Jaccob Slavin | Defenseman | #74

Team: Carolina Hurricanes
Age / DOB:  (22) / 5/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 205
College: Colorado College
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (120) / CAR
Defenseman Jaccob Slavin, who had only two goals all season, broke out for a three-goal hat trick in the Carolina Hurricanes' 8-4 rout of the Islanders in New York Monday night.
Slavin dramatically increased his fantasy value with goals in the first, second and third periods. He also registered his 23rd assist of the season on Joakim Nordstrom's fourth goal. Slavin's hat trick was the first of his NHL career. Veteran teammates Jeff Skinner and Justin Faulk pitched in significantly, as well. Skinner and Faulk each scored two goals on the night, giving Skinner 23 and Faulk 14. Elias Lindholm, Noah Hanifan and Jordan Staal all contributed two assists to the winners. Mar 13 - 11:38 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
652222415120403082.024
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CAR6321820180401084.024
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 11TOR100000000004.000
Mar 9NYR100000000001.000
Mar 7@ COL101110000000.000
Mar 5@ ARI101120000002.000
Mar 3ARI101110000002.000
Mar 1@ TB101104000001.000
Feb 28@ FLA101110000002.000
Feb 26CAL100000000000.000
Feb 24OTT100012000001.000
Feb 21PIT100000000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jordan Staal
2Victor Rask
3Teuvo Teravainen
4Derek Ryan
5Jay McClement
6Lucas Wallmark
LW1Jeff Skinner
2Joakim Nordstrom
3Phil Di Giuseppe
4Brock McGinn
RW1Sebastian Aho
2Elias Lindholm
3Lee Stempniak
4Valentin Zykov
5Patrick Brown
D1Justin Faulk
2Noah Hanifin
3Jaccob Slavin
4Brett Pesce
5Ryan Murphy
6Klas Dahlbeck
7Matt Tennyson
G1Cam Ward
2Eddie Lack
 

 