All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout victory over the New Jersey Devils. Bergeron's goal at the 11:02 mark of the first period gave the Bruins a 2-0 lead at the time, but the Devils stormed back to force a shootout, which went 11 rounds. Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy eventually scored the game-winner. Bergeron now has five goals and 13 points in 15 games in 2017-18.

2 David Krejci Sidelined

David Krejci (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Tampa bay. Krejci has played in just five games since he returned from an 11-game absence with what was believed to be a back injury. He had two goals and one assist in his last two outings, but missed practice on Tuesday and is back on the sidelines.

3 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly potted the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas. Kuraly scored his first goal of the season near the midway mark of the third period. He has contributed three points in 11 contests.

4 Ryan Spooner Sidelined

Ryan Spooner didn't play Sunday after he suffered what appeared to be a slight re-aggravation of his groin injury. Spooner sat out five weeks with a groin tear, so the Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the team would be "erring on the side of caution." Consider him day-to-day for now.

5 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash posted a pair of assists with a plus-2 rating, six shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win at Anaheim. Nash entered the game with just one goal and three points in 16 games, so don't get terribly excited about his two helpers. He remains useful only in the deepest of fantasy pools for his physical play. He has managed 26 hits and 16 blocked shots through 17 outings, and that's where he helps fantasy owners and DFS players the most.

LW 1 Brad Marchand I.L.

Despite the fact that Brad Marchand will not play in Sunday's contest against the Oilers, he was pleased how he got through Saturday's practise. Marchand, who wore a non-contact jersey, was encouraged by how he felt after Saturday's workout. It is unclear when Marchand will be able to take contact, but it seems it might be fairly soon. The Bruins' next game after Sunday's is Wednesday against Tampa. Check back with us before then to see if Marchand will be ready to go.

2 Jake DeBrusk Sidelined

Jake DeBrusk will sit out Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay with an upper-body injury. DeBrusk did not participate in Tuesday's practice. He was just starting to heat up again too with two goals and four assists in his last six appearances.

3 Tim Schaller Active

Boston's injuries have created opportunities for Tim Schaller in the early weeks of the season. Schaller was projected to serve as a fourth liner this season, but his role has been significantly more varied. One of his best assignments yet came on Saturday when he played alongside Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak because David Krejci was unavailable. Schaller has averaged 14:09 minutes this season, up from 12:16 in 2016-17. With two goals and three points in seven games, he's still not a great pickup in standard leagues, but he does have some offensive upside so it will be worth checking back on him from time to time.

4 Frank Vatrano Active

Frank Vatrano found the back of the net in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vatrano was a healthy scratch in Friday's matchup between these two teams. His goal cut his team's deficit to 2-1 late in the first period, but that's as close as the Bruins would come to tying the game. Vatrano now has two goals and no assists in 12 games this season. He needs to be left on the fantasy waiver wire.

5 Peter Cehlarik Sidelined

Peter Cehlarik will be out of action for at least a month with a lower-body body. Cehlarik was spotted on crutches and wearing a brace on his left leg. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Cehlarik joins what has been a long list of injuries for the Bruins this season. He has one goal and one assist in five games with the big club.

6 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against New Jersey. The Bruins forward has no points in 13 games this season. He also has a minus-7 rating. Paul Postma will be scratched as well.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak netted his 12th goal of the year in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton. Pastrnak opened the scoring with a power-play strike to stretch his point streak to three straight games. He has scored a goal in each of his last two outings and leads the Bruins in goals and points (20) through 22 games.

2 Anders Bjork I.L.

Anders Bjork (undisclosed) is expected to be out until next week, according to coach Bruce Cassidy. Bjork did not join the team for practice on Tuesday. He hasn't played since Nov. 11.

3 Danton Heinen Active

Coach Bruce Cassidy isn't ready to call Danton Heinen a keeper for the 2017-18 season, but he doesn't expect the 22-year-old to play anywhere else anytime soon. "I don't want to say that because when we get our guys healthy then we'll see where we're at," Cassidy said. "But I think he's certainly shown he’s a much more consistent player than he was last year. He's probably a bit ahead of the other younger guys because he has gone through a bit of it [at the pro level]. The fact that he's been able to play in a lot of different situations, play left or right wing, and moved up in the lineup while being very effective with [Sean] Kuraly and [Tim] Schaller down in the lineup, as a coach it's to have a guy like that who can move around and fit in a lot of different places." He has generated four goals and 10 points in 15 games this season, which ranks fifth on the team in scoring.

4 Noel Acciari Active

The Boston Bruins have been able to rely on Noel Acciari to bring a level of physicality to the lineup, something they were missing when he was out with a broken finger. "I think there’ s an enjoyment in it for him. If you watch him, he does it with a smile on (his) face," said coach Bruce Cassidy with a grin and a rather disbelieving shake of the head. "It’s not always a fun thing to do. You’d rather have the puck and make plays and probably go stick-check guys and steal it from them. But he enjoys it." Acciari's role is very important in a NHL lineup but it sadly doesn't usually translate well to fantasy leagues. With only one goal in six games, he doesn't even have much value in leagues that tally hits.

5 David Backes I.L.

David Backes (diverticulitis) is a possibility to return to the fold on Wednesday night. Backes has been skating the team and he's close to playing ahead of schedule. He had 10 inches of colon removed during surgery for diverticulitis earlier this month.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug had a hand in both Bruins goals in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton. Krug contributed his ninth and 10th assists of the season in the loss. Krug now has 13 points through 18 games to go with a minus-9 rating and 35 shots.

2 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy snapped an eight-game scoring drought Thursday night. McAvoy opened the scoring in a 2-1 win over Los Angeles. He also had four hits and four blocks in 27:53 of ice time. The rookie blueliner has nine points in 18 games this season.

3 Brandon Carlo Active

Brandon Carlo put a lot of the blame for Saturday's 4-1 loss to Toronto on himself. Carlo was minus-two and took a hooking penalty that led to a Maple Leafs' goal. "I was kinda the Achilles Heel tonight with my mistakes. If I didn’t make those we probably would be ahead in those areas. It’s unfortunate, but maybe next time we’ll get a good balance and my mistakes will be covered," said Carlo. "I had a bad night. I don’t know really what to say about that. I just tried to make plays and they didn’t really work out. [They] ended up in the back of the net. Those things can’t really happen all the time." Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy wasn't as hard on Carlo and believes that the defenseman will bounce back. Carlo has three assists and a plus-four rating in 16 games this season.

4 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara scored the game winner Thursday night versus Los Angeles. Chara fired the puck into the net just as a penalty to Kings center Anze Kopitar expired. He gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at the 13:16 mark of the second period and that was the final goal of the contest. It was Chara's second goal of the season and his sixth point through 18 games.

5 Adam McQuaid Sidelined

Adam McQuaid suffered a broken right fibula during Thursday's game. McQuaid has surgery scheduled for Monday to address the injury. He will be sidelined for about eight weeks as a result, which puts his projected return in the middle of December. He has an assist in six games this season.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller had an assist and 27 penalty minutes in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus. Miller jumped in to stick up for teammate Torey Krug after Oliver Bjorkstrand hit him from behind into the boards. Miller was assessed two minutes for instigating, five for fighting (which wiped out Bjorkstrand's boarding major), a 10-minute misconduct and a game misconduct. "To be honest with you, thinking back on it now, maybe I shouldn't have done that," Miller said. "But in the heat of the moment, when you see your teammate get hit like that, it's hard to restrain yourself. You never want to see a guy get hit like that and guys taking liberties, so I just reacted to be honest." The Bruins blueliner also had eight hits and two blocks in the match.

7 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matthew Grzelcyk has been called up by Boston. Grzelcyk will take part in Tuesday's practice and travel with the team to New Jersey for Wednesday's contest versus the Devils. He has four assists and a plus-4 rating in 14 games with Providence of the AHL this year. Grzelcyk hasn't played for Boston since the team's regular-season opener.

8 Rob O'Gara Active

Rob O'Gara will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. O'Gara has no points and a minus-4 rating in four games this season. Brad Marchand will miss the game due to injury.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask doesn't believe in goalie controversy talk. "It's only a matter of what you guys (in the press) write that makes it a controversy," said Rask. "For us, it's not a controversy." Backup netminder Anton Khudobin has won each of his last four starts, while Rask has lost in his past four outings. Coach Bruce Cassidy hasn't decided who will get the nod on Wednesday night against Tampa Bay, but he believes Rask will bounce back. "Tuukka is a world-class goaltender. He's going to get his wins," said the Bruins bench boss. "Hopefully whoever is in there Wednesday gives us a good chance to win."