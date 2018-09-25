Kyle Capobianco | Defenseman | #75

All Positions

C 1 Derek Stepan Active

Derek Stepan scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. Stepan scored on a wraparound to start the final frame, making it a one-score game but the Coyotes could never beat Pekka Rinne again. The goal breaks a three-game pointless skid for the 28-year-old center, bringing him to 11 goals and 24 points in 53 games this season. Vinnie Hinostroza also scored in the loss.

2 Alex Galchenyuk Active

Alex Galchenyuk found the back of the net in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars. Galchenyuk came into this game with no points in his previous five games. The Coyotes forward tied the game at four n the third period, but the Stars ended up winning on a Tyler Seguin goal. Galchenyuk finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and five shots on goal in 19:24 of ice time. The 24-year-old has nine goals and 26 points in 42 games this season. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Kevin Connauton and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for the Coyotes on Monday night.

3 Mario Kempe Active

Mario Kempe scored the first goal for Arizona in a win over the Maple Leafs. Kempe scored only his third of the season as he broke in alone and beat Frederik Andersen in the Toronto cage. He has little-to-no fantasy value.

4 Brad Richardson I.L.

Brad Richardson has been placed on the injured reserve list due to an upper-body issue. Richardson sustained the injury during Thursday's contest and is regarded as week-to-week. He blocked a shot with his hand during the game and although stayed out to finished that shift, it wouldn't be surprising if that's the origin of this injury. He has 11 goals and 16 points in 40 contests this season.

5 Nick Schmaltz I.L.

Nick Schmaltz (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. Schmaltz has been listed as week-to-week since he suffered a lower-body injury. He hasn't played since Dec. 30. Schmaltz was productive after he joined the Coyotes from Chicago, with 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 17 games. Don't forget about him for next year.

6 Christian Dvorak I.L.

Christian Dvorak (chest) is getting close to returning. Dvorak won't be in the lineup Thursday, but pretty soon he might be heading to the AHL for a conditioning stint. He hasn't played at all this season, so some time in the minors to shake off the rust would probably be for the best.

7 Dave Bolland I.L.

Dave Bolland (lower body) might not be able to play in the NHL again. Bolland will probably open the season on the long-term injured reserve list after failing his physical. "He’s working towards trying to (play), but again injuries are what they are. He’s been trying to comeback from that injury for the last nine months and he hasn’t gotten to the stage where he can do that to be cleared," said agent Anton Thun. "His goal is to try to continue to play, but at some point in time, it may just be not happening. He may never play again." He's completed two seasons of his five-year, $27.5 million deal.

LW 1 Michael Grabner I.L.

Michael Grabner (eye) has started off-ice workouts. Grabner has passed all tests to date, which is encouraging, but there is still no timetable for his return to the lineup. He hasn't played since Dec. 1 due to an eye injury.

2 Vinnie Hinostroza Active

Vinnie Hinostroza scored a goal in Arizona's 5-2 loss to Nashville on Tuesday. Hinostroza has found the back of the net in consecutive games. He's up to nine goals and 20 points in 43 games this season. This is the second straight campaign that he's reached the 20-point milestone after posting a career-high 25 points in 50 contests in 2017-18.

3 Nick Cousins Active

Nick Cousins notched his fourth goal of the season late in the third period of Saturday's 5-4 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks. Cousins has managed a respectable three goals and seven points across 14 games in the month of December, re-emerging as a decent depth pivot in fantasy pools with very large rosters, especially those which do not bother with the plus/minus category.

4 Jordan Weal Active

Jordan Weal is expected to draw into the Coyotes' lineup on Saturday. It will be Weal's debut with Arizona after he was acquired from Philadelphia on Friday. He has three goals and nine points in 28 contests this season.

5 Lawson Crouse Active

Lawson Crouse's empty net goal clinched a 4-2 win over Toronto. Crouse has eight goals and 14 points in 48 games but it is his tough play as a power forward that gives him his most value to the Coyotes. His fantasy value is tied up in penalty minutes as he has 58 and hits with 149.

6 Michael Bunting Active

Michael Bunting won't play on Thursday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This will be the fourth straight game that he sits. Ilya Lyubushkin will also watch from the press box.

RW 1 Clayton Keller Active

Clayton Keller registered an assist in a 2-1 loss to Montreal on Wednesday. Keller has recorded a point in four of his last five games. He's going into the break with 11 goals and 35 points in 50 contests in 2018-19.

2 Christian Fischer Active

Christian Fischer found the back of the net and registered an assist in a 6-3 win against San Jose. Fischer had gone four straight games without a point. He's up to 11 goals and 14 points in 46 contests in 2018-19. At this rate he'll comfortably surpass his 2017-18 finish of 15 goals.

3 Conor Garland Active

Conor Garland scored his 11th goal of the year in a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Garland now has three goals in his last five games and nine in his last 14 for the 'Yotes. If you're in need of a depth forward, he's at least worth flagging down and keeping an eye on considering he gets time on the power play.

4 Josh Archibald Active

Josh Archibald scored his fifth goal of the season Saturday. Archibald's third period goal tied the game at 2 and sent it into overtime where Brent Burns picked up the game-winner for San Jose. Archibald has 10 points in 37 games this season and the bottom-six forward has little fantasy value.

5 Marian Hossa I.L.

The actual amount of money that the Arizona Coyotes will pay Marian Hossa annually is just $200,000. Hossa, who Arizona acquired from Chicago on Thursday, has three years left on his contract with a $5,275,000 cap hit. Because the contract was heavily frontloaded, Hossa's actual salary over the next three seasons is just $1 million annually. However, the Coyotes are paying even less than that because most of his remaining contract is covered by insurance. This all makes it easier for the Coyotes to stay above the salary floor while expending less money.

D 1 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Active

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored a goal in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Dallas Stars. Ekman-Larsson opened the scoring at the 8:39 mark of the first period. He finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and six shots on goal in 28:23 of ice time. The 27-year-old has seven goals and 27 points in 51 games this season.

2 Alex Goligoski Active

Alex Goligoski (upper body) is projected to play on Tuesday night. Goligoski is slated to be paired with Jordan Oesterle after he left Monday's game due to an upper-body injury.

3 Jakob Chychrun I.L.

Jakob Chychrun (lower body) will be a game-time decision on Saturday. Chychrun has missed Arizona's last four games. He has three goals and 11 points in 32 contests in 2018-19.

4 Jason Demers I.L.

Jason Demers (knee) watched the Coyotes play the Rangers in New York Friday and said he will play again this season. There were conflicting reports a month ago stating that Demers was out for the season but he refuted that on Friday, stating "I’ll be back this season." Demers has been in Philadelphia training and he is walking quite well according to Craig Morton of The Athletic. Stay tuned.

5 Niklas Hjalmarsson Active

Niklas Hjalmarsson registered an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh Friday night. It was his first point since Dec. 22. He's been limited to five assists in 47 contests this season. That's less production than we're used to from him, but he wasn't an offensive defenseman to begin with.

6 Kevin Connauton Active

Kevin Connauton (lower body) will return Thursday night. Connauton missed Tuesday's game due to the ailment. He has a goal and seven points in 37 games this season.

7 Kyle Capobianco Sidelined

Kyle Capobianco (lower body) will miss the remainder of the season. It's worth noting that the Coyotes are only terming Capobianco's injury as lower-body, but it did look like the injury was to his right leg. Regardless, whatever the problem is, it's clearly significant. The 21-year-old was playing in his third career NHL game on Thursday when he got hurt.

8 Jordan Oesterle Active

Jordan Oesterle is on a three-game point streak. Oesterle had a goal and an assist in Arizona's 4-2 loss to Columbus on Thursday. He has five goals and 17 points in 45 contests this season.

9 Ilya Lyubushkin Active

Ilya Lyubushkin registered an assist in a 6-3 win against San Jose Wednesday night. It was just Lyubushkin's third point in 27 games. The 24-year-old rookie has made the transition from the KHL and he wasn't much of an offensive threat there either.

G 1 Darcy Kuemper Active

Darcy Kuemper will play between the pipes on Saturday. Kuemper will look to end his three-game losing streak. He's 11-13-5 with a 2.78 GAA and .910 save percentage in 29 contests this season.

2 Calvin Pickard Active

Calvin Pickard stopped 42 of 46 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. Tonight, was Pickard's 100th NHL game but it didn't go as he had planned. He had a nice start to the game, stopping all 16 shots he faced in the opening frame before the Preds put three in behind him on 19 second period shots. Arizona's goaltender will see his record fall to 4-4-2 with a 3.82 goals-against-average and a .875 save percentage.