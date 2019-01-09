NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Erik Gustafsson | Defenseman | #56

Team: Chicago Blackhawks
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/14/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 197
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 4 (93) / EDM
Contract: view contract details
Erik Gustafsson scored two goals, including the overtime winner in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.
Gustafsson gave the Blackhawks their first lead of the night when he smashed home a one-timer in the second period, ending a 15-game goalless drought. The game eventually went to overtime, where Gustafsson got his 10th goal of the year, improving Chicago's winning streak to four games. The 26-year-old blueliner has been a liability defensively this season, but he now finds himself at 33 points in 50 games. Feb 2 - 11:12 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
4982331-11182900281.099
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2015CHI41014141140100058.000
2017CHI3551116160400071.070
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 1@ BUF101112000000.000
Jan 22NYI1000-10000002.000
Jan 20WAS100012000000.000
Jan 17@ NYR1011-20010000.000
Jan 14@ NJ1000-20000000.000
Jan 12VGK102210020001.000
Jan 9NAS1011-10010005.000
Jan 7CAL1022-12000003.000
Jan 6@ PIT101100010001.000
Jan 3@ NYI1011-10010000.000

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Jonathan Toews
2Dylan Strome
3David Kampf
4Marcus Kruger
LW1Brandon Saad
2Artem Anisimov
3Brendan Perlini
4Drake Caggiula
5Chris Kunitz
RW1Patrick Kane
2Alex DeBrincat
3Dominik Kahun
4John Hayden
D1Duncan Keith
2Brent Seabrook
3Erik Gustafsson
4Connor Murphy
5Gustav Forsling
6Slater Koekkoek
7Carl Dahlstrom
G1Corey Crawford
2Cam Ward
3Collin Delia
 

 