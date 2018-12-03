NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Travis Dermott | Defenseman | #23

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/22/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202
College: Erie
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (34) / TOR
Contract: view contract details
Travis Dermott scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Dermott started off his night with an assist on an Auston Matthews goal before getting a goal of his own to tie the game during the second period. It’s been a solid season for the 22-year-old blueliner. He is now up to four goals and 15 points in 48 games and continues to bring his solid play to the rink every night. However, he still hasn’t developed enough offensive game to warrant any fantasy consideration. Feb 2 - 9:55 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4731114-7140000069.043
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2017TOR37112131680000054.019
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 1@ DET100000000000.000
Jan 23WAS100030000000.000
Jan 20ARI110100000002.500
Jan 18@ FLA1000-10000000.000
Jan 17@ TB100002000003.000
Jan 14COL1011-32000002.000
Jan 12BOS100000000001.000
Jan 10@ NJ100002000001.000
Jan 7NAS1000-20000000.000
Jan 5VAN101110000001.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Auston Matthews
3Nazem Kadri
4Par Lindholm
5Frederik Gauthier
LW1Patrick Marleau
2Zach Hyman
3Andreas Johnsson
4Tyler Ennis
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Kasperi Kapanen
4Connor Brown
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Jake Muzzin
4Nikita Zaitsev
5Ron Hainsey
6Travis Dermott
7Igor Ozhiganov
8Justin Holl
G1Frederik Andersen
2Garret Sparks
 

 