Jake DeBrusk | Winger | #74

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/17/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 183
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (14) / BOS
Recent News

Jake DeBrusk will sit out Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay with an upper-body injury.
DeBrusk did not participate in Tuesday's practice. He was just starting to heat up again too with two goals and four assists in his last six appearances. Nov 28 - 12:18 PM
Source: Joe Haggerty on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
215712-301100149.102
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 26EDM100010000000.000
Nov 24PIT102210000004.000
Nov 22@ NJ110110000004.250
Nov 18@ SJ111220000014.250
Nov 16@ LA100000000002.000
Nov 15@ ANA101120000004.000
Nov 11TOR000000000000.000
Nov 10@ TOR100000000000.000
Nov 8@ NYR1000-20000002.000
Nov 6MIN110110000004.250

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Sean Kuraly
4Ryan Spooner
5Riley Nash
LW1Brad Marchand
2Jake DeBrusk
3Tim Schaller
4Frank Vatrano
5Peter Cehlarik
6Matt Beleskey
RW1David Pastrnak
2Anders Bjork
3Danton Heinen
4Noel Acciari
5David Backes
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Kevan Miller
7Matthew Grzelcyk
8Rob O'Gara
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 