Ethan Bear | Defenseman | #74

Team: Edmonton Oilers
Age / DOB:  (20) / 6/26/1997
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 209
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 5 (124) / EDM
Ethan Bear scored his first NHL goal on Sunday.
It was a power play goal on a beautiful feed from Connor McDavid (who else) and with the assist he earned earlier, it was a big night in front of family and friends. Bear is getting first power play time and is worth looking at the rest of the way. He has four points this season in 13 games. Mar 26 - 6:51 AM
Source: Edmonton Sun
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
13134-581100013.077
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 25ANA1112-10100002.500
Mar 24LA100012000001.000
Mar 22@ OTT100002000004.000
Mar 20@ CAR100020000000.000
Mar 18@ TB1000-12000000.000
Mar 17@ FLA1000-20000000.000
Mar 14SJ100000000001.000
Mar 13@ CAL100000000001.000
Mar 10MIN101100010000.000
Mar 8NYI101110000001.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Connor McDavid
2Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
3Ryan Strome
LW1Milan Lucic
2Mike Cammalleri
3Jujhar Khaira
4Anton Slepyshev
RW1Leon Draisaitl
2Zack Kassian
3Drake Caggiula
4Jesse Puljujarvi
5Iiro Pakarinen
6Pontus Aberg
7Ty Rattie
D1Oscar Klefbom
2Adam Larsson
3Kris Russell
4Matthew Benning
5Darnell Nurse
6Ethan Bear
7Andrej Sekera
8Yohann Auvitu
G1Cam Talbot
2Laurent Brossoit
3Al Montoya
 

 