Doug Armstrong | Goalie

C 1 Paul Stastny Active

Paul Stastny has recorded just one goal in his last 14 games. Stastny isn't the only St. Louis player who has been struggling to score lately, as Vladimir Sobotka has one goal in 17 games and Alexander Steen's lone marker in 18 games is an empty-netter, but he needs to be better. The Blues' second-line center has seven goals and 25 points in 38 matches this year.

2 Brayden Schenn Active

Brayden Schenn registered an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Schenn continues to pick up points with the Blues and is on pace for new career highs. He assisted on Patrik Berglund's fourth of the year. The Blues also got a goal from Tage Thompson. Schenn has 17 goals and 40 points in 37 games played this season.

3 Oskar Sundqvist Active

Oskar Sundqvist will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Oilers. He has no goals and three assists in 27 games this season. Sundqvist has been scratched in back-to-back games. Ivan Barbashev will also watch the game from the press box.

4 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak scored a goal and registered an assist in the Blues' 3-1 win over Vancouver on Saturday. Brodziak is up to six goals and 12 points in 37 contests this season. He's on pace to record 26 points, which would make this his most productive campaign offensively since 2011-12.

5 Ivan Barbashev Active

Ivan Barbashev will be a healthy scratch on Wednesday night when the St-Louis Blues face off against the Nashville Predators. Barbashev has no points in ten games so far this season with the Blues. He has not been able to establish himself as an everyday NHL player as of yet. Joining him in the press box will be Chris Thorburn and Jordan Schmaltz.

6 Patrik Berglund Active

Patrik Berglund will get a shot on the top line with Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko. The trio was put together in the third period of the Blues' last game and they combined to score a goal. "I’d like to get Bergy a shot there again," Yeo said Friday. "We put him up there in the third, and obviously they got the goal. And they looked like they had a little chemistry together. So I’d like to stick him out there (Saturday) and see how that goes." This move will obviously give Berglund a short-term fantasy boost.

LW 1 Jaden Schwartz I.L.

Jaden Schwartz has sustained an ankle injury that will sideline him for quite a while. Exactly how long Schwartz will be gone for isn't known, but he won't be re-evaluated for six weeks so clearly this is a long-term issue. Schwartz was hurt while blocking a shot on Saturday. Things originally sounded far more optimistic because the initial X-Ray came back negative, but presumably things looked worse upon further examination. He has been moved to the injured reserve list.

2 Vladimir Sobotka Active

Vladimir Sobotka and the Blues fell 4-0 to the Jets on Sunday night. Sobotka has gone pointless with a minus-two rating in four games over the past week. It's a disappointing line because he was initially given an opportunity to replace Jaden Schwartz in the top six. Now relegated to the third line, Sobotka has six goals and 18 points in 34 games.

3 Magnus Paajarvi Active

Magnus Paajarvi (foot) returned to action on Saturday. Paajarvi missed three games with the injury. He was a minus-one in Saturday's game and has only two goals and three points in 23 games this season. His return should not have affected your fantasy lineup.

4 Robby Fabbri I.L.

Robby Fabbri underwent knee surgery in Chicago on Tuesday. The surgery was performed by Dr. Bernard Bach. Fabbri suffered a torn ACL last February. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and was cleared to play in late July. Unfortunately for Fabbri, he re-injured himself during training camp. The Blues forward is done for the season.

5 Zach Sanford I.L.

Zach Sanford has undergone successful surgery on his dislocated left shoulder. As previously reported, Sanford is expected to miss five-to-six months. He had four goals and eight points in 39 contests last season with St. Louis and Washington.

6 Sammy Blais I.L.

Sammy Blais (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve. Blais was injured in Saturday's match against Winnipeg. He has one goal and two assists in 10 games this season. The Blues have called up Tage Thompson in a corresponding move.

