Brock Boeser | Winger

C 1 Henrik Sedin Active

Henrik Sedin scored Vancouver's only goal in their 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Sedin scored the game's first goal at the 13:38 mark of the first period, but his team wasn't able to find the back of the net again. He's now scored in back-to-back games and he has 15 goals and 30 assists in 73 contests. Alex Edler and Troy Stecher picked up the assists on the goal.

2 Brandon Sutter Active

Brandon Sutter will return to the lineup centering the third line against the Blues on Thursday. He'll be flanked by Loui Eriksson and Jayson Megna as well. Sutter has posted 14 goals and 26 points with 31 blocks nd 53 hits in 56 games this season.

3 Bo Horvat Active

Bo Horvat notched his 20th goal of the campaign in a 2-1 win over Anaheim on Sunday. The 21-year-old has shown steady development since breaking into the NHL in 2014, and now has 20 goals and 45 points in 64 games this season. He has five points in his past three games.

4 Markus Granlund I.L.

Markus Granlund has played almost the entire 2016-17 campaign with broken ligaments in his wrist. The Canucks said that Granlund "had an ongoing wrist injury" when they announced that he would be shutdown to undergo surgery, but the extent of the issue wasn't initially revealed. As it turns out, he broke the ligaments on October 25th, but still managed to score 19 goals and 32 points in 69 games this season. He's expected to need three-to-five months to recover, so he should be okay for the 2017-18 campaign.

5 Drew Shore Active

Drew Shore went unclaimed on waivers. Vancouver needed to put Shore on waivers after signing him on Sunday. He should spend the rest of the season with the Canucks. He had 24 goals and 48 points in 50 Swiss league games in 2016-17.

6 Michael Chaput Active

Michael Chaput played with Daniel and Henrik Sedin Saturday. Coach Willie Desjardins switched up the lines Saturday and Chaput found himself with the Sedins while Markus Granlund moved up to the Bo Horvat, Sven Baertschi line. You read that correctly as the Horvat line is the top line in Vancouver right now and even on the power play where the Sedins have been demoted to the second unit. Nevertheless, the Canucks still could not score against Edmonton so it could be back to the drawing board for the Canucks.

7 Joseph Labate Active

Joe Labate will tag in for Brendan Gaunce against the Penguins on Saturday. Through 29 games with AHL Utica this season Labate has posted four goals and 13 points along with 63 PIMs. He has no points in five games at the NHL level.

LW 1 Daniel Sedin Active

Daniel Sedin picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 OT win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Sedin registered the primary assist on Henrik Sedin's first-period goal before scoring the game-winning goal in the overtime period. It was Daniel's first goal in 10 contests. The Canucks held a 4-1 lead in the third period, but they watched it evaporate over the last 15 minutes. Thankfully, Daniel was able to give his team two points in the standings. He has 14 goals and 26 assists in 72 games this season. Brandon Sutter (twice),

2 Sven Baertschi Active

Sven Baertschi scored his 16th goal in a 4-3 OT loss for Vancouver against the Islanders on Thursday. Baertschi's 16th goal is a career high for the 24-year-old who tallied 15 last season in 69 games. His 31 points in 55 games is also a career high. It looks like the Canucks have found a scorer when Jim Benning traded a second round draft selection to Calgary two years ago. There are some positives for the Canucks his year. Reid Boucher and Troy Stecher scored the other goals in a losing cause.

3 Reid Boucher Active

Reid Boucher might get more playing time in the final stretch of the season. Boucher has bounced around between Nashville, New Jersey, and most recently Vancouver this season. Over that journey he's averaged 10:53 minutes in 26 contests. However, with the Canucks realistically out of the playoff hunt, giving their younger players more opportunities is now a higher priority.

4 Joseph Cramarossa Sidelined

Joseph Cramarossa isn't expected to play for the rest of Vancouver's road trip due to a foot injury. He is currently having trouble walking, so he is slated to miss the Canucks' next three games starting with Thursday's match against St. Louis.

5 Brendan Gaunce Sidelined

Brendan Gaunce (upper body) will not accompany the team to Chicago for Tuesday's game. He has missed the last four games with an upper-body injury and didn't skate on Monday.

6 Anton Rodin I.L.

Add Anton Rodin (knee) to the pool of Canucks suspected to have the mumps as they display symptoms of the virus. A major knee injury and the mumps? If it weren't for bad luck he'd have no luck at all. Let's hope he's just sick instead. He's been out since Dec. 23rd with the injury, and is eligible to return whenever he's healthy enough to.

RW 1 Loui Eriksson Sidelined

Loui Eriksson (lower body) isn't ready to play, so he won't travel with Vancouver to Chicago. He was slated to miss one-to-two weeks, so this isn't surprising. Eriksson didn't skate on Monday.

2 Jayson Megna Sidelined

Jayson Megna is out with an upper-body injury. He will likely miss the rest of Vancouver's road trip, which ends Sunday against Winnipeg. Megna has eight points in 53 games this campaign.

