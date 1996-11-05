Player Page

Adin Hill | Goalie | #31

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 5/11/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 202
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (76) / ARI
Adin Hill will get the start in Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars.
The 21-year-old was a third-round draft pick 2015. He made 40 starts in the AHL last season and he's at two starts this season. Hill has a 0.65 goals-against-average and a .968 save percentage in the minors this season. Oct 17 - 1:43 PM
Source: Dave Vest on Twitter
All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Christian Dvorak
3Nick Cousins
4Brad Richardson
5Dave Bolland
LW1Max Domi
2Brendan Perlini
3Clayton Keller
4Jordan Martinook
5Zac Rinaldo
RW1Tobias Rieder
2Anthony Duclair
3Christian Fischer
4Lawson Crouse
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Niklas Hjalmarsson
4Jason Demers
5Luke Schenn
6Adam Clendening
7Jakob Chychrun
8Kevin Connauton
G1Antti Raanta
2Louis Domingue
3Adin Hill
 

 