RW 1 Vladimir Tarasenko Active

Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 15th goal of the season in a 2-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Tarasenko scored his 15th of the year in the first period of Saturday's victory, giving him 15 goals and 34 points in 34 games this season. Only Brayden Schenn has more goals than him with 16. Vince Dunn also scored for St. Louis.

2 Alexander Steen Active

Alex Steen scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Steen's empty-net goal put an end to his 17-game goalless drought. It was also just his second point in his last seven contests. Steen has four goals and 18 points in 32 games this season. Kyle Brodziak and Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues in this one.

3 Dmitrij Jaskin Active

It looks like Dmitrij Jaskin sustained an injury during Thursday's game. Jaskin didn't participate in Friday's practice after absorbing a hard hit on Thursday. St. Louis also summoned Sammy Blais, so perhaps he'll serve as an injury replacement.

4 Tage Thompson Active

Tage Thompson got his first NHL goal on Thursday night in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton. Thompson opened the scoring at the 9:30 mark of the third period. He finished with three shots in 14:19 in his sixth appearance of the season with the Blues.

5 Chris Thorburn Active

It looks like Chris Thorburn will be scratched tonight against the Calgary Flames. After being dressed in three straight games, Thorburn will be joined in the press box by Oskar Sundqvist and Jordan Schmaltz. Thorburn has only picked up three points in 21 games this season.

D 1 Alex Pietrangelo Active

Alex Pietrangelo (undisclosed) has been taken off the injured reserve list. That sets the stage for Pietrangelo to make his return on Sunday. He was sidelined for four straight contests. He has seven goals and 23 points in 30 contests this season.

2 Colton Parayko Active

Colton Parayko posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss in Calgary. Parayko has picked up the pace lately, posting at least one point in 12 of his past 18 games. However, he has been hurting fantasy owners in the plus/minus category, posting a minus-7 over the past five contests. He sees plenty of time on the power play and remains a useful rearguard in deeper pools.

3 Joel Edmundson Active

Joel Edmundson earned a pair of helpers in a 3-2 overtime win versus Buffalo on Sunday. Edmundson assisted on the first two goals of the game for the Blues. He also had four shots, two hits and two blocks in 25:49 of ice time. Edmundson has 12 points in 31 matches this season.

4 Carl Gunnarsson Active

St. Louis Blues head coach Mike Yeo has confirmed that Carl Gunnarsson will return from his upper-body injury tonight against the Canucks. Gunnarsson missed one game due to the ailment he suffered against the Calgary Flames on the 20th of December. The 31-year-old rearguard has five points in 31 games this season.

5 Robert Bortuzzo Active

Robert Bortuzzo will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars. It's the second time in four games that he'll serve as a healthy scratch. Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Stewart (amateur goalie signed because of the injury to backup goalie Carter Hutton) will also be scratched on Thursday.

6 Vince Dunn Active

The St. Louis Blues will scratch Vince Dunn for the first time this season tonight vs. the Wild. Dunn has six points in 26 games so far this season. The 21-year-old rookie has been playing well so far this season, so his scratch is a bit of a surprise. He will be joined in the press box by Chris Thorburn and Oscar Sundqvist.

7 Jay Bouwmeester I.L.

Jay Bouwmeester (undisclosed) skated on his own Wednesday morning. Bouwmeester might be able to practice with the Blues on Thursday. He last played on Dec. 10.

8 Jordan Schmaltz Active

Jordan Schmaltz will be in the lineup on Tuesday versus Tampa Bay. Schmaltz will be paired with Vince Dunn. The Blues won't have Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester in the fold due to injuries. Schmaltz may get a chance to see some power-play action on Tuesday night after he took some reps there during the morning skate.

G 1 Jake Allen Active

Jake Allen is expected to play between the pipes Wednesday night. Allen earned a 3-1 victory against Vancouver by making 30 saves on Dec. 23. He has a 18-10-2 record, 2.55 GAA, and .913 save percentage in 31 contests this season.