All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Connor McDavid Active

Connor McDavid scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. McDavid scored on a breakaway early in the second frame to give his team a 4-2 lead at the time. He also helped set up Leon Draisaitl's power-play tally in the third frame. McDavid has 28 goals and 69 points in 45 games this season. He has at least one point in 10 of his last 11 contests.

2 Leon Draisaitl Active

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win against Arizona. Draisaitl is on a five-game point streak and has recorded multiple points in four consecutive contests. He's up to 22 goals and 51 points in 40 games this season.

3 Kyle Brodziak Active

Kyle Brodziak picked up a goal with an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 road victory against the Colorado Avalanche. Brodziak finished with a plus-2 rating while also stepping in front of five shots while dishing out a hit in his 20:35 of ice time. It wasn't all great, as he won just seven of his 21 (33.3 percent) faceoffs. It was Brodziak's first multi-point game since he lit the lamp twice in Detroit on Nov. 3. He still has just three goals and five points overall, so he needs to start scoring on a regular basis before he can be trusted in fantasy pools again.

4 Colby Cave Active

Edmonton has claimed Colby Cave off waivers from Boston. Cave has one goal and five points in 20 games with Boston this season. He also has 18 points in 15 AHL appearances in 2018-19.

LW 1 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Active

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins registered a goal and an assist in a 7-2 thumping over the Sabres on Monday night. His goal gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead just merely three minutes into the game and then he collected the primary assist on Lucic’s second goal of the game in the third period. Both points were registered while at even strength, and the 25-year old now has 15 goals and 42 points in 2018-19.

2 Milan Lucic Active

Milan Lucic scored a pair of goals in Monday's 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Lucic's first goal gave the Oilers a 5-2 lead in the second frame, while his second tally made it 6-2 early in the third frame. The veteran finished the night with a plus-2 rating and two shots on goal in 13:07 of ice time. The 30-year-old has four goals and 11 points in 46 games.

3 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder (upper body) is ready to rejoin the Oilers. Rieder was on the sidelines for a month. He has seven assists in 18 games this season.

4 Ryan Spooner Active

Ryan Spooner was a healthy scratch Saturday. And the trade that sent Jordan Eberle to the Islanders keeps looking worse and worse as the Oilers received Ryan Strome in return. Strome did not work out in Edmonton and was dealt to the Rangers for Spooner, who sat for the second time as an Oiler since the deal on November 16. It's one of many reasons that Peter Chiarelli is under the gun as the GM of Edmonton.

5 Jujhar Khaira Active

Jujhar Khaira will play alongside Connor McDavid and Ty Rattie Monday. Coach Ken Hitchcock has decided to use Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at center rather than having either one playing the wing with the great McDavid. That leaves Khaira to fill the opening held by Draisaitl and he will get his chance Monday against Winnipeg. Khaira has two goals and 13 points in 34 games and is worth a shot in deeper leagues as well as DFS to fill out your roster.

RW 1 Ty Rattie Active

Ty Rattie is expected to draw back into the Oilers' lineup on Saturday. Not only that, Rattie's projected linemates are Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. He was a healthy scratch on Thursday after being held off the scoresheet for five straight contests. Hopefully the game off will serve to spark Rattie.

2 Zack Kassian Active

Zack Kassian scored twice in Monday's 7-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres. The Oilers scored three goals in less than two minutes, and Kassian picked up two of those. The 27-year-old has four goals and four assists in 43 games this season. He's not worth owning in any fantasy format.

3 Kailer Yamamoto I.L.

Kailer Yamamoto (upper body) skated Monday morning. Yamamoto needs to be re-assessed before he gets the green light to be a full participant in Tuesday's session. He hasn't played since Dec. 29 because of an upper-body injury.

4 Jesse Puljujarvi Active

Jesse Puljujarvi scored his fourth of the season Sunday in a 4-0 win over Anaheim. The enigma of the play of Puljujarvi continues as coach Ken Hitchcock loves his play but the 20-year-old still has not established himself as an NHL player. The good news is that he is still only 20 but he certainly needs a boost of confidence to help his game as he was taken fourth overall in 2016.

5 Alex Chiasson Active

Alex Chiasson found the back of the net in Edmonton's 7-2 loss to San Jose on Tuesday. Chiasson is up to 17 goals in 34 games. Before 2018-19, his career-high was 13 goals, but he has just four assists this season. As a nice bit of trivia, that gives him the most goals among players with five or fewer assists. The next highest in that category is Josh Anderson, who has 15 goals and 19 points.

D 1 Oscar Klefbom I.L.

Coach Ken Hitchcock is hopeful that Oscar Klefbom (hand) will rejoin the team before the All-Star break. If that happens then Klefbom could be back shortly after the All-Star Game. The Oilers defenseman is seeking medical clearance to resume skating again.

2 Adam Larsson Active

Adam Larsson registered an assist in a 3-1 win against Arizona on Wednesday. Larsson snapped a five-game point drought. He has a goal and 12 points in 40 games this season. This is shaping up to be a significantly better season offensively for Larsson than he had in 2017-18, but obviously it's still not particularly exciting by the standards of most fantasy leagues.

3 Darnell Nurse Active

Darnell Nurse scored a goal and registered an assist in a 4-3 shootout win against Florida on Thursday. Nurse extended his point streak to three games. The blueliner has six goals and 22 points in 44 contests this season.

4 Andrej Sekera I.L.

Andrej Sekera (Achilles) is expected to need at least another five weeks before he's ready to return. Sekera has resumed practicing with the Oilers, which is encouraging, but it seems that hasn't altered his timetable. "His goal is to return to play six weeks post Christmas," said Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock. "Meaning he’s available to us right after the (late January bye) break." Sekera hasn't played yet this season.

5 Brandon Manning Active

Brandon Manning won't dress on Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Manning has failed to pick up a point in three games since being acquired by the Oilers. Joseph Gambardella will also sit.

6 Alex Petrovic Sidelined

Alex Petrovic (concussion) skated on Monday morning. Petrovic needs to be re-evaluated first and could be back at practice with the Oilers on Tuesday if everything goes well. He has skated in five games with Edmonton since he was acquired from Florida, but hasn't played since Jan. 8 because of a concussion.

7 Kris Russell Active

Coach Ken Hitchcock was thrilled to have Kris Russell back in the lineup. Russell missed 10 games with a groin injury and the Oilers have really had their problems with both he and Oscar Klefbom missing from the blueline. "We just saw the impact of Kris Russell," Hitchcock said. "It makes you really want to get Klefbom in, too, because the plays Russ made back there helped with our composure and helped you understand why we were on our (8-2-1) run. With composure you’re going to get yourself out of all kinds of trouble instead of in trouble." Russell is a great shot blocker and has fantasy value if you play with the category.

8 Matthew Benning Active

Matthew Benning won't play on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings. This is just the third time he sits as a healthy scratch this season. Joseph Gambardella is also a healthy scratch.

9 Kevin Gravel Active

Kevin Gravel will not dress against the Arizona Coyotes. This will be the second straight scratch for the defenseman who has recorded two assists in 23 games.

10 Caleb Jones Active

Caleb Jones potted his first career NHL goal Saturday. It came in a 7-4 loss to San Jose so there was not a lot of celebrating for the younger brother of the Blue Jackets Seth Jones. "Honestly at the time, I looked up to see how much time was left (9:20)," said Jones, playing his sixth NHL game. "It’s a great feeling and when I look back on it in a couple of days I’ll probably have a little smile but at the moment I scored, it felt like a garbage-time goal."

G 1 Cam Talbot Active

Cam Talbot allowed three goals on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 home loss against the Arizona Coyotes. Talbot didn't play terribly, and he was the victim of two power-play goals, including one which deflected off the forehead of a bloodied Conor Garland. Sometimes the puck just doesn't bounce your way, and that was certainly the case for Talbot on Saturday. He and the Oilers will look to rebound Monday against the visiting Sabres.