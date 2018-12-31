Mackenzie Blackwood | Goalie | #29

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Nico Hischier Active

Nico Hischier contributed an assist in a 5-4 loss to Dallas on Wednesday. Hischier has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. That brings him up to 10 goals and 27 points in 35 games in 2018-19.

2 Travis Zajac Active

Travis Zajac contributed an assist in New Jersey's 3-0 win over Philadelphia on Thursday. Zajac has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last six games. He has seven goals and 14 points in 16 contests this season.

3 Pavel Zacha Active

Pavel Zacha had a goal and an assist in the Devils' 2-0 win against Carolina on Saturday. Zacha has six goals and seven points in 32 contests this season. Andy Greene scored the Devils' other goal. Nico Hischier assisted on Greene's marker.

4 Brian Boyle Active

Brian Boyle found the back of the net in a 5-4 loss to Dallas. Boyle has recorded a point in three of his last four games. He has 11 goals and 16 points in 34 contests in 2018-19.

LW 1 Taylor Hall I.L.

Taylor Hall (lower body) did not make the trip to Dallas ahead of Wednesday's game. Hall has already missed three games due to a lower-body injury and it looks like he will sit out another. New Jersey moved him to injured reserve on Tuesday.

2 Marcus Johansson I.L.

Marcus Johansson (upper body) isn't with his teammates in Dallas. In other words, Johansson isn't going to return on Wednesday against the Stars. The good news is that he has been skating on his own. The contest against Dallas is the opener of a four-game road trip for the Devils and Johansson might meet up with the team before it's over.

3 Blake Coleman Active

Blake Coleman recorded an assist in a 6-3 loss to Washington on Friday. Coleman has recorded an assist in four of his last five games. He's up to eight goals and 15 points in 24 contests in 2018-19.

4 Miles Wood Active

Miles Wood had one goal and one assist in a 4-0 win over Vancouver on Monday afternoon. Wood accounted for both points on New Jersey power plays after Brian Boyle opened the scoring. The Devils went 2-for-3 with the man advantage in the contest. Sami Vatanen and Pavel Zacha had the other markers in the contest.

5 Blake Pietila Active

Blake Pietila has been summoned from Binghamton of the AHL. Pietila has 12 goals and 22 points in 34 games this season at the minor-league level. He skated in two games with New Jersey last year and has three points in 19 career NHL appearances.

6 John Quenneville Active

John Quenneville has been summoned from the minors. Quenneville has suited up in 11 games for New Jersey this year and he hasn't contributed one point yet. He will skate Thursday morning prior to traveling with the team to Boston.

7 Brett Seney Active

Brett Seney scored his first career NHL goal Sunday in a 5-2 loss to Winnipeg. While losing takes the shine off the goal, the diminutive 22-year-old will remember the night forever as he beat Connor Hellebuyck for his first. Seney has some offensive upside as he had 10 points in 10 AHL games before his recall 10 days ago. While we cannot recommend him at this time, still, congratulations are in order for the winger.

RW 1 Kyle Palmieri Active

Kyle Palmieri scored his 20th goal of the season on Wednesday. Palmieri has reached that milestone less than halfway through the Devils' schedule. This is the fourth straight campaign that Palmieri has reached the 20-goal milestone. His career-high is 30 goals and while we have a hard time believing that he will maintain his current pace, he's certainly in a great position to at least set a new personal best.

2 Jesper Bratt Active

Jesper Bratt found the back of the net during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars. Bratt's second-period tally cut the Stars' lead to 3-2 at the time. The Devils eventually managed to tie the game at four late in the second period, but they allowed Miro Heiskanen to score the game-winner in the third. This was Bratt's first goal since Nov. 26. He has three goals and 15 points in 25 games this season. Kyle Palmieri, Drew Stafford and Brian Boyle also scored for the Devils on Wednesday night.

3 Stefan Noesen Active

Stefan Noesen (undisclosed) has been removed from the injured reserve. Noesen missed five consecutive games. He has two goals and five points in 20 contests this season.

4 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford won't play on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Mirco Mueller and Egor Yakovlev will also serve as scratches.

5 Joey Anderson I.L.

Joey Anderson has undergone surgery to repair his broken ankle. Anderson sustained the injury on Nov. 21. The Devils are now terming him as week-to-week. The rookie has a goal and an assist in 11 games this season.

D 1 Sami Vatanen Active

Sami Vatanen scored a goal in Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was a tough night for the Devils who couldn’t muster up much offensively. Vatanen’s goal came through a screen with New Jersey down three goals and they couldn’t get much of anything else going outside a Nico Hischier goal late. It’s the Finnish blueliner’s second goal of the season, breaking a four-game pointless streak. He sits at 13 points in 29 games.

2 Damon Severson Active

Damon Severson picked up a couple of helpers in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Severson started off his night with a secondary assist on Brett Seney's first goal and followed that up with another assist, this time on Blake Coleman's fifth of the year. The 24-year-old Severson has quietly put together solid season, totalling 10 points in 15 games.

3 Will Butcher Active

Will Butcher had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win against the Kings on Thursday. It was Butcher's first goal since Nov. 5 and his first point since Nov. 23. He has two goals and 10 points in 26 contests in 2018-19.

4 Andy Greene Active

Andy Greene scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. Greene cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second period, but that's as close as the Devils would come to tying the game. He also registered an assist on Drew Stafford's goal in the first frame. Greene finished the night with a plus-1 rating, one shot on goal and one hit in 19:05 of ice time. The 36-year-old has eight points in 29 games this season.

5 Mirco Mueller Active

Mirco Mueller will sit out healthy when Dallas hosts the New Jersey Devils. Mueller has put up five assists in 26 games, averaging 18:37 a game. Tonight will mark the seventh straight game he hasn't dressed. Other scratches will be Egor Yakovlev and Blake Pietila.

6 Ben Lovejoy Active

Ben Lovejoy had a team-high six shots in New Jersey's 3-0 loss to Columbus on Sunday. Lovejoy hasn't scored a goal yet this season. His last marker came on Feb. 17.

7 Steven Santini Active

Steven Santini is expected to sit on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Santini has yet to appear in a game since being taking off injured reserve due to a broken jaw on December 1st. Drew Stafford will also be scratched. The Devils will be using 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Jesper Bratt (illness) missing tonight's game.

8 Egor Yakovlev Active

Egor Yakovlev has been summoned from the minors. Yakovlev has appeared in 11 games with New Jersey this season, where he has chipped in one goal, four points and 10 shots.

G 1 Keith Kinkaid Active

Keith Kinkaid stopped eight of 11 shots in a 3-0 loss to Columbus on Sunday. Kinkaid logged 30:47 minutes of ice time before getting the hook. It's the second time in three starts that he's been yanked. Mackenzie Blackwood stepped in and made nine saves the rest of the way.

2 Cory Schneider I.L.

There is no timetable for the return of Cory Schneider (abdominal strain) to the New Jersey lineup. Schneider was placed on the injured reserve list a week ago and it could be a long-term injury for the goalie who has not won a regular season game in 362 games. Schneider is 0-5-1 this season with a 4.66 GAA and a .852 save percentage. While his peripherals may be good stats in lacrosse, they are horrible in the NHL.