Vince Dunn | Defenseman | #29

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (21) / 10/29/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 203
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (56) / STL
Vince Dunn scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Interestingly enough, Dunn was expected to be a healthy scratch in this one. He ended up playing because Jay Bouwmeester, who was away from the team because his wife gave birth, didn't make it to Toronto in time for the game. Alexander Steen tied the game at one with less than one minute remaining in regulation before Dunn ended the overtime frame at the 1:43 mark of the period. Dunn has four goals and four assists in 40 games this season. Jan 16 - 10:29 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
39347181100072.042
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 9FLA000000000000.000
Jan 7@ WAS000000000000.000
Jan 6@ PHI000000000000.000
Jan 4VGK000000000000.000
Jan 2NJ000000000000.000
Dec 30CAR1000-10000002.000
Dec 29@ DAL100010000004.000
Dec 27NAS1000-20000003.000
Dec 23@ VAN100000000001.000
Dec 21@ EDM1000-10000001.000

