Daniel Sprong | Winger | #41

Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Age / DOB:  (21) / 3/17/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (46) / PIT
Pittsburgh has signed Daniel Sprong to a two-year contract with an annual average value of $750,000.
Sprong generated 32 goals and 65 points in 65 games for the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2017-18. He also had two goals and one assist in eight appearances with Pittsburgh. Sprong is expected to be regular at the NHL level next season. Jun 25 - 2:48 PM
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8213200000122.091
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015PIT18202-100000023.087
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 6OTT000000000000.000
Apr 5@ CLM000000000000.000
Apr 1WAS000000000000.000
Mar 31MON000000000000.000
Mar 29@ NJ000000000000.000
Mar 27@ DET000000000000.000
Mar 25PHI000000000000.000
Mar 23NJ000000000000.000
Mar 21MON000000000000.000
Mar 20@ NYI000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Sidney Crosby
2Evgeni Malkin
3Derick Brassard
4Riley Sheahan
5Carter Rowney
6Teddy Blueger
7Jean-Sebastien Dea
8Adam Johnson
LW1Jake Guentzel
2Bryan Rust
3Carl Hagelin
4Tom Kuhnhackl
5Garrett Wilson
RW1Phil Kessel
2Patric Hornqvist
3Conor Sheary
4Dominik Simon
5Daniel Sprong
6Zach Aston-Reese
7Josh Jooris
D1Kris Letang
2Justin Schultz
3Brian Dumoulin
4Olli Maatta
5Chad Ruhwedel
6Matt Hunwick
7Jamie Oleksiak
8Chris Summers
9Jarred Tinordi
G1Matt Murray
2Casey DeSmith
3Tristan Jarry
4Michael Leighton
 

 