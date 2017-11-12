Player Page

Brandon Carlo | Defenseman | #25

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/26/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 208
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (37) / BOS
Brandon Carlo was taken off the ice on a stretcher during today's game against the Florida Panthers.
Carlo had an awkward fall and his leg bent in a terrible direction. We'll hopefully get an update after the game but it's not looking good for the 20 year-old blueliner who might be done for the season. The Bruins can't get Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy back fast enough. Mar 31 - 3:38 PM
Source: Ty Anderson on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
7506610450001075.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016BOS82610169590010088.068
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 29TB100010000000.000
Mar 27@ WPG1000-10000001.000
Mar 25@ MIN100012000003.000
Mar 23@ DAL1000-12000001.000
Mar 21@ STL1000-10000001.000
Mar 19CLM1000-10000002.000
Mar 17@ TB100004000000.000
Mar 15@ FLA100000000000.000
Mar 13@ CAR100030000000.000
Mar 11@ CHI100000000000.000

PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Riley Nash
4Jordan Szwarz
5Tommy Wingels
6Sean Kuraly
LW1Brad Marchand
2Rick Nash
3Jake DeBrusk
4Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2Danton Heinen
3David Backes
4Brian Gionta
5Noel Acciari
6Anders Bjork
D1Torey Krug
2Charlie McAvoy
3Brandon Carlo
4Zdeno Chara
5Adam McQuaid
6Nick Holden
7Matthew Grzelcyk
8Tommy Cross
9Kevan Miller
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 