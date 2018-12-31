NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Mackenzie Blackwood | Goalie | #29

Team: New Jersey Devils
Age / DOB:  (22) / 12/9/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 225
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (42) / NJ
Latest News

Recent News

The Devils are expected to start Mackenzie Blackwood on Friday.
Blackwood will try to bounce back after New Jersey's 5-4 loss to Dallas on Wednesday. He has a 3-2-0 record, 1.91 GAA, and .945 save percentage in seven games. Jan 4 - 6:42 PM
Source: Amanda Stein on Twitter
More Mackenzie Blackwood Player News

Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
7345320111.91201190.9452
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Jan 2@ DAL158010055.174035.8750
Dec 31VAN16010000.0025251.0001
Dec 29CAR16010000.0037371.0001
Dec 27@ BOS160100022.004240.9520
Dec 23CLM12900000.00991.0000
Dec 21OTT0000000.0000.0000
Dec 20@ CLM158010022.073836.9470
Dec 18TOR120000026.00108.8000

