Colby Cave | Center | #26

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (24) / 12/26/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 200
Latest News

Recent News

Edmonton has claimed Colby Cave off waivers from Boston.
Cave has one goal and five points in 20 games with Boston this season. He also has 18 points in 15 AHL appearances in 2018-19. Jan 15 - 12:12 PM
Source: Elliotte Friedman on Twitter
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
20145-180000018.056
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2017BOS300002000002.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Jan 14MON000000000000.000
Jan 12@ TOR000000000000.000
Jan 10WAS000000000000.000
Jan 8MIN000000000000.000
Jan 5BUF000000000000.000
Jan 3CAL100000000000.000
Jan 1@ CHI1000-10000000.000
Dec 29@ BUF100012000001.000
Dec 27NJ100002000002.000
Dec 23@ CAR101100000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Leon Draisaitl
3Kyle Brodziak
4Colby Cave
LW1Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
2Milan Lucic
3Tobias Rieder
4Ryan Spooner
5Jujhar Khaira
RW1Ty Rattie
2Zack Kassian
3Kailer Yamamoto
4Jesse Puljujarvi
5Alex Chiasson
D1Oscar Klefbom
2Adam Larsson
3Darnell Nurse
4Andrej Sekera
5Brandon Manning
6Alex Petrovic
7Kris Russell
8Matthew Benning
9Kevin Gravel
10Caleb Jones
G1Cam Talbot
2Mikko Koskinen
 

 