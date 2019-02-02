NEW ROTOWORLD BETA SITE

Player Page

Roster

Conor Garland | Winger | #83

Team: Arizona Coyotes
Age / DOB:  (22) / 3/11/1996
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 165
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (123) / ARI
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Conor Garland scored his 11th goal of the year in a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.
Garland now has three goals in his last five games and nine in his last 14 for the 'Yotes. If you're in need of a depth forward, he's at least worth flagging down and keeping an eye on considering he gets time on the power play. Feb 8 - 12:06 AM
More Conor Garland Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
2610313484200263.159
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Feb 5@ NAS100000000000.000
Feb 4@ DAL100000000001.000
Feb 2@ SJ1101100000011.000
Jan 23@ MON1101-10100003.333
Jan 22@ OTT100000000001.000
Jan 20@ TOR1000-10000002.000
Jan 18PIT101102010001.000
Jan 16SJ100000000004.000
Jan 13@ CAL100000000003.000
Jan 12@ EDM120200200015.400

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Derek Stepan
2Alex Galchenyuk
3Mario Kempe
4Brad Richardson
5Nick Schmaltz
6Christian Dvorak
7Dave Bolland
LW1Michael Grabner
2Vinnie Hinostroza
3Nick Cousins
4Jordan Weal
5Lawson Crouse
6Michael Bunting
RW1Clayton Keller
2Christian Fischer
3Conor Garland
4Josh Archibald
5Marian Hossa
D1Oliver Ekman-Larsson
2Alex Goligoski
3Jakob Chychrun
4Jason Demers
5Niklas Hjalmarsson
6Kevin Connauton
7Kyle Capobianco
8Jordan Oesterle
9Ilya Lyubushkin
G1Darcy Kuemper
2Calvin Pickard
3Antti Raanta
 

 