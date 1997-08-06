Anthony Beauvillier | Winger | #72

All Positions

C 1 John Tavares Active

John Tavares registered two assists in the Islanders' 4-3 overtime win against Philadelphia. Tavares didn't record a single shot on goal on Wednesday, but he was still instrumental to the Islanders win. In particular, he played a key role in Josh Bailey's overtime goal. "That’s all him," Bailey said of Tavares in overtime. "He’s earned that respect where you don’t really need to go in and help him out. You just kind of sit back and wait for your opening and you know he’s going to find it, just like he did." Tavares has 15 goals and 25 points in 21 games this season.

2 Mathew Barzal Active

Mathew Barzal scored a goal and registered an assist in the Islanders' 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia Friday afternoon. That continued Barzal's remarkable rookie season as he already has six goals and 22 points in 22 games. Andrew Ladd and Jordan Eberle came up big too with a goal and an assist each. Cal Clutterbuck and Nick Leddy accounted for the Islanders' other two goals. Scott Mayfield assisted on two of New York's five markers.

3 Brock Nelson Active

Brock Nelson scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks. Nelson was left wide open alone in front of the net and quickly buried the feed Josh Ho-Sang for his 3rd goal of the season. All three have come in the last two games for the Islanders. Nelson is up to four points in four games but should finish off the season around the 40-50 point mark. Anders Lee and Cal Clutterbuck also scored for the Islanders in the win.

4 Casey Cizikas Active

Casey Cizikas's third goal of the season wasn't enough in a 3-2 loss in Los Angeles. Cizikas now has three goals and five points through six games in a productive start to the season. The 26-year-old has a career high of 29 points.

LW 1 Anders Lee Active

Anders Lee scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. Lee picked up the only assist on John Tavares' first-period goal and he added one of his own with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. The Isles forward finished the game with a plus-3 rating and three shots on goal in 15:53 of ice time. Lee now has nine goals and eight assists in 17 games this season. Casey Cizikas, Josh Ho-Sang and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Isles tonight.

2 Andrew Ladd Active

Andrew Ladd found the back of the net in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers and Islanders played two split-squad games tonight. The Isles won this game, which was played in Brooklyn, while the Flyers won the game played in Lehigh Valley. Ladd's first year in New York was disappointing, as he scored 23 goals and just 31 points in 78 games. Expect him to be a little more comfortable now that he's entering his second year with the Islanders, but that might not translate into more fantasy success.

3 Jason Chimera Active

Jason Chimera scored his 19th of the season on Saturday. Chimera will get one chance on Sunday to hit the 20 goal mark for the second year in a row. He started off the season poorly with only one goal in his first 21 games but since then has some fantasy relevance in deeper pools.

4 Alan Quine Active

Alan Quine will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. He has one assist in two games this season. Dennis Seidenberg and Scott Mayfield will also watch the game from the press box.

5 Shane Prince I.L.

Shane Prince will be out anywhere between four to six months after undergoing ankle surgery. Prince was dealing with a high ankle sprain late in the season. During his rehabilitation in the summer, he felt increasing discomfort and was then told he needed surgery to repair the injury. The 24-year-old had five goals and 18 points in 50 games with the Islanders last season.

6 Nikolay Kulemin I.L.

Nikolay Kulemin's upper-body injury is reportedly a shoulder problem. As previously reported, Kulemin underwent surgery and is expected to need six months to recover. That effectively ends his chances of playing in the remainder of the regular season, though it is possible that he would be available at some point during the playoffs. This is the final campaign of his four-year, $16.75 million contract, which is a deal that never paid off that well for the Islanders. Kulemin has 37 goals and 79 points in 248 career games with the Islanders.

RW 1 Jordan Eberle Active

Jordan Eberle scored a goal and registered an assist in the Islanders' 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia on Friday. Eberle snapped his three-game point drought. He has eight goals and 16 points in 22 contests in 2017-18.

2 Josh Bailey Active

Josh Bailey scored a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. Bailey's overtime winner was one for the highlight reel, thanks to John Tavares's work in earning his assist. Not to be outdone, Bailey assisted on two other Islanders goals on Wednesday night. Bailey has five goals and 26 points in 21 games this season.

3 Anthony Beauvillier Active

The New York Islanders have announced Anthony Beauvillier as a healthy scratch. Joining Beauvillier as a scratch will be Dennis Seidenberg and Ryan Pulock. Alan Quine and Thomas Hickey will draw into the lineup tonight. Beauvillier has five points in 18 games this season.

4 Cal Clutterbuck Active

Cal Clutterbuck (illness) is good to return on Wednesday. Clutterbuck missed two contests due to the disease. He has three goals and seven points in 15 games this season. Alan Quine is projected to be a healthy scratch as a result of his return.

5 Joshua Ho-Sang Active

Joshua Ho-Sang (illness) was able to play on Thursday. Ho-Sang didn't end up missing any playing time due to the stomach bug. He had a minus-two rating in 11:33 minutes of ice time Thursday night.

D 1 Nick Leddy Active

Nick Leddy has 14 points over his last 11 games. That's erased Leddy's slow start to the campaign, leaving him with five goals and 16 points in 20 contests. "We’ve seen the explosiveness, but what he’s done on a more regular basis, he just wants to go. Even if he’s not the eye of the snake, carrying the puck every time, he’s getting up with an authority," Islanders coach Doug Weight said of Leddy. He's reached or surpassed the 40-point milestone in each of his last two seasons and might flirt with 50 points in 2017-18.

2 Johnny Boychuk Active

Johnny Boychuk will be protected by the New York Islanders for the upcoming expansion draft. The Islanders did not ask Boychuk to waive his no-movement clause. Boychuk was limited to 66 games in 2016-17 and he still has five more seasons remaining on his contract at a $6 million cap hit.

3 Calvin de Haan Active

Calvin de Haan recorded an assist in the Islanders' 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. de Haan had been held off the scoresheet in the Islanders' first three games. He had five goals and 25 points in 82 contests in 2016-17 and should finish around there again this season.

4 Thomas Hickey Active

Thomas Hickey will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Flyers. Joining him in the press box will be Alan Quine and Ryan Pulock. Hickey has no goals and three assists in 16 games.

5 Dennis Seidenberg Active

Dennis Seidenberg will be a healthy scratch in Friday's tilt against the Dallas Stars. The veteran has played in four of the Islanders' last five games, and he's played more than 19 minutes in each of those games. Seidenberg has two assists in six games this season.

6 Scott Mayfield Active

Scott Mayfield will be a healthy scratch for a third straight game Sunday. Coach Doug Weight will use the same forwards and defensemen as Saturday when the Islanders defeated Tampa Bay. That means Mayfield and Dennis Seidenberg will be scratched against Carolina, while Cal Clutterbuck will sit again due to an illness.

7 Adam Pelech Active

Adam Pelech (undisclosed) returned to action on Saturday November 11. Pelech was sidelined for four straight games as a result of the injury. He had an assist in 20:15 minutes of ice time in his return.

8 Ryan Pulock Active

Ryan Pulock was a force on the power play Saturday with a goal and an assist. It was Pulock's third game of the season as he has been a healthy scratch for eight games. He is up to a goal and three points and that's not too shabby for a blueliner. We guess he will be back in the lineup Monday against Vegas with a performance like Saturday's under his belt.

G 1 Thomas Greiss Active

Thomas Greiss stopped 26 of 30 shots in a 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia on Friday. Greiss allowed four goals on just seven shots in the second period, but fortunately for the Islanders he was otherwise fine. He now has a 8-2-2 record, 3.34 GAA, and .903 save percentage in 12 starts this season.