Vince Dunn | Defenseman | #29

C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny picked up a goal with an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss against Florida. Stastny was scoreless in his final four games in December, while posting just two assists in a 10-game span to finish out the month. He's making up for lost time with three goals and six points in five games to kick off the month of January. He'll try to keep it going when the team returns from its week-long break next Tuesday in Toronto.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn was picked to attend his first All-Star Game. It's a well deserved honor for Schenn, who has 17 goals and 44 points in 46 games in 2017-18. At this rate he'll easily surpass his previous career-high of 59 points.

3 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist will draw back into the lineup Tuesday night. Sundqvist been a healthy scratch for the past six games. He is expected to take Chris Thorburn's spot in the lineup against Florida.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak scored a goal and registered an assist in the Blues' 3-1 win over Vancouver on Saturday. Brodziak is up to six goals and 12 points in 37 contests this season. He's on pace to record 26 points, which would make this his most productive campaign offensively since 2011-12.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev has been recalled by the Blues. Barbashev spent the bye week in the minors. He had one goal and four assists over a three-game point streak prior to the break, while skating alongside Paul Stastny and Vladimir Tarasenko. Barbashev was back on that combination at Monday's practice.

6 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund will get a shot on the top line with Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko. The trio was put together in the third period of the Blues' last game and they combined to score a goal. "I’d like to get Bergy a shot there again," Yeo said Friday. "We put him up there in the third, and obviously they got the goal. And they looked like they had a little chemistry together. So I’d like to stick him out there (Saturday) and see how that goes." This move will obviously give Berglund a short-term fantasy boost.

LW 1 Jaden Schwartz I.L.

Jaden Schwartz (ankle) skated after practice on Monday. Schwartz has been out of action since Dec. 9 because of an ankle injury. This was his first time on the ice. He will not travel with the team, but there's a chance he could return before the end of the month.

2 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka scored the lone goal for the Blues in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Sobotka found the back of the net at the 13:37 mark of the third period, but it wasn't enough. Sobotka has contributed seven goals and 19 points in 39 games this season.

3 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi will be a healthy scratch on Friday night when the St-Louis Blues take on the Dallas Stars. Paajarvi has two goals and four points in 35 games this season with the Blues. He has no points in his last six games and hasn't scored since November 4th. He will be joined in the press box by Jordan Schmaltz and Oscar Sundqvist.

4 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri underwent knee surgery in Chicago on Tuesday. The surgery was performed by Dr. Bernard Bach. Fabbri suffered a torn ACL last February. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and was cleared to play in late July. Unfortunately for Fabbri, he re-injured himself during training camp. The Blues forward is done for the season.

5 Zach Sanford I.L.

Zach Sanford (shoulder) is waiting for the green light to ramp up his workout regimen. Sanford is taking his recovery from shoulder surgery day by day and week by week. He knows he still has a great deal of work to do before he can be cleared for contact. Sanford has been skating, while trying to improve his strength and conditioning.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Florida. Tarasenko has four goals and five helpers in the last nine games, which includes two goals and three assists over a three-game point streak. The 26-year-old winger has found the back of the net 19 times this season and he has 44 points after 46 outings.

2 Alexander Steen Active

Alexander Steen scored a goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over Vegas. Steen opened the scoring with his fifth marker of the season and his first non-empty net goal since Nov. 16. Still, he currently has two goals and two assists in the last six games.

3 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

The St. Louis Blues have decided to scratch Dmitrij Jaskin tonight against the Florida Panthers. Jaskin has 12 points in 40 games and will sit for the second straight game. He will be joined in the press box by Chris Thorburn and Vince Dunn.

4 Tage Thompson Active

Tage Thompson has been summoned from the minors. Thompson spent time in the AHL during the break. He didn't practice on Monday with the Blues after he played Sunday. Thompson has three goals and five points in 15 games with St. Louis this year.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

The St. Louis Blues will scratch Chris Thorburn for this afternoon's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thorburn has three points in 23 games this season and will sit for the fourth straight game. He will be joined in the press box by Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo will play for the Central Division at the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28. This will be his first All-Star appearance. The workhorse defender has collected seven goals and 30 points in 42 games this season. St. Louis teammate Brayden Schenn will also represent the team at his first All-Star Game later this month.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko picked up a couple of helpers in a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Parayko looked great tonight, showing off his skating, powerful slap shot and his breakout game. The 24-year-old blueliner has three goals and 22 points in 43 games this season. His assists came on goals scored by Alex Steen and Paul Stastny. Parayko is slowly becoming one of the best all-around defenseman in the NHL.

3 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson earned a pair of helpers in a 3-2 overtime win versus Buffalo on Sunday. Edmundson assisted on the first two goals of the game for the Blues. He also had four shots, two hits and two blocks in 25:49 of ice time. Edmundson has 12 points in 31 matches this season.

4 Carl Gunnarsson Active

St. Louis Blues head coach Mike Yeo has confirmed that Carl Gunnarsson will return from his upper-body injury tonight against the Canucks. Gunnarsson missed one game due to the ailment he suffered against the Calgary Flames on the 20th of December. The 31-year-old rearguard has five points in 31 games this season.

5 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars. It's the second time in four games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Stewart (amateur goalie signed because of the injury to backup goalie Carter Hutton) will also be scratched on Thursday.

6 Vince Dunn Active

Vince Dunn scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Interestingly enough, Dunn was expected to be a healthy scratch in this one. He ended up playing because Jay Bouwmeester, who was away from the team because his wife gave birth, didn't make it to Toronto in time for the game. Alexander Steen tied the game at one with less than one minute remaining in regulation before Dunn ended the overtime frame at the 1:43 mark of the period. Dunn has four goals and four assists in 40 games this season.

7 Jay Bouwmeester Active

Jay Bouwmeester is a scratch against Toronto on Tuesday night. Bouwmeester's wife just had baby and he had some travel issues. He just arrived in Toronto a little while ago, so the Blues won't rush him into the lineup. Vince Dunn will play instead.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen allowed five goals on 23 shots and got the hook in Tuesday's 7-4 loss against the Panthers. It was a bit shocking that Florida was able to come into the Gateway City and toss up a seven-spot. He has now allowed five goals in each of his past two starts, and three or more goals in six of his past eight appearances. Allen is only worth using as a No. 2 fantasy backstop right now until he starts to show a little more consistency.