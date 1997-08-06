Player Page

Roster

Anthony Beauvillier | Winger | #72

Team: New York Islanders
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/8/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 182
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 1 (28) / NYI
Latest News

Recent News

The New York Islanders have announced Anthony Beauvillier as a healthy scratch.
Joining Beauvillier as a scratch will be Dennis Seidenberg and Ryan Pulock. Alan Quine and Thomas Hickey will draw into the lineup tonight. Beauvillier has five points in 18 games this season. Nov 25 - 6:18 PM
Source: Arthur Staple on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
18235-880200022.091
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016NYI669152411001002101.089
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 24@ PHI1000-10000002.000
Nov 22PHI101100000001.000
Nov 19@ CAR100010000002.000
Nov 18@ TB100010000001.000
Nov 16CAR1000-10000001.000
Nov 11@ STL000000000000.000
Nov 10@ DAL1000-12000001.000
Nov 7EDM1000-12000001.000
Nov 5COL1000-10000000.000
Nov 2@ WAS1000-10000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1John Tavares
2Mathew Barzal
3Brock Nelson
4Casey Cizikas
LW1Anders Lee
2Andrew Ladd
3Jason Chimera
4Alan Quine
5Shane Prince
6Nikolay Kulemin
RW1Jordan Eberle
2Josh Bailey
3Anthony Beauvillier
4Cal Clutterbuck
5Joshua Ho-Sang
D1Nick Leddy
2Johnny Boychuk
3Calvin de Haan
4Thomas Hickey
5Dennis Seidenberg
6Scott Mayfield
7Adam Pelech
8Ryan Pulock
G1Thomas Greiss
2Jaroslav Halak
 

 