Brock Boeser | Winger

Team: Vancouver Canucks
Age / DOB:  (20) / 2/25/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 191
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (23) / VAN
Brock Boeser has inked an entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks.
Boeser was taken with the 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He had 16 goals and 34 points in 32 games with the University of North Dakota this season. He'll go right to work for the Canucks as he's expected to make his NHL debut against Minnesota on Saturday. Mar 25 - 11:37 AM
Source: NHL.com
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Henrik Sedin
2Brandon Sutter
3Bo Horvat
4Markus Granlund
5Drew Shore
6Michael Chaput
7Joseph Labate
LW1Daniel Sedin
2Sven Baertschi
3Reid Boucher
4Joseph Cramarossa
5Brendan Gaunce
6Anton Rodin
RW1Loui Eriksson
2Jayson Megna
3Brock Boeser
4Nikolay Goldobin
5Jack Skille
6Borna Rendulic
7Derek Dorsett
D1Alexander Edler
2Ben Hutton
3Chris Tanev
4Luca Sbisa
5Troy Stecher
6Alex Biega
7Nikita Tryamkin
8Erik Gudbranson
9Philip Larsen
G1Ryan Miller
2Jacob Markstrom
3Richard Bachman
 

 