Brandon Carlo | Defenseman | #25

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron picked up a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bergeron helped set up David Pastrank's power-play goal in the first period and Brad Marchand's empty-netter in the third frame. He also finished off an incredible passing play between himself, Marchand and Torey Krug to give the Bruins 3-1 lead at the 11:59 mark of the third. Bergeron finished the game with a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and two hits in 19:48 of ice time. The 32-year-old is up to 28 goals and 59 points in 58 games this season. The win allowed the Bruins to pass Tampa Bay for first in the Atlantic Division.

2 David Krejci Active

David Krejci took a hard hit from St. Louis forward Brayden Schenn in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss. Fortunately, Krejci was able to stay in the game. It appeared as though Schenn made contact with Krejci's head on the play. Schenn received a two-minute penalty for charging at the 14:03 mark of the second period and Krejci was on the ice for that Boston power play.

3 Riley Nash Sidelined

The Boston Bruins have confirmed that Riley Nash will not return to today's game after sustaining an upper-body injury. In a scary incident, Nash took the puck directly to the head and needed help from the training staff to get off the ice. We'll likely get an update after the game but consider his status day-to-day for now.

4 Jordan Szwarz Active

Jordan Szwarz has inked a one-year, two-way contract extension with Boston. Szwarz can earn $650,000 at the NHL level, which matches his salary for the 2017-18 campaign. If he plays in the AHL, then his annual salary will be $350,000. He would have become an unrestricted free agent had he not re-signed. He has three assists in 12 games with Boston this season.

5 Tommy Wingels Active

The Boston Bruins have decided to scratch Tommy Wingels today. The Bruins have decided to go with Danton Heinen instead of Wingels. Joining Wingels in the press box will be Adam McQuaid and Matt Grzelcyk.

6 Sean Kuraly Sidelined

Sean Kuraly is dealing with an upper-body injury. Kuraly will miss Thursday's game as a result. He has six goals and 14 points in 75 contests in 2017-18.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand stretched his point streak to four straight games on Thursday night. Marchand picked up an assist and an empty-net goal in Boston's 4-2 win against Tampa Bay. He has three goals and six helpers during his current point spree.

2 Rick Nash Sidelined

Rick Nash (upper body) engaged in off-ice workouts on Thursday. Nash isn't at the point yet where he's resumed skating. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said that Nash is improving, but it's unclear if he will be back anytime soon.

3 Jake DeBrusk Active

Jake DeBrusk (upper body) will indeed make his return on Saturday. DeBrusk was initially termed as probable, but it certainly sounds like he's set to return. "He's gonna go play with [David Krejci] on the left wing," said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy of DeBrusk. "We'll see how he is. He's looked good the last few days, his legs. Sometimes a little breather at this time of the year is not the end of the world. It's been a long year. He'll have to get his timing back, but his legs sure looked good." DeBrusk was sidelined for eight straight games.

4 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller scored a goal and had five shots in a 6-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night. Schaller has points in three straight games for Boston, and has four points in his last five outings. Schaller's goal gives him 10 on the season and 17 points in 56 games.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick in Thursday's 4-2 win over Tampa Bay. Pastrnak dropped the gloves with Dan Girardi after he didn't like a hit the Lightning defender committed on linemate Patrice Bergeron. The Boston winger has collected four goals and two assists during a four-game point streak.

2 Danton Heinen Active

Danton Heinen contributed two assists in Monday's 5-4 OT loss to Columbus. Heinen played alongside David Krejci and Ryan Donato in the contest and helped set up a goal by each of them in the defeat. He has registered 42 points in 66 games this campaign.

3 David Backes Active

David Backes got back in the lineup Thursday night after missing five games due to a leg laceration. Backes had two penalty minutes, three shots and four hits in 15:18 of ice time against Tampa Bay. "I was unlucky that you get cut by a skate, but where it happened didn't get in too deep in a crucial area where it would take time to heal," he said. "It could have been a lot worse with arteries coming through there. But now we are back, and hopefully this is behind us and it is over and (I) can help the hockey team win games."

4 Brian Gionta Active

The Boston Bruins confirm Brian Gionta will be scratched this afternoon vs. the Florida Panthers. Gionta will be making room for Jake DeBrusk who is returning from an injury. Charlie McAvoy (knee), Zdeno Chara (upper body), Rick Nash (upper body) and Sean Kuraly (upper body) will also miss the game.

5 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari scored a score while dishing out two hits in 13:06 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 win at Edmonton. Acciari also won his only faceoff attempt, but the big news was his first goal in five games since coming off the injured reserve list. Despite the lamp lighting on Tuesday, he is only worth fantasy consideration in the deepest of pools at the moment.

6 Anders Bjork I.L.

Anders Bjork has undergone shoulder surgery. Bjork will need six months to recover, which means he's done for the 2017-18 campaign, but should be fine for training camp. He had four goals and 12 points in 30 games in his rookie season.

D 1 Torey Krug Active

Torey Krug contributed a pair of assists in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday night. Krug also registered three shots, one hit, two blocks and a plus-3 rating in 23:11 of ice time. With the Bruins still missing Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy, Krug and Brandon Carlo have formed the team's shutdown pairing.

2 Charlie McAvoy I.L.

Charlie McAvoy (knee) will miss Saturday's contest. The good news is that McAvoy did practice on Friday and he will accompany the Bruins on their road trip. The Bruins might get him back as early as Sunday in Philadelphia.

3 Brandon Carlo Sidelined

Brandon Carlo was taken off the ice on a stretcher during today's game against the Florida Panthers. Carlo had an awkward fall and his leg bent in a terrible direction. We'll hopefully get an update after the game but it's not looking good for the 20 year-old blueliner who might be done for the season. The Bruins can't get Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy back fast enough.

4 Zdeno Chara Sidelined

Zdeno Chara (upper body) took part in Friday's practice. That's encouraging, but Chara will still miss Saturday's contest. He's going to join the Bruins on their upcoming road trip though, which leaves the door open to Chara returning as early as Sunday.

5 Adam McQuaid Active

The Boston Bruins will scratch Adam McQuaid today. Head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that McQuaid would be coming out for Nick Holden. Patrice Bergeron (fractured foot), Charlie McAvoy (sprained MCL) and David Backes (suspended) will also miss the game.

6 Nick Holden Active

Nick Holden will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Holden has picked up an assist in each of his last three games, but that wasn't enough to keep him in the lineup. He has three goals and 15 points in 58 games this season.

7 Matthew Grzelcyk Active

Matt Grzelcyk will play in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Grzelcyk was a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury, but he was skating on a pairing with Kevan Miller. He has three goals, 14 points and a plus-22 rating in 55 games this season.

8 Tommy Cross Active

Tommy Cross will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Cross was recalled on an emergency basis because Matt Grzelcyk (upper body) was a game-time decision. With Grzelcyk in the lineup, there was no reason to play Cross, who hasn't suited up in an NHL game this year. Jordan Szwarz will also watch the game from the press box.

9 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller (upper body) will return to the Bruins lineup on Saturday night. The injury forced him to miss each of Boston's last nine games. He has one goal and 10 points in 44 games this season. He doesn't need to be owned in any fantasy format.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask turned aside 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rask nearly fought Cory Conacher in the second period, after the Lightning forward got a little too close to the Bruins netminder during the run of play. Rask's overall performance was solid even though he allowed a weak third-period goal to Victor Hedman. The 31-year-old has now three games in a row. He's also gone 10 games without suffering a loss in regulation. He owns a 33-11-5 record with a 2.31 goals-against-average and a .918 save percentage this season.