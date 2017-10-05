Player Page

Roster

Christian Fischer | Winger | #36

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (20) / 4/15/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 214
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 2 (32) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Christian Fischer picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
The Coyotes were thoroughly outplayed in the first period, but came out flying in both the second and third period to make a game of it. Fischer picked up an assist on Dvorak's second period goal and picked the game-winning goal midway through the final period. Fishcer is up to eight points in 19 games but is firmly off the fantasy radar. Nov 16 - 10:31 PM
More Christian Fischer Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
18426-782000028.143
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2016ARI7303000000110.300
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Nov 14@ WPG100000000000.000
Nov 11WPG100002000000.000
Nov 9@ STL100000000005.000
Nov 7@ PIT101110000001.000
Nov 6@ WAS1101100000011.000
Nov 4CAR1000-10000000.000
Nov 2BUF1000-20000003.000
Oct 31@ DET101100000002.000
Oct 30@ PHI100000000002.000
Oct 28@ NJ1101-12100004.250

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Brad Richardson
4Mario Kempe
5Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Jordan Martinook
4Zac Rinaldo
5Nick Cousins
RW1Clayton Keller
2Christian Fischer
3Anthony Duclair
4Tobias Rieder
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jason Demers
5Luke Schenn
6Joel Hanley
7Jakob Chychrun
8Kevin Connauton
9Dakota Mermis
G1Antti Raanta
2Scott Wedgewood
 

 