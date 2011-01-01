Player Page

Roster

Sean Kuraly | Winger | #52

Team: Boston Bruins
Age / DOB:  (24) / 1/20/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (133) / SJ
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Sean Kuraly scored a pair of goals in Friday's 3-2 double OT win over the Senators.
The Bruins found themselves down 2-0 in the second period, but they were able to tie the game thanks to goals by David Pastrnak and Kuraly. In the second overtime period, it was Kuraly that played the role of hero, as he was able to give the Bruins the win. Boston now trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven series with Game 6 being played in Beantown on Sunday afternoon. Apr 22 - 12:20 AM
More Sean Kuraly Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
8011-120000011.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Apr 8WAS000000000000.000
Apr 6OTT100000000000.000
Apr 4TB100000000002.000
Apr 2@ CHI101100000002.000
Apr 1FLA000000000000.000
Mar 30DAL000000000000.000
Mar 28NAS000000000000.000
Mar 25@ NYI000000000000.000
Mar 23TB000000000000.000
Mar 21OTT000000000000.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Patrice Bergeron
2David Krejci
3Ryan Spooner
4Dominic Moore
5Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson
LW1Brad Marchand
2Frank Vatrano
3Noel Acciari
4Matt Beleskey
5Sean Kuraly
6Tim Schaller
RW1David Pastrnak
2David Backes
3Riley Nash
4Drew Stafford
5Jimmy Hayes
6Brian Ferlin
D1Torey Krug
2Zdeno Chara
3Brandon Carlo
4Adam McQuaid
5John-Michael Liles
6Kevan Miller
7Colin Miller
8Tommy Cross
9Charlie McAvoy
10Joe Morrow
G1Tuukka Rask
2Anton Khudobin
 

 