Thomas Chabot | Defenseman | #72

Team: Ottawa Senators
Age / DOB:  (20) / 1/30/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 190
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (18) / OTT
Recent News

Thomas Chabot has been assigned to the minors.
The demotion comes after Chabot and the Senators had a rough preseason game against Montreal. He finished with a minus-5 rating and one shot over 16:59 of ice time in a 9-2 loss. Chabot will log plenty of ice time with Belleville in the AHL and should get an NHL opportunity at some point this campaign. Oct 1 - 1:10 PM
Source: Ottawa Citizen
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1000-20000001.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016OTT1000-20000001.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Kyle Turris
2Derick Brassard
3Jean-Gabriel Pageau
4Nate Thompson
5Colin White
6Logan Brown
LW1Mike Hoffman
2Zack Smith
3Clarke MacArthur
4Ryan Dzingel
RW1Mark Stone
2Bobby Ryan
3Alex Burrows
4Tom Pyatt
D1Erik Karlsson
2Dion Phaneuf
3Cody Ceci
4Fredrik Claesson
5Mark Borowiecki
6Johnny Oduya
7Chris Wideman
G1Craig Anderson
2Mike Condon
 

 