Sean Kuraly | Winger | #52

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Patrice Bergeron Active

Patrice Bergeron has been named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy. The award, which goes annually to the NHL's best defensive forward, has been won by Bergeron in three of the last five years and he is a six-time finalist. If he wins the trophy again then that would match Bob Gainey for the most in league history. Anaheim's Ryan Kesler and Minnesota's Mikko Koivu are the other finalists.

2 David Krejci Sidelined

David Krejci left Game 5 against the Senators on Friday night after suffering a lower body injury. The injury occurred when he took a knee-on-knee hit from Chris Wideman in the first period. He saw just 6:21 of action before departing.

3 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner will be scratched in Game 5 on Friday. Whether or not Spooner is a healthy scratch is a matter of interpretation. Spooner is less than 100%, but he could play through the ailment if asked. However, the Bruins have decided to dress Sean Kuraly instead.

4 Dominic Moore Active

Dominic Moore got his 11th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He found the back of the net in the last 10 seconds of the third period. Moore was called for an interference penalty, which led to a go-ahead goal by Tyler Bozak at the 1:57 mark of the final frame. The Leafs added two empty-netters before Moore got one back. Interim coach Bruce Cassidy thought it was "an egregious call."

5 Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson Active

Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson made his NHL debut against the Capitals Saturday night. In 13 shifts and 8;25 of ice time Forsbacka-Karlsson did not take a shot on goal and was even. The 20-year-old was a former scoring star at Boston University where he registered 66 points in 78 games over two seasons. Forsbacka-Karlsson does not have any fantasy value at the moment but is worth keeping an eye on.

LW 1 Brad Marchand Active

Brad Marchand had a game-high six shots on goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Ottawa. Marchand hasn't picked up a point in the series since he scored the game-winning goal late in Game 1. The Bruins need their top offensive player to get back on the scoresheet if they are going to force Game 6. Ottawa has a 3-1 series lead.

2 Frank Vatrano Sidelined

Frank Vatrano was seen wearing a walking boot after Game 4, but interim coach Bruce Cassidy said he was "OK" on Thursday. He was limited to just 9:59 of playing time in Game 4 against Ottawa. "He'll be off the ice today," Cassidy said Thursday. "He may test it. But he'll get a decision [Friday] morning and go from there." If he can't play Friday then Matt Beleskey or Sean Kuraly may get the nod.

3 Noel Acciari Active

Noel Acciari's second-period goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Ottawa was waved off because the Bruins jumped offside on the play. It was a huge turning point in the game. Acciari tipped home a Charlie McAvoy shot to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the second period, but the review showed that Acciari had gone offside as the puck entered the Sens zone (click the link below to watch the play unfold). It was an unfortunate turn of events for Boston, but the correct call was made. Sens forward Bobby Ryan eventually scored the only goal of the game early in the third frame to give Ottawa the win. The Bruins will now head back on the road trailing 3-1 in the series. A loss on Friday night would eliminate them from the playoffs.

4 Matt Beleskey Active

Matt Beleskey and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson are both scratched for Game 5 against Ottawa on Friday. Beleskey has posted three shots on net, but no points through two games played and an average of just 8:42 of ice time. Karlsson has not yet made his postseason debut.

5 Sean Kuraly Active

Sean Kuraly scored a pair of goals in Friday's 3-2 double OT win over the Senators. The Bruins found themselves down 2-0 in the second period, but they were able to tie the game thanks to goals by David Pastrnak and Kuraly. In the second overtime period, it was Kuraly that played the role of hero, as he was able to give the Bruins the win. Boston now trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven series with Game 6 being played in Beantown on Sunday afternoon.

6 Tim Schaller Active

Tim Schaller will return to action on Saturday against the Capitals. It'll be his first game in a month due to a lower body injury. Through 58 games this season he's posted seven goals and 14 points with 70 hits.

RW 1 David Pastrnak Active

David Pastrnak scored a power-play goal in Boston's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa in Game 3 on Monday. Pastrnak has recorded a point in each of the Bruins' postseason contests thus far. David Backes and Noel Acciari accounted for Boston's other two markers. John-Michael Liles assisted on two of Boston's three goals.

2 David Backes Active

David Backes got his first goal of the postseason on Monday in a 4-3 OT loss to Ottawa. The Bruins rallied from a 3-0 deficit in Game 3, but the Senators managed to recover and win the game in the extra session. Backes has recorded two points in three contests in the series.

3 Riley Nash Active

Riley Nash took the blame for Ottawa's game-winning goal in overtime on Monday night. "I think it was pretty selfish of me," Nash said. "You can't make that play. You can't put the refs in that position. Regardless of what happened before that, you just can't do it." He was in the penalty box for roughing when Bobby Ryan produced the winner in Game 3 to give the Senators a 2-1 series lead. Nash has contributed two assists in three postseason games. The Bruins will look to bounce back in Game 4 on Wednesday night.

4 Drew Stafford Active

Drew Stafford earned an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals. Stafford has four goals and eight points in 18 games since being acquired by Boston. That's quite the payoff considering he had just 13 points in 40 games with the Jets prior to the trade.

5 Jimmy Hayes Sidelined

Jimmy Hayes will miss Sunday's game due to a lower-body injury. Sean Kuraly was summoned on an emergency basis and will draw into the lineup. Hayes has two goals and five points in 58 games this season.

6 Brian Ferlin I.L.

Brian Ferlin is dealing with a lower-body injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday because of the ailment. Ferlin had one helper in seven appearances with Boston last season.

D 1 Torey Krug Sidelined

Torey Krug (lower body) isn't expected to play Friday in Game 5 versus Ottawa. He hasn't played in the postseason yet because of a lower-body injury. The Bruins can be eliminated on Friday night if the Senators get a win and Krug's absence has been a significant loss for the team.

2 Zdeno Chara Active

Zdeno Chara registered a point for a fourth straight game on Thursday night. He earned an assist on a power-play goal by Drew Stafford in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators. Chara has two goals and two helpers during his scoring streak.

3 Brandon Carlo Sidelined

Brandon Carlo (upper body) is not expected to be ready to play on Friday night in Game 5 against Ottawa. It's believed that Carlo is the closest of Boston's wounded defenders to being back in the lineup, but he has just been skating on his own. Carlo skated in all 82 games during the regular season, but time might be running out for him to make his NHL playoff debut. The Bruins trail Ottawa 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

4 Adam McQuaid Sidelined

Adam McQuaid (upper body) isn't expected to play in Game 5 on Friday night. McQuaid has already missed two games after he was hurt in Game 2 against Ottawa. Boston has a 3-1 hole to work out of in the series and they won't be getting any reinforcements on the back end.

5 John-Michael Liles Active

John-Michael Liles registered a pair of assists in Monday's 4-3 OT loss to Ottawa in Game 3. He had the primary helpers on goals by Noel Acciari and David Backes. Liles contributed just five assists in 36 appearances during the regular season.

6 Kevan Miller Active

Kevan Miller scored his third goal of the season during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. Miller is up to 12 points in 55 games this season. His career-high was set last year with five goals and 18 points in 71 games.

7 Colin Miller Active

Colin Miller logged 13:27 of ice time in his return to the lineup on Wednesday night from a knee injury. His first appearance since Game 1 against Ottawa knocked Tommy Cross to the press box. The Bruins may have gotten Miller back, but the back end is still hurting with Torey Krug, Adam McQuaid and Brandon Carlo on the sidelines.

8 Tommy Cross Active

Tommy Cross will likely spend Game 4 in the press box. Cross played in his first NHL playoff game on Monday. He registered an assist while playing alongside John-Michael Liles. However, it's very likely that Colin Miller will be able to return from his lower-body injury and if that happens then Miller will play with Liles while Cross will be pushed out of the lineup.

9 Charlie McAvoy Active

Charlie McAvoy earned his first NHL playoff point in Game 3 on Monday night. He set up a one-timer goal on the power play by David Pastrnak in the second period. The marker tied the game at 3-3 after the Bruins spotted Ottawa a 3-0 lead. However, the Senators won the match in overtime. McAvoy has averaged 25:34 of ice time per match during the postseason.

10 Joe Morrow Active

The Boston Bruins have announced that Colin Miller won't be able to suit up for Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators and that Joe Morrow would enter the lineup in his place. The Bruins are now missing three of their regular defensemen for their matchup with the Senators. Joe Morrow is expected to start Game 2 alongside Kevan Miller on the third pairing. Morrow picked up just one assist in 17 regular-season games for the Bruins.

G 1 Tuukka Rask Active

Tuukka Rask turned aside 41 of 43 shots in Friday's 3-2 double overtime win over the Ottawa Senators. The Bruins came into this game facing elimination, and when they were trailing 2-0 in the second period, things didn't look good for them. But the Bruins managed to tie the game thanks to goals by David Pastrnak and Sean Kuraly. In the extra frame, it was Kuraly who scored the game-winning goal for the Bruins. Rask now owns a 2.14 goals-against-average and a .924 save percentage this postseason. Game 6 will take place in Boston on Sunday afternoon.