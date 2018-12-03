Travis Dermott | Defenseman | #23

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares scored a goal and an assist in the Atlantic Division's 7-4 loss to the Metropolitan Division on Saturday night. Tavares' goal gave the Atlantic Division a 4-3 lead in the second of two periods. He also assisted on Steven Stamkos' first-period tally. Jeff Skinner and Jack Eichel also found the back of the net in the defeat.

2 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews picked up a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. Matthews' goal tied the game at one at the 18:11 mark of the second period. He also registered the primary assist on Patrick Marleau's game-tying goal with just over two minutes remaining in regulation. Matthews finished the night with a plus-1 rating, three shots on goal and two takeaways in 21:38 of ice time. The 21-year-old now has 22 goals and 45 points in 36 games this season.

3 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri scored three goals and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Kadri scored once in the first period and twice in the third frame. His first goal tied the game at one, while his second and third makers gave the Leafs 4-2 and 5-2 leads. He also registered a helper on Nikita Zaitsev's game-tying goal in the middle period (2-2). Kadri finished the night with a plus-5 rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 14:57 of ice time. This is an encouraging sign from a player that had just five points in his previous 13 games. The 28-year-old has 13 goals and 32 points in 49 games this season.

4 Par Lindholm Active

Par Lindholm recorded his first NHL point on Tuesday night. Lindholm earned an assist on a goal by defenseman Ron Hainsey during Toronto's 7-4 win against Dallas. He shifted to the wing in the contest and played alongside Nazem Kadri.

5 Frederik Gauthier Active

The Toronto Maple Leafs have scratched Frederik Gauthier on Thursday night against the Detroit Red Wings. Gauthier has three points in 23 games and will sit for the third time in Toronto's last four games. Justin Holl and Martin Marincin will also sit.

LW 1 Patrick Marleau Active

Patrick Marleau scored a goal and assisted on another in Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Marleau started his night by fishing for the puck in the corner before feeding it to Kasperi Kapanen who fired it on net, only to have Nazem Kadri bury the rebound. Marleau then got a goal of his own in the second period. His first point of the night broke a nine-game pointless drought, and his goal tied him with Mike Bossy, Joe Nieuwendyk and Marian Hossa for 24th on the all-time goals list (257). The 39-year-old Marleau sits at 11 goals and 22 points in 46 games this season.

2 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman is back on a line with Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Those three players played together for a good chunk of the last two seasons, but they haven't been together in 2018-19. Hyman has seven goals and 16 points in 35 games this season.

3 Andreas Johnsson Active

It looks like Andreas Johnsson (concussion) will make his return on Friday. Johnsson skated on the fourth line with Frederik Gauthier and Par Lindholm during Thursday's practice. Trevor Moore, who had filled in for Johnsson, is in the AHL now, further signalling that Johnsson is ready to return.

4 Tyler Ennis I.L.

Mike Babcock announced post-game that Tyler Ennis suffered a broken ankle during the second period of Saturday's game against the New York Rangers. With Zach Hyman also sidelined due to an ankle injury, the Leafs will need to recall a forward for tomorrow's game against the Detroit Red Wings. Babcock added that Ennis will be out "for a while."

RW 1 Mitch Marner Active

Mitch Marner is using the All-Star break for some rest. "I get a seven-day break out of it," Marner said. "Time to refresh your body and mind and go away and enjoy the sun for a couple of days and enjoy that feeling of being away from snow storms in Toronto." He is having a tremendous season with 20 goals and 62 points in 49 games.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander registered three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nylander helped set up goals by Nazem Kadri (twice) and Nikita Zaitsev. He finished the game with a plus-4 rating and three shots on goal in 13:03 of ice time. This was his most productive game since re-joining the Leafs in early December. The 22-year-old has one goal and seven points in 21 games this season.

3 Kasperi Kapanen Active

Kasperi Kapanen scored his 15th goal of the season in Monday's 6-3 loss to Colorado. Kapanen gave the Leafs a 2-0 lead at the 3:28 mark of the second period, but the Avalanche took a 3-2 lead into final frame. Kapanen has three points in the last two games, but he has cooled significantly following a hot start to the year.

4 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown registered three assists in Tuesday's 7-2 win against New Jersey. Brown helped set up two goals by Tyler Ennis in the third period as well as a buzzer beater by Morgan Rielly during the second stanza. The Leafs winger has contributed 12 points in 34 games this year.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly earned the NHL's second star of the week. Rielly scored three goals and nine points in four games last week. Among defensemen, he's running away with the scoring title at this point. He has 13 goals and 44 points in 37 games while the next best blueliner is Thomas Chabot with 37 points in 37 games. While it's an often bashed statistic, we'll also note that Rielly is leading the NHL with his plus-26 rating.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner (back) is good to return Friday night. Gardiner missed two games before the break due to back spasms. The NHL All-Star break came at a good time for him. "It’s good," Gardiner said. "Just tightened up and wouldn’t go away. Feeling better now. Any injury is tough."

3 Jake Muzzin Active

Jake Muzzin took an optimistic tone after his Maple Leafs debut. Muzzin had two blocked shots in 18:08 minutes of ice time in Toronto's 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit. "Well, it would have really good if we got the win, but all things considered, it was the first game for me in a while too," Muzzin said. "I had a little bit of an extra-long break there. I felt not bad. Some things to pick up on and get better, but for the most part felt pretty good." As expected Muzzin was paired with Morgan Rielly. In the long run, Muzzin should be a significant contributor for Toronto, but it might take him a little time to settle in.

4 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev scored a goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals. Zaitsev tied the game at two at the 13:11 mark of the second period. This was his first goal in 53 games. The 27-year-old has accumulated six points in 49 games this season.

5 Ron Hainsey Active

Ron Hainsey found the back of the net in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Hainsey blasted a one-timer by Roberto Luongo just 1:49 into the game to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately for Toronto, that's the only offense they could muster on Friday night. Hainsey finished the night with an even rating, four shots on goal and one hit in 21:57 of ice time. The 37-year-old has four goals and 16 points in 47 games this season.

6 Travis Dermott Active

Travis Dermott scored a goal and assisted on another in Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Dermott started off his night with an assist on an Auston Matthews goal before getting a goal of his own to tie the game during the second period. It’s been a solid season for the 22-year-old blueliner. He is now up to four goals and 15 points in 48 games and continues to bring his solid play to the rink every night. However, he still hasn’t developed enough offensive game to warrant any fantasy consideration.

7 Igor Ozhiganov Active

The Toronto Maple Leafs will scratch Igor Ozhiganov on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Leafs will have three defensemen in the press box with Martin Marincin and Justin Holl also scratched.

8 Justin Holl Active

Justin Holl will continue to wait his turn on the blueline rotation sitting out as a healthy scratch. A full month passed since the rearguard last dressed on December 23, 2018. He skated for 13:25 with a minus-1.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen allowed three goals on 33 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The Maple Leafs managed to tie the game twice, including once late in the third period thanks to Patrick Marleau. Eventually, the Red Wings won on a goal by Danny DeKeyser. Andersen has a 22-11-2 record with a 2.57 goals-against-average and a .922 save percentage this season.