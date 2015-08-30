Player Page

Roster

Doug Armstrong | Goalie

Team: St Louis Blues
Age / DOB:  (53) / 9/24/1964
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The St. Louis Blues have signed GM Doug Armstrong to a four-year extension.
Armstrong also received an option for a fifth season. Armstrong has been serving as the Blues' general manager since the summer of 2010. He's overseen St. Louis making the playoffs for six straight campaigns starting with 2011-12 and the Blues are in position to reach the postseason again this season. However, St. Louis has largely disappointed in the playoffs with the club's only trip to the Western Conference Final during Armstrong's tenure coming in 2016. Dec 27 - 12:34 PM
Source: NHL.com
More Doug Armstrong Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GMinWLOTLGAGAASASVSV%SO
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGMinWLTOTLEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMINWLTEGAGAGAASASVSV%SO

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Paul Stastny
2Brayden Schenn
3Oskar Sundqvist
4Kyle Brodziak
5Ivan Barbashev
6Patrik Berglund
LW1Jaden Schwartz
2Vladimir Sobotka
3Magnus Paajarvi
4Robby Fabbri
5Zach Sanford
6Sammy Blais
RW1Vladimir Tarasenko
2Alexander Steen
3Dmitrij Jaskin
4Tage Thompson
5Chris Thorburn
D1Alex Pietrangelo
2Colton Parayko
3Joel Edmundson
4Carl Gunnarsson
5Robert Bortuzzo
6Vince Dunn
7Jay Bouwmeester
8Jordan Schmaltz
G1Jake Allen
2Carter Hutton
 

 