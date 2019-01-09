Erik Gustafsson | Defenseman | #56

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Jonathan Toews Active

Jonathan Toews recorded an assist in a 7-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Toews has recorded at least a point in three straight games and six of his last seven contests. He's up to 22 goals and 49 points in 52 games this season.

2 Dylan Strome Active

Dylan Strome scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout win over the New York Islanders. Working a power play, Strome took a feed down low from Patrick Kane, sneaking the puck in behind Robin Lehner to get the Blackhawks on the board. Strome then capped off his night with another power play point, this time getting the secondary assist on a Jonathan Toews goal. It’s goals in back-to-back games for Strome, with seven points in his last four, bringing him to 12 goals and 27 points in 47 games this season.

3 David Kampf Active

David Kampf registered two assists in a 5-2 win against Dallas Thursday night. Kampf has been held off the scoresheet in his previous four games. He has three goals and 12 points in 33 contests this season.

4 Marcus Kruger Active

Marcus Kruger (concussion) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Kruger has missed Chicago's last four games. He has four goals and five points in 33 contests this season.

LW 1 Brandon Saad Active

Brandon Saad scored a pair of goals in a 7-3 win against Buffalo Friday night. Saad has found the back of the net in four of his last five games. That's pushed him up to 17 goals and 29 points in 50 contests in 2018-19. He's already just one goal away from his total in 2017-18, though he's far off from his career-high of 31 goals set in 2015-2016.

2 Artem Anisimov Active

Artem Anisimov picked up two assists in Monday's 4-3 loss to Calgary. Anisimov set up goals by Patrick Kane and Brandon Saad in the contest. He has produced 20 points in 41 appearances this year.

3 Brendan Perlini Active

Brendan Perlini (concussion) appears to be ready to return on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild. Perlini skated on the fourth line alongside Artem Anisimov and John Hayden during warmups. The concussion will have costed Perlini three games.

4 Drake Caggiula Active

Drake Caggiula is projected to start Sunday's game alongside Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. Caggiula was alongside the talented duo during Sunday's pregame warmups. He has one assist in six games with Chicago since he was acquired from Edmonton.

5 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz won't play on Monday night against the New Jersey Devils. It appeared that Kunitz would slot into the lineup but the Blackhawks are going with 11 forwards with seven at the back, giving Slater Koekkoek his debut with the club. John Hayden will also sit.

RW 1 Patrick Kane Active

Patrick Kane picked up two goals and two assists in Friday's 7-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Kane's first goal was his 30th of the season and his 900th career point, while his second tally of the night was an empty-netter late in the third frame. The 'Hawks forward also assisted on goals by Duncan Keith and Connor Murphy. Kane finished the night with a plus-3 rating and four shots on goal in 21:37 of ice time. He now has 10 points in his last three contests and 25 points during his 10-game point streak. The 30-year-old is up to 31 goals and 75 points in 50 contests. He's clearly the best player on the Blackhawks roster.

2 Alex DeBrincat Active

Alex DeBrincat is on a four-game point streak. DeBrincat registered an assist in Chicago's 7-3 win against Buffalo. He has 25 goals and 44 points in 52 games in 2018-19. He's third among the Blackhawks' scorers behind Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

3 Dominik Kahun Active

Dominik Kahun is on a three-game point streak. Kahun found the back of the net in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. He has eight goals and 20 points in 49 contests in 2018-19. He's tied for seventh place in the rookie scoring race.

4 John Hayden Active

John Hayden won't play on Thursday night against the New York Rangers. Hayden has had a hard time cracking the lineup on a consistent basis, and he fails to make an impact when he does. Slater Koekkoek will also sit.

D 1 Duncan Keith Active

Duncan Keith is in the lineup for Saturday night's game against Vegas. Keith missed Friday's practice due to an illness but was never really in danger of missing any game action. The veteran blueliner has a goal and 20 points in 46 games this season.

2 Brent Seabrook Active

Brent Seabrook is participating in Saturday morning's practice and looks to be good to go Saturday night against the Golden Knights. Seabrook was a little under the weather this week but seems fine to play. Keep him active.

3 Erik Gustafsson Active

Erik Gustafsson scored two goals, including the overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild. Gustafsson gave the Blackhawks their first lead of the night when he smashed home a one-timer in the second period, ending a 15-game goalless drought. The game eventually went to overtime, where Gustafsson got his 10th goal of the year, improving Chicago's winning streak to four games. The 26-year-old blueliner has been a liability defensively this season, but he now finds himself at 33 points in 50 games.

4 Connor Murphy Active

Connor Murphy notched one goal and one assist in a 6-3 loss to Florida on Sunday night. Murphy opened the scoring with his first goal of the season and he picked up a helper on a third-period tally by Dylan Strome. He has collected five points in nine games since making his season debut on Dec. 9 against Montreal. Murphy was absent from the first 30 games of 2018-19 because of a back injury.

5 Gustav Forsling Active

Gustav Forsling (upper body) is off the injured reserve list. Forsling last played on Jan. 3. He has two goals and six points in 19 contests this season.

6 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek won't play on Saturday night against the Minnesota Wild. Koekkoek has played in just three games since being acquired from the Lightning on Jan. 11. Chris Kunitz will also sit.

7 Carl Dahlstrom Active

Carl Dahlstrom will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night. Dahlstrom will be replaced on the back end by Henri Jokiharju. Brendan Perlini will also be in the press box versus the New York Islanders.

G 1 Corey Crawford I.L.

Coach Jeremy Colliton said that people shouldn't read too much into Corey Crawford (concussion) skating with the team over the weekend. "It's going to be a process here. The day-to-day, it doesn't really matter. It's over time," said Colliton. "Is he feeling better? Is he progressing? I'm not in his ear, 'How are you feeling?', asking [head athletic trainer Mike Gapski], 'How's Crow feeling?' It doesn't help me, it doesn't help him and minute-to-minute, it doesn't matter. It's over time, how does he feel, is he getting better? Did I talk to him today? Yeah I talked to him today. But I didn't ask him how he was feeling. Because day to day, it's a non-issue. I just want him to be happy and over time, feel better. And then we'll see if he can play at the end of that." The Blackhawks will be cautious with Crawford, who missed most of last season due to a concussion.

2 Cam Ward Active

Cam Ward turned aside 40 of 43 shots in Friday's 7-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Blackhawks built up a 3-0 lead in the first 25:06 of the game and they never looked back. Ward made two incredible saves on his former Carolina teammate Jeff Skinner. The veteran netminder has now rattled off back-to-back victories. He owns a 9-8-4 record with a 3.83 goals-against-average and a .890 save percentage this season.