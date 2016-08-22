Brendan Shanahan | Winger

All Positions

C 1 Auston Matthews Active

Auston Matthews scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the New York Islanders. That's some kind of offensive explosion from the Maple Leafs, as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead at the midway point of the second period and they never looked back. Matthews scored both goals in the third period, as he gave his team 4-1 and 6-1 leads at the time. The rookie finished tonight's contest with a plus-1 rating and a team-high seven shots on goal in 15:39 of ice time. Matthews is up to 27 goals and 44 points in 54 games this season. He's on pace to find the back of the net 38 times in his first NHL season. Josh Leivo, Nazem Kadri, William Nylander, Tyler Bozak and Matt Hunwick also scored for the Leafs tonight.

2 Nazem Kadri Active

Nazem Kadri scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kadri cut Columbus' lead to 4-1 and 4-2 in the second and third periods, but that's as close as Toronto would come to making it a game. He finished the game with a minus-1 rating, three shots on goal and one hit in 15:43 of ice time. Kadri has 23 goals and 44 points in 56 games this season. He's just six points away from tying his career-high of 50.

3 Tyler Bozak Active

Tyler Bozak earned an assist in Toronto's 5-1 loss to St. Louis on Thursday. Bozak has one goal and one assist in his last two outings to give him 32 points so far this season. He started the game on a line with Connor Brown and Leo Komarov, but he was quickly reunited with Mitch Marner and James van Riemsdyk. Bozak and JVR assisted on Marner's 13th goal of the year.

4 Ben Smith Active

Ben Smith (hand) has been taken off the injured reserve list. Frederik Gauthier has been sent to the AHL in a corresponding move. Smith last played on Dec. 17. He has two goals and three points in 28 contests this season.

LW 1 James van Riemsdyk Active

James van Riemsdyk will skate in his 500th career game on Saturday against Buffalo. JVR began his career in Philadelphia posted 47 goals and 99 points in 196 games in the City of Brotherly Love. He's fared much better hockey's proverbial capital, posting 108 goals and 221 points in 303 games. His time in Toronto may be numbered, but there's little doubt that second overall pick in 2007 has been a tremendous success.

2 Leo Komarov Active

"Uncle" Leo Komarov kicked off the scoring for the Maple Leafs in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit in the Centennial Classic. The tally gives him six on the season with 13 points in 33 games. Over his 207 game NHL career thus far he has 37 goals and 84 points.

3 Zach Hyman Active

Zach Hyman was one of five rookies to score goals in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-5 overtime loss to the Islanders in New York Monday night. Hyman notched his third shorthanded goal of the season for the Leafs -- a record for a Toronto rookie. He has eight goals altogether this season. Other rookies scoring goals for the Leafs Monday were Nikita Soshnikov (fourth), Auston Matthews (24th), Mitch Marner (14th) and William Nylander (14th). The Leafs led by one goal three times in this game and two goals once.

4 Matt Martin Active

Matt Martin tallied his third goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Buffalo. Martin tied the game in the second period after the Sabres had a 2-0 lead after the first. He was also credited with five hits in 9:10 of ice time. Martin sits second in the league with 159 hits in 42 games.

5 Josh Leivo Active

Josh Leivo chipped in a pair of assists in a 5-2 loss to Columbus on Wednesday. He has racked up five points and 10 shots in the last two games. Leivo appears to be gaining the trust of coach Mike Babcock, which could help him stay in the lineup. He logged a season-high 14:53 of ice time on Wednesday.

6 Joffrey Lupul I.L.

Joffrey Lupul began training camp on the injured reserve list. Lupul underwent sports hernia surgery in February and hasn't played since. "It is with deep regret that I will be unable to attend training camp and start the season with the Leafs due to injury," Lupul said. "I pledge to work hard with a view to return to playing this season. Hockey is the only life I have known. This is an extremely emotional time for me. Accordingly, I will not be making any further comment at this time." Lupul rehabbed over the summer, but has experienced discomfort while skating. The decision for him to start on the injured reserve was made after he went through the team's physical. It's not clear how long he'll be out for.

RW 1 Mitch Marner Sidelined

We'll all have to hold our collective breath on Mitch Marner's (upper body) status. There isn't expected to be an update on his condition just yet, as Maple Leafs doctors are still examining him. Which, while sounding ominous, is probably just the team and their doctors being thorough.

2 William Nylander Active

William Nylander picked up a goal and an assist in Toronto's 7-1 thumping of the Islanders on Tuesday night. He scored his 15th marker of the year and got his 23rd helper to help the Leafs build a 3-0 lead at the time. Nylander sits fourth in rookie scoring this season behind two of his teammates (Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews) and Winnipeg's Patrik Laine.

3 Connor Brown Active

Connor Brown has found the back of the net in five of Toronto's last six games. Brown now has 11 goals and 20 points in 41 games this season. Among rookies he's now in a three-way tie for third place in the goal scoring race. That's pretty impressive, but it's also great news for the Maple Leafs. Brown isn't even regarded as one of Toronto's top-three rookies this season as Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner, and William Nylander are all more highly regarded and having better campaigns. As it stands the Leafs might make the playoffs this season and if they do, it will be on the strength of their rookies including Brown.

4 Nikita Soshnikov Active

Nikita Soshnikov is ready to return from an upper-body injury, but he was a healthy scratch Wednesday. The Leafs have received great contributions from Josh Leivo in the last two games, so his play is being rewarded with more playing time.

5 Nathan Horton I.L.

Nathan Horton has been left off Toronto's training camp roster after failing his physical, he is also not with the team. Horton, who suffers from a degenerative back condition that has prevented him from playing since the 2013-14 season, is expected to be placed on long-term injury reserve once the regular season begins. The move will relieve $5.3M of cap space, which will be useful for the Maple Leafs as they're currently just $385K below the ceiling.

D 1 Morgan Rielly Active

Morgan Rielly scored in Toronto's 2-1 OT loss to the St. Louis Blues. Rielly's goal at the 18:56 mark of the second period tied the game at one. It was Rielly's first marker since Nov. 11. The Leafs defenseman finished the game with two shots on goal and one hit in just over 20 minutes of ice time. Rielly has two goals and 21 points in 47 games this season. William Nylander and Nazem Kadri registered the assists on Toronto's only goal.

2 Jake Gardiner Active

Jake Gardiner scored a goal and an assist in Toronto's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars. Gardiner opened the scoring at the 9:09 mark of the first period and he also picked up the only assist on Auston Matthew's goal in the second frame. Gardiner finished the game with a plus-2 rating, five shots on goal and two hits in 20:12 of ice time. The Leafs defenseman has seven goals and 18 assists in 52 games this season.

3 Nikita Zaitsev Active

Nikita Zaitsev has generated nine points in the last 11 games. He has one goal and eight assists over that span. Zaitsev had a helper and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the New York Islanders. He is just five points behind Columbus' Zach Werenski for first among rookie blueliners.

4 Matt Hunwick Active

Matt Hunwick is expected to get back in the lineup on Monday night. He has been scratched for the last two games. Based on the morning skate, Martin Marincin will head to the press box.

5 Roman Polak Active

Roman Polak is set to play in his 600th NHL game Wednesday night. He has earned 108 points and 471 penalty minutes in 599 career contests. Polak has two goals, two assists and 132 hits in 40 games this season.

6 Connor Carrick Active

Connor Carrick collected his third point of the season during Sunday's 5-4 overtime win past Detroit in the Centennial Classic. Now through 84 games in his NHL career, 34 this season, the youngster has four goals and 13 points. Not quite fantasy-worthy, but something to get excited about if you're a Leafs fan anyