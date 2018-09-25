NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Player Page

Roster

Kyle Capobianco | Defenseman | #75

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/13/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 196
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (63) / ARI
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Kyle Capobianco (lower body) will miss the remainder of the season.
It's worth noting that the Coyotes are only terming Capobianco's injury as lower-body, but it did look like the injury was to his right leg. Regardless, whatever the problem is, it's clearly significant. The 21-year-old was playing in his third career NHL game on Thursday when he got hurt. Feb 8 - 3:20 PM
Source: Coyotes.nhl.com on Twitter
More Kyle Capobianco Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2000-20000001.000
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2017ARI1000-10000000.000
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 7CLM100000000000.000
Feb 5@ NAS1000-20000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Alex Galchenyuk
3Mario Kempe
4Brad Richardson
5Nick Schmaltz
6Christian Dvorak
7Dave Bolland
LW1Michael Grabner
2Vinnie Hinostroza
3Nick Cousins
4Jordan Weal
5Lawson Crouse
6Michael Bunting
RW1Clayton Keller
2Christian Fischer
3Conor Garland
4Josh Archibald
5Marian Hossa
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Jakob Chychrun
4Jason Demers
5Niklas Hjalmarsson
6Kevin Connauton
7Kyle Capobianco
8Jordan Oesterle
9Ilya Lyubushkin
G1Darcy Kuemper
2Calvin Pickard
3Antti Raanta
 

 