3 Brock Boeser Active

Brock Boeser has inked an entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks. Boeser was taken with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He had 16 goals and 34 points in 32 games with the University of North Dakota this season. He'll go right to work for the Canucks as he's expected to make his NHL debut against Minnesota on Saturday.

4 Nikolay Goldobin Active

Nikolay Goldobin will skate with Brandon Sutter and Jack Skille on Thursday against the Blues. "He's got good skill and we need him to push the pace," coach Willie Desjardins said of Goldobin. All things considered, this may become a productive line down the stretch. Sutter has managed 17 goals and 31 points in 71 games this season, while Skille has picked up eight points in 53 games. The youngster Goldobin already has a goal in three games with the Canucks, this after posting 36 goals and 85 points in 106 games with AHL San Jose since last season.

5 Jack Skille Active

Jack Skille noted that he will return to the lineup Tuesday against Chicago. The veteran winger has not played since Feb. 18th with an undisclosed injury. Through 52 games this season he's posted seven points and 71 hits, while averaging 8:41 of ice time per game. "There's no special recipe on how to ease back in," Skille said, "I'm ready to battle and happy just to be back."

6 Borna Rendulic Active

Borna Rendulic has been called up by the Canucks. He has nine goals and 14 points in 52 games with Utica of the AHL this season. Redulic has one goal and one assist in 14 career NHL appearances.

7 Derek Dorsett I.L.

Derek Dorsett, who will undergo cervical fusion surgery due to disc degeneration in his neck, has been dealing with this issue for five or six years. So if you're looking for a silver lining, maybe Dorsett will be feeling better than he has in a long time should he make a full recovery as the Canucks expect him to do. That being said, it's not yet known how long it will take him to recover from this procedure. He's in the second season of a four-year, $10.6 million deal.

D 1 Alexander Edler Active

Alex Edler lifted his point streak to three games during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins. Edler's assist in the match gives him two helpers and three points over that span. For the season he has 10 assists and 12 points in 41 games.

2 Ben Hutton Active

Ben Hutton scored in the Canucks 4-2 loss to Dallas on Thursday. Hutton recorded four shots on net and as a minus-1 in nearly 22 minutes of ice time. The 23-year-old has five goals and 19 points in 59 points. Sven Baertschi picked up his 17th goal a losing cause for the Canucks as well.

3 Chris Tanev Active

Chris Tanev is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Oilers. This will be his first game in just over a week due to food poisoning. Through 41 games this season Tanev has seven points and 76 blocks.

4 Luca Sbisa Active

Luca Sbisa (flu) was able to play on Tuesday. Sbisa couldn't complete Saturday's contest, but he didn't miss a full game due to the illness. He had a plus-one rating in 23:31 minutes of ice time Tuesday night.

5 Troy Stecher Active

Troy Stecher (Mumps) was activated from the IL on Tuesday February 28. Stecher only ended up missing one game due to the disease. He had a shot on goal in 21:01 minutes of playing time in his return.

6 Alex Biega Active

Alex Biega will move up to forward on Thursday against the Islanders. The defender will line up to the right of Reid Boucher and Michael Chaput on Vancouver's fourth line as Nikolay Goldobin is out sick with the flu. Through two dozen games this season Biega has posted three helpers along with 14 PIMs, 20 blocks and 57 hits.

7 Nikita Tryamkin Active

Nikita Tryamkin was activated and back in the lineup on Thursday. In his first game since Feb. 19, the towering defender logged 13:14 of ice time. Tryamkin also had one shot, two blocks and two hits in the contest.

8 Erik Gudbranson I.L.

Erik Gudbranson will undergo wrist surgery to repair a torn ligament, and will be lost to the Vancouver Canucks for an unknown amount of time. The Canucks said they'll have a timeline for his return following his surgery. "Erik suffered ligament damage to his wrist this season that has affected his wrist function," GM Jim Benning said. "Continued treatment and rehabilitation have not improved his condition and Erik and our Canucks medical team believe that surgery offers the best long-term outcome and are confident in a full recovery." Gudbranson has posted a goal and six points with 18 PIMs, 44 blocks, and 66 hits.

9 Philip Larsen Active

Philip Larsen will be a healthy scratch in Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Including tonight, Larsen has been scratched in eight of his last nine contests. Joseph Labate will also watch from the press box. Neither player will have any fantasy value.

G 1 Ryan Miller Active

Ryan Miller allowed three goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues. Miller is coming off a 5-4 OT win over Chicago, but he's dropped six of his last seven decisions (1-4-2). The Canucks goalie owns an 18-23-6 record with a 2.79 goals-against-average and a .915 save percentage. Miller's play has been a lot better than his numbers suggest, but the fact that he's on a poor team has really put a damper on his fantasy value.

2 Jacob Markstrom I.L.

Jacob Markstrom won't travel with the Canucks to Chicago because of food poisoning. He also didn't skate on Monday, but he may join the team on their upcoming road trip. Markstrom has been sidelined since late February because of a lower-body injury.