C 1 Kyle Turris Active

Kyle Turris found the back of the net in Ottawa’s 9-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Turris opened the scoring with a power play goal just 22 seconds into the game, but the Senators ended up allowing the next six goals. This is a huge year for Turris, as he’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The 28-year-old had 27 goals and 55 points in 78 games last season. It’s entirely possible that he reaches similar numbers this season.

2 Derick Brassard Sidelined

Derick Brassard (shoulder) has been cleared for contact. Brassard has missed all of training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery during the offseason. The Sens forward will practice on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and if he suffers no setbacks, he could play in Thursday's regular season opener. Brassard had 14 goals and 39 points in 81 games with the Sens last season.

3 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Active

Jean-Gabriel Pageau has agreed to a three-year, $9.3 million contract. Pageau would have gone through an arbitration hearing had he not been able to agree to terms with the Senators. This deal represents a big jump from his previous two-year, $1.8 million contract. The 24-year-old scored 12 goals and 33 points in 82 contests in 2016-17.

4 Nate Thompson Active

Nate Thompson believes the Senators are ready to win right now. The Sens shocked the hockey world by making it to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final in the spring, but they won't catch anybody off guard going into next year. "This team now is ready to win," he said. "I don’t think this was a Cinderella team (in the 2017 playoffs), it was the real deal. They have a pretty good window to win games and hopefully do something even more special." Thompson joined Ottawa on a two-year contract worth $1.65 million per season this summer. He won't add much scoring to their lineup, but he'll provide them with some strong physical play and good defensive ability.

5 Colin White I.L.

Colin White will start the regular season on the injured list. White suffered a wrist injury while blocking a shot during the preseason. He underwent surgery last week and he's expected to be out anywhere between six and eight weeks. The 20-year-old top prospect had no points in two games with the Senators last season.

6 Logan Brown Active

Logan Brown scored two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. It’s just a preseason game, but Brown was impressive in this one. He played well on the power play, penalty kill and at even-strength. The 11th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft looked comfortable on the ice, and he’s making a case to stick around this season. If Derick Brassard (shoulder) is unable to start the season, Brown should be able to fill in for him until he gets back. He needs to be owned in all dynasty leagues.

LW 1 Mike Hoffman Active

Mike Hoffman scored twice as Ottawa earned a 6-2 victory over Toronto Monday night. Hoffman is coming off a campaign where he scored 26 goals and 61 points in 74 contests. Mark Stone scored a goal and registered two assists in the preseason contest. Tyler Randell, who got his first taste of the NHL last season, added a goal and an assist. Gabriel Gagne and Cody Ceci scored Ottawa's other two markers.

2 Zack Smith Active

Zack Smith may see time at center during training camp in the fall. The Senators won't have Derick Brassard available due to off-season shoulder surgery and Smith could help fill in during his absence. Ottawa will also probably give prospect Colin White a long look.

3 Clarke MacArthur Sidelined

Clarke MacArthur failed his medical Thursday, so he isn't cleared to participate in training camp. "Right now, we don't know much, but he won't be part of camp," said Senators GM Pierre Dorion. "He was disappointed, but at the same time, he looked in great shape (skating). He trained all summer." The Senators will wait for an update on his status, but for now his future is cloudy. MacArthur has sat out the majority of the past two seasons with concussion problems.

4 Ryan Dzingel Sidelined

Ryan Dzingel, who is recovering from a groin muscle injury, is skating but won't play untl the Senators' final two pre-season games. The speedy winger will not suit up for games Saturday and Monday in PEI but should be good to go for games in the latter part of next week.

RW 1 Mark Stone Active

Mark Stone amassed three points (one goal, two assists) in Monday's 6-2 preseason win over Toronto. "These games are important for us to get back into memorizing the system," Stone said. "I thought it was a good start. The young guys played well, and the older guys showed glimpses of last year." He accounted for 22 goals and 54 points in 71 games last season.

2 Bobby Ryan Active

Bobby Ryan found the back of the net in Wednesday's 5-3 preseason loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Ryan is looking to bounce back after a terrible season in 2016-17. He managed to score only 13 goals and 25 points in 62 games, and the Sens will need him to be a whole lot better this year. Expect him to put a decent year together, but his days as 30-goal scorer may be a thing of the past.

3 Alex Burrows Active

Alex Burrows revealed he suffered a high ankle sprain with some ligament damage. Burrows was unable to play in the final four games of the Senators' matchup with the Penguins. He did reveal he had every intention of playing in the Stanley Cup Final if his teammates were able to win Game 7. He should be fully recovered in time for training camp.

4 Tom Pyatt Active

Tom Pyatt and the Ottawa Senators have agreed on a two-year contract worth $2.2 million. Pyatt, who was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent, returned to the NHL in 2016-17 after spending two seasons playing in Switzerland. He produced nine goals and 23 points in 82 games with the Senators. Pyatt mostly played as a checking-line winger and he'll likely have that role again in 2017-18.

D 1 Erik Karlsson Sidelined

Erik Karlsson (foot) went through a full practice on Wednesday. However, he still isn't sure if he will be ready for Ottawa's season opener next Thursday against Washington. "Most likely not, no," Karlsson said. "Anything can happen, but we'll see how it reacts once I get into things a little bit deeper, taking more reps and doing more things with body contact and game speed. It's a good sign that I'm finally skating, even though it's a strange feeling and it feels a lot different. I feel I can manage it pretty good." It doesn't sound like he will miss much time if he isn't available for Oct. 5, which is great news for the Senators and fantasy owners alike.

2 Dion Phaneuf Active

The Ottawa Senators closed out their preseason scheduled with three brutal losses. Ottawa got outscored 22-6 in those games, including a 9-2 loss to Montreal on Saturday to end the Senators' exhibition schedule. "You get beat bad like this and no one is sitting in here smiling," Senators alternate captain Dion Phaneuf said. "We understand and we’re going to take it. We got beat 9-2. Exhibition or not, it doesn’t feel very good. But, the bottom line is it’s exhibition, we’ve got work to do. We know that and we’re going to get back to work on Monday." It is hard to read anything into a preseason schedule, especially when there are plenty of examples of preseason success on a team level not correlating to regular season results. The real test for Ottawa will come on Oct. 5 against Washington.

3 Cody Ceci Active

The Ottawa Senators will reportedly protect Cody Ceci from the expansion draft. The fact that they're protecting Ceci is significant because it means they'll either trade Dion Phaneuf, trade Marc Methot (or lose him in the expansion draft) or strike a side deal with Vegas to make sure they don't select Methot. Ceci had two goals and 15 assists while averaging 23:12 of ice time in 79 games last season.

4 Fredrik Claesson Active

Fredrik Claesson won a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 24-year-old has played a part-time role with the Senators over the last two seasons, but he'll hope to become a regular on Ottawa's blue line this season. Claesson had three goals, eight assists and a plus-5 rating in 33 NHL games last season.

5 Mark Borowiecki Active

Mark Borowiecki leads all defensemen in hits over the last three seasons with 868. That's an impressive amount of hits for the stay-at-home defenseman. Roman Polak, who is second in that category, finds himself with 760 hits in the last three seasons. Luke Schenn (714), Alexei Emelin (701) and Radko Gudas (699) round out the top five. Even though he racks up the hits, Borowiecki won't have any fantasy value going forward.

6 Johnny Oduya Active

It sounds like Erik Karlsson is pretty happy with the acquisition of Johnny Oduya. Both players are from Sweden, so there's some familiarity between the two of them. There's been speculation that they could be paired together this season, but it's still a little early to say that that's a given. "The coach decides who plays with who, and we've said that since I've been GM here," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He has carte blanche to play whoever he wants with whoever he wants. But at the same time, I think without divulging any secrets here, Erik is very happy about us signing [Oduya]. He knows that it helps our brand and our culture. We're bringing in someone who's a true pro, and you can never know if guys can play with each other until they are paired together in the NHL."

7 Chris Wideman Active

Chris Wideman had a team-worst minus-three rating in Ottawa's 7-0 loss to Pittsburgh in Game 5 Sunday afternoon. Only four Senators players managed to escape the game with a neutral plus/minus rating. Wideman had been a positive player for each of the Senators' previous two contests. He also logged 19:32 minutes, which is significantly more ice time than he had been getting in the playoffs, but that's not surprising given that Ottawa didn't have defensemen Cody Ceci and Erik Karlsson for the third period.

G 1 Craig Anderson Active

The Ottawa Senators have signed Craig Anderson to a two-year, $9.5 million contract extension. Anderson was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. He'll make $5.5 million next season and $4 million the year after that. Anderson's deal also includes a 10-team no trade clause. The 36-year-old had a 25-11-4 record with a 2.28 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage last season. He should be a solid fantasy option throughout the season.