance in Vancouver where he had nine goals and 35 points in 55 contests. "It’s fun," Burrows said. "When I came in here, that’s what I wanted. I wanted to win games. I wanted to have success in the playoffs. It’s only a small sample because we still have a lot of work to do, but it’s for sure nice to start on that note." Don't expect Burrows to keep up anything close to this pace though. He's only averaging 13:32 minutes per game with Ottawa.

4 Viktor Stalberg Sidelined

The Senators are hopeful that Viktor Stalberg (upper-body injury) will play on the team's upcoming road trip. The Sens travel to Philadelphia for a game Tuesday, the first contest of a four-game road trip. Check back with us later on Tuesday as to Stalberg's status.

5 Chris Neil I.L.

Chris Neil's broken finger is expected to take "weeks" to heel. He was injured in a fight with Florida's Shawn Thornton last weekend. Neil has three points and 63 penalty minutes in 52 games this season.

6 Tommy Wingels Active

Tommy Wingels scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 OT loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Wingels' goal tied the game at one 2:35 mark of the second period. Unfortunately for the Senators, they watched as Victor Hedman scored the game-winning goal in overtime. Wingels has seven goals and 12 points in 59 games this season. He isn't worth adding in any fantasy league.

7 Christopher DiDomenico Active

Christopher DiDomenico, Fredrik Claesson and Jyrki Jokipakka are each expected to be scratched against the Penguins on Thursday. DiDomenico remains at just two games played with Ottawa, as Jokipakka continues to await his Senators debut. Claesson has posted nine points and 35 hits in 24 games thus far.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Active

Erik Karlsson scored one goal and had one assist as the Senators lost 4-3 in overtime to the Canadiens Saturday night. Karlsson’s goal came at 15:03 in the third and tied the contest. This was his third multi-point effort in his last seven games. During this span, he has recorded three goals and six assists to make him one of the better fantasy values.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

Dion Phaneuf may not have been 100 percent on Monday after battling the flu in the morning, but he made an impact in Ottawa's win over Boston. He logged nearly 20 minutes of playing time and registered two assists in a 4-2 victory. Phaneuf also posted three hits, one block and one shot. He has nine goals and 28 points in 64 games this campaign.

3 Marc Methot Sidelined

Marc Methot is expected to be sidelined for weeks after his finger received a brutal slash from Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby on Thursday night. "His finger is shattered and he's out for weeks," coach Guy Boucher said after the game. We'll keep you posted on his status.

4 Cody Ceci Active

Cody Ceci notched a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win against Dallas. It was his second marker of the season and his first since Dec. 27 when he scored versus the New York Rangers. Ceci has three multi-point performances this season and 13 total points.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

The Senators will get Mark Borowiecki back on their blue line on Saturday against Montreal. Through 57 games this season he's posted 126 PIMs and 288 hits. Which is rather prolific as tough guy stats go.

6 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman will return to the Senators' blue line on Thursday against the Devils. Through 48 games this season the youngster has posted three goals and 13 points along with 33 PIMs, 35 blocks and 49 hits. He had not played since Feb. 11th.

7 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson did indeed play alongside Erik Karlsson Saturday night against Montreal. He was subbing in for the injured Marc Methot after being a healthy scratch for the Senators' last four games. Claesson has played well in spot starts this season. That said, his highest point total in three AHL seasons is 29. He is not a fantasy asset at this time.

8 Jyrki Jokipakka Active

Jyrki Jokipakka will be scratched against the Avalanche on Saturday. Through 38 games with the Flames this season he's posted six points along with 25 hits and 30 blocks.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

Craig Anderson played in his 500th NHL game Saturday night. That's quite an accomplishment for a goalie. However, Anderson was obviously not happy with the results as the Sens lost to the Canadiens 3-1, their third loss in eight days to the Montreal squad.