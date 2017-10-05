Christian Fischer | Winger | #36

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan will play against the Rangers in New York Thursday for the first time since his offseason trade. It will be a special appearance for the former Ranger who spent the first seven years of his career there. "I know that I’m going to be emotional with it," Stepan said. "It’s going to be tough to go into the building and go into a different locker room. But such is life. You just gotta embrace it and have some fun with it, and that’s kind of my game plan in my head right now. We’ll see if I can go through with it on Thursday." The Coyotes first play the Islanders Tuesday so Stepan will spend some time visiting former teammates as their stay in New York will be a few days. Stepan has two goals and six points in eight games after four straight 50-plus point seasons with the Rangers.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak registered an assist in Arizona's 3-2 overtime loss to Washington on Monday. Dvorak is up to two goals and nine points in 16 games. It's a pretty solid start to his sophomore season after he recorded 33 points in 2016-17. The downside is that he's also been minus-12 this season as the Coyotes as a team have gotten off to a terrible start.

3 Brad Richardson Active

Brad Richardson returned to action on Saturday October 21. Richardson had missed a week of action with the injury. He has no fantasy value at this time with no points in six games and a minus-three rating.

4 Mario Kempe Active

Mario Kempe scored a goal in a 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Kempe appeared to deflect Duclair's shot on the way in to open the scoring 15:31 into the first period. Kempe was a 5th round pick of the Flyers all the way back in 2007 and is the brother of Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe. Mario is a versatile player but he should not be owned in any fantasy formats.

5 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi's assist on Thursday was the 100th point of his career. Domi only needed 154 games to reach that milestone, which makes him the quickest player in Coyotes' history to reach that mark. That of course only includes the Coyotes and not the Winnipeg Jets' portion of the franchise as Teemu Selanne enjoyed a 132-point rookie campaign before the relocation. Regardless, Domi has emerged as a great forward and he's looking good so far this season with 10 points in 14 contests. It hasn't helped the Coyotes win games this season, but he is one of the reasons for them to be hopeful about the future.

2 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues. Perlini did all of his damage in the second period. His first goal tied the game at one, while his second tally of gave the Coyotes a 2-1 lead at the time. Unfortunately for them, they couldn't hold on for the victory. Perlini now has four goals and five points in 12 games this season.

3 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook (lower body) returned to action on Thursday October 12. Martinook didn't play on Tuesday due to the ailment. He had a minus-one rating, two shots on goal, and two penalty minutes Thursday night.

4 Zac Rinaldo Active

Zac Rinaldo scored in a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Goligoski fired a shot through traffic that took a deflection off Rinaldo before going in behind Steve Mason to open the scoring 14:33 into the first period. Rinaldo now has two goals in 14 games this season. Derek Stepan picked up the secondary assist on the goal.

5 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins (healthy scratch) won't play against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Cousins has four points in 15 games this season. He'll be a healthy scratch against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

RW 1 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller has gone three straight games without a point. That's actually the longest point drought of his rookie season so far. He's gotten off to an amazing start, even factoring in his recent slump. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if he does endure some cold streaks of meaningful length over the course of the campaign. Although he already has 17 points in 19 contests, you should be happy if he reaches the 60-point milestone this season.

2 Christian Fischer Active

Christian Fischer picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens. The Coyotes were thoroughly outplayed in the first period, but came out flying in both the second and third period to make a game of it. Fischer picked up an assist on Dvorak's second period goal and picked the game-winning goal midway through the final period. Fishcer is up to eight points in 19 games but is firmly off the fantasy radar.

3 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair will draw into the Coyotes' lineup on Thursday. Duclair was a healthy scratch on Tuesday. He has three goals and six points in 14 contests in 2017-18.

4 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder scored a goal in Arizona's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Rieder ended his seven-game point drought. He has three goals and five points in 17 contests this season.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Expect to see more points in the future from Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Ekman-Larsson has been a slow starter during his NHL career and while he saw a three game points streak snap on Saturday, he still has two goals and 11 points in nine games. "I’m always a slow starter for a little bit," Ekman-Larsson said. "I’ve been like that for eight years now. I’m used to it, but at the same time it’s getting used to the system that’s new this year. I’m feeling pretty good, actually. But obviously I need to be better."

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski found the back of the net in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. The Coyotes were down 4-0 when Goligoski got them on the board at the 5:21 mark of the first period. Tobias Rieder registered the only assist on Goligoski's second goal of the season. Goligoski now has two goals and seven assists in 20 games this season. He's worth an add in deeper fantasy leagues.

3 Niklas Hjalmarsson I.L.

Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper body) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Obviously that means Hjalmarsson won't return on Thursday. Putting him on the injured reserve list frees up a spot for Antti Raanta, who is returning from a lower-body injury.

4 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers is once again proving to be a decent fantasy depth defenseman. Demers, who is currently on a four-game scoring streak, is and has been an acceptable source for points and penalty minutes from the blueline. If he is undrafted, you may want to consider claiming him if you are in a deep pool.

5 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn took a maintenance day on Thursday. This is just an FYI as a veteran missing a day of training camp isn't particularly concerning. He had a goal and eight points in 78 contests in 2016-17.

6 Joel Hanley Active

Joel Hanley has been recalled by Arizona. Hanley has recorded four assists in nine games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners this season. He didn't play with the Coyotes during his last stint with the team.

7 Jakob Chychrun I.L.

Jakob Chychrun (knee) is continuing to skate, but there's no timetable for his return. In other words, it's unfortunately the status quo for Chychrun, though coach Rick Tocchet did note that he's making progress. He was injured during the offseason and has missed 12 games so far.

8 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton (lower body) has been cleared to return to action. Connauton hasn't played since Oct. 10 because of a lower-body injury. He will be available for Tuesday's match against Dallas.

9 Dakota Mermis Active

Dakota Mermis will be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Montreal Canadiens. Mermis has suited up in seven games this season, but he hasn't recorded a point. Nick Cousins and Michael Leighton will also watch the game from the press box. None of these three players will have fantasy value this season.

G 1 Antti Raanta Active

Antti Raanta stopped 33 of 37 shots in a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens. His best save of the night came late in the third period when he slid across to rob Alex Galchenyuk of a tying goal. It's Raanta's second win of the season, and the first for Arizona during regulation. The 28-year-old netminder has a 2-5-2 record with a 3.27 goals against average and .903 save percentage.