Adin Hill | Goalie | #31

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan's line has really carried the offensive load for the Coyotes so far this season. In fact, Stepan's unit, that features exciting rookie Clayton Keller and the talented Max Domi, has accounted for 56% of the team's goals (five of nine goals) which is in part why Arizona is winless so far this campaign. The Coyotes are going to need some offensive help from Christian Dvorak and Anthony Duclair if they are to have any hopes of being better than dismal in 2017-18.

2 Christian Dvorak Active

Christian Dvorak generated 15 goals and 33 points in 78 games during his rookie season. He also recorded the second-most faceoff wins in the league among rookies (471) and finished with a 46.8 winning percentage. Dvorak made great progress over the year and should be a key player on the Coyotes in 2017-18. "As time went on, you saw his confidence increase," said TSN’s Director of Scouting Craig Button. "You saw his production increase. You saw him expand his game and, trust me, that's just a sign of things to come. He is a real, real promising young player."

3 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins (lower body) is regarded as a game-time decision on Thursday. Cousins was kept out of Wednesday's practice due to the ailment. He has no points in two games this season.

4 Brad Richardson Active

Brad Richardson is expected to play Tuesday night. Richardson took a maintenance day on Monday, but coach Rick Tocchet thinks he'll play versus the Dallas Stars. He doesn't have a point in five games this year.

5 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Max Domi Active

Max Domi assisted on both of Arizona's goals in a 4-2 loss to Detroit on Thursday. Domi has a goal and four points in four games this season. He's coming off a rough sophomore campaign where he scored nine goals and 38 points in 59 contests, but there's a good chance of him bouncing back this season.

2 Brendan Perlini I.L.

Brendan Perlini (upper body) has been moved to the injured reserve list. Perlini was hurt during Tuesday's game. This move means that he will miss at least two contests.

3 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller scored a pair of goals in his team's 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. The rookie forward led the Coyotes in points in the preseason and has carried that over to the regular season. He now has three goals and four points in four games, and looks to be a bright note on this Arizona squad destined for a poor year. The Boston University alumni should be a candidate to win the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, and has some value in deep fantasy leagues.

4 Jordan Martinook Active

Jordan Martinook (lower body) returned to action on Thursday October 12. Martinook didn't play on Tuesday due to the ailment. He had a minus-one rating, two shots on goal, and two penalty minutes Thursday night.

5 Zac Rinaldo Active

Zac Rinaldo is eligible to play on Tuesday. Rinaldo was part of the Coyotes' roster heading into the season, but he still owed time for a suspension dating back to the 2016 campaign when he was last in the NHL. Now that he has served that suspension, the Coyotes can use Rinaldo, though it's not clear if they will do so on Tuesday. Rinaldo brings very little to the table offensively, but he might be a good source of PIM to fantasy owners if he does start playing regularly on the third or fourth line.

RW 1 Tobias Rieder Active

Tobias Rieder tallied the Coyotes' lone goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Jordan Martinook and Luke Schenn registered assists on Rieder's first goal of the year. Rieder has two points in two games to start the 2017-18 campaign.

2 Anthony Duclair Active

Anthony Duclair feels he was too focused on passing the puck during the 2016-17 campaign. Duclair went from scoring 20 goals and 44 points in 81 contests in 2015-16 to just five goals and 15 points in 58 games last season. After that sophomore slump, the 22-year-old has been reviewing game footage over the summer to pinpoint what went wrong. "It really opened up my eyes just to see where my game was at last year and why it was a struggle at times," Duclair said. The hope is that he'll be more aggressive in 2017-18 with an emphasis on driving to the net and shooting the puck. The Coyotes inked him to a one-year "show me" contract worth $1.2 million.

3 Christian Fischer Active

Christian Fischer found the back of the net in Arizona's 5-4 loss to Anaheim on Thursday. Fischer now has four goals in eight career games, including his limited work with the Coyotes last season. The 20-year-old has a lot of offensive potential, making him worth keeping an eye on.

4 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse will return to action on Friday against the Stars. This will be the youngster's first game since Feb. 11th due to a lower body injury. He has eight points and 115 hits in 48 games this season.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson potted his first goal of the season Saturday. It came in a 6-2 loss to Boston as the Coyotes are winless in their first five games at 0-4-1. Ekman-Larsson had 12 goals last season after a couple of back-to-back 20 goal seasons but look for the Swede to return to near the top of defensemen goals as he played most of last season with a broken thumb. His goal was on the power play.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski registered three assists in the Coyotes' 5-4 loss against Anaheim on Thursday. One of Goligoski's three points came with the man advantage. He's recorded between 36 and 37 points in each of his previous three campaigns and is a fair bet to finish in the high 30s again.

3 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

Niklas Hjalmarsson was surprised and elated by his trade from Chicago to the Coyotes. Hjalmarsson had only known the Blackhawks in the NHL as he played on their blueline for all or parts of 10 seasons. But he is looking forward to the new challenge of playing with Arizona and especially on the first pairing with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. "He’s one of the better D-men in the league, so hopefully I can complement him with just playing my style of hockey," said Hjalmarsson, of Ekman-Larsson. "At the same time, maybe try to develop a little bit more of a puck-moving element to my game and be more involved offensively. But at the same time, playing defense first has always been my strength. That’s what I’m expecting of myself." Hjalmarsson had only five goals and 18 points last season but the trade to Arizona should get him closer to 25-30 points.

4 Jason Demers Active

Jason Demers took part in his first Coyotes practice on Wednesday. Arizona acquired Demers from the Florida Panthers on Sunday in exchange for Jamie McGinn. "It’s nice to get in and meet everybody through training camp and kind of go through the growing pains together," Demers said. "It’s good. I’d rather that than I was traded 20 games in, and it takes a while to kind of mix with everybody. So it’s nice here. Now I can meet everybody and get used to everybody." The plan is for Demers to get a few days to settle in with Arizona before he's inserted into a preseason contest. The Coyotes see him as a top-four defenseman, but it's not clear yet who his defensive partner will be.

5 Luke Schenn Active

Luke Schenn took a maintenance day on Thursday. This is just an FYI as a veteran missing a day of training camp isn't particularly concerning. He had a goal and eight points in 78 contests in 2016-17.

6 Adam Clendening Active

Adam Clendening has inked a one-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes. It is worth $650,000 on a one-way contract. The defenseman had two goals and 11 points in 31 games last season with the Rangers but he will get to play more with Arizona and could get 25-30 points in a full season.

7 Jakob Chychrun I.L.

Jakob Chychrun (knee) is expected to begin skating in the near future. "He’s doing terrific," Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. "He’s ahead of schedule." That being said, Chychrun is opening the season on the injured reserve list. He was hurt while skating in August.

8 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton (lower body) has been cleared to return to action. Connauton hasn't played since Oct. 10 because of a lower-body injury. He will be available for Tuesday's match against Dallas.

G 1 Antti Raanta Sidelined

Antti Raanta (lower body) won't accompany the team to Dallas for Tuesday night's contest. Raanta hasn't skate yet and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Louis Domingue could get another start with Adin Hill serving as the backup, but that hasn't been decided yet.

2 Louis Domingue Active

Louis Domingue allowed six goals on 29 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins. Domingue struggled with his rebound control and it cost him on more than one occasion. He has now lost three straight games for the Coyotes, allowing a total of 14 goals during those contests. The Coyotes might need to turn to Marek Langhamer if Domingue continues to struggle while Raanta is out due to injury. The goaltending situation in Arizona is just one to completely avoid in fantasy circles. Domingue's record drops to 0-3-0.