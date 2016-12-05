Jaccob Slavin | Defenseman | #74

All Positions

C 1 Jordan Staal Active

Jordan Staal scored a goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to Arizona. Staal's second-period goal tied the game at two, but the Hurricanes eventually allowed Arizona to score twice in the third period. Staal finished the game with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, five shots on goal and two hits in 20:14 of ice time. He has 13 goals and 20 assists in 54 games.

2 Victor Rask Active

Victor Rask scored the first goal of the night for Carolina, but it was not enough as they lost 3-2 to Toronto. Rask has scored points in back-to-back games for first time since the beginning of the month. Since March 1, he has scored a goal in every other game, making him a difficult player to place-and-hold. This was his 15th goal and 29th point of the season.

3 Teuvo Teravainen Active

Teuvo Teravainen has shifted from right wing back to center. "I want him to skate more, hang on to pucks and make plays," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said of Teravainen. "He’s very comfortable as a winger or a center. I think he moves his feet and is a little bit more involved offensively in the middle." Teravainen has 11 goals and 28 points in 52 contests this season. He is projected to play alongside Jeff Skinner and Lee Stempniak.

4 Derek Ryan Active

Derek Ryan's 10th goal of the season lifted the Canes over Arizona in a 2-1 win on Sunday night. Ryan now has two goals in his past three games, with 10 goals and 20 points in 47 games this season.

5 Jay McClement Active

Jay McClement has four goals and six points in 47 contests in 2016-17. McClement last recorded a point on Jan. 8. He's been averaging 11:23 minutes per contest and has only taken 27 shots on goal, which means his shooting percentage is 14.8, which is nearly double his career average.

6 Lucas Wallmark Active

Lucas Wallmark was summoned up to Carolina on Sunday. The 21-year-old has posted 21 goals and 39 points in 59 games during his first taste of professional hockey with AHL Charlotte this season.

LW 1 Jeff Skinner Active

Jeff Skinner (neck) will return to the Hurricanes' lineup on Friday. Skinner missed the Hurricanes' last two games. He's projected to play alongside Jay McClement and Lee Stempniak.

2 Joakim Nordstrom Active

Joakim Nordstrom scored the only goal in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. It took a while, but we finally got a goal in this game. Nordstrom broke the scoreless tie at the 10:48 mark of the third period. Viktor Stalberg picked up the assist on Nordstrom's first goal of the year. The 24-year-old has three points in 15 games this season.

3 Phil Di Giuseppe Sidelined

Phil Di Giuseppe didn't play on Tuesday due to an upper-body injury. It was Di Giuseppe's second straight game on the sidelines. He was hurt during Sunday's contest. The Hurricanes dressed 11 forwards and seven blueliners in his absence.

4 Brock McGinn Sidelined

Brock McGinn sustained an upper-body injury during Tuesday's game. That's particularly unfortunate given that McGinn was attempting to return from an undisclosed injury that cost him Sunday's contest. He has five goals and 14 points in 42 contests in 2016-17.

RW 1 Sebastian Aho Active

Sebastian Aho scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday. The three-point night snaps a run of three games without a point for Aho, and brings him up to 20 goals on the year. He has 38 points this season. All the Calder hype has surrounded Matthews and Laine, leading many to overlook the year Aho is having. The talented Finn is someone you should be keeping a close eye on going into next season.

2 Elias Lindholm Active

Elias Lindholm registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Lindholm has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games. He has six goals and 31 points in 50 contests in 2016-17.

3 Lee Stempniak Active

Lee Stempniak potted his 12th goal of the season in Friday's 4-2 loss to Arizona. He got the Hurricanes on the board late in the first period and Jordan Staal scored early in the second to tie the match at 2-2, but the Coyotes got two goals in the third to claim the victory. Stempniak has only contributed five points in the last 12 games.

4 Valentin Zykov Sidelined

Valentin Zykov suffered an upper body injury in the first period Saturday and did not return. Zykov was playing in only his second NHL game and scoring in his NHL debut Thursday. He was ridden into the boards hard by Roman Polak of the Maple Leafs and never returned. Consider him day-to-day. Zykov was drafted 37th overall by the Kings in 2013 and the 21-year-old who had 15 goals and 30 points in 55 AHL games before his recall, was dealt to the Kings as part of the Kris Versteeg trade a year ago.

5 Patrick Brown Active

Carolina summoned Patrick Brown on Wednesday. The 24-year-old has posted 11 goals and 20 points in 54 games this season for AHL Charlotte. He has two points in seven career NHL games as well.

D 1 Justin Faulk Active

Justin Faulk scored the only Hurricanes goal of the night as they lost a 3-1 contest to the Avalanche on Tuesday. This was the first point earned by Faulk in his last 10 games. He had a goal in a 5-2 loss the Stars February 11. Faulk’s 26 points for the season are almost evenly distributed between 12 goals and 14 assists.

2 Noah Hanifin Active

Noah Hanifin scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 OT loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This is his second multi-point effort of the season and his first since Oct. 20. Hanifin did all of his damage in the first period, as he tied the game at one at the 11:51 mark. He also helped set up Derek Ryan's power play goal just over three minutes later. Hanifin finished the game with an even rating, two shots on goal and giveaway in 15:22 of ice time. He has three goals and 15 assists in 59 games this season. He doesn't have any fantasy value in standard leagues right now, but he's a must-own in a lot of keeper leagues.

3 Jaccob Slavin Active

Defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who had only two goals all season, broke out for a three-goal hat trick in the Carolina Hurricanes' 8-4 rout of the Islanders in New York Monday night. Slavin dramatically increased his fantasy value with goals in the first, second and third periods. He also registered his 23rd assist of the season on Joakim Nordstrom's fourth goal. Slavin's hat trick was the first of his NHL career. Veteran teammates Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk pitched in significantly, as well. Skinner and Faulk each scored two goals on the night, giving Skinner 23 and Faulk 14. Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifan and Jordan Staal all contributed two assists to the winners.

4 Brett Pesce Active

Brett Pesce is seeing his role with the Hurricanes increase following the Ron Hainsey trade. Pesce was already averaging more than 20 minutes per contest, but he was on the ice for 23:31 minutes on Tuesday and 24:44 minutes on Wednesday. In particular, the Hurricanes are leaning on Pesce heavily when shorthanded. From a fantasy perspective though, Pesce doesn't have much value in standard leagues due to his modest offensive contributions. He has two goals and 14 points in 60 games this season.

5 Ryan Murphy Active

Ryan Murphy will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the New York Islanders. Murphy had suited up in each of Carolina's last nine contests. Murphy has no goals and two assists in 20 games this season. He won't carry much fantasy value going forward.

6 Klas Dahlbeck Active

Klas Dahlbeck has been in the Hurricanes' lineup for four straight games as part of a pairing with Noah Hanifin. Dahlbeck has frequently been a healthy scratch this season and has only appeared in 15 contests in 2016-17. Perhaps this is the start of him playing more regularly though. "Klas gives us a bigger, stronger guy, a physical guy," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. "He’s got a little bite to him in the D-zone and we need as much of that as we can get."

7 Matt Tennyson Active

Matt Tennyson will be scratched against Arizona on Friday. Through 33 games this season Tennyson has posted four assists, while he also picked up seven points in nine games for AHL Charlotte.

G 1 Cam Ward Active

Carolina goalie Cam Ward steered away 23 shots in the Hurricanes' 8-4 triumph over the Islanders in New York Monday night. The veteran improved his win-loss record this season to 23-20-9. He has a 2.68 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 53 games. He's been mostly inconsistent so it's best to stay away from Ward in fantasy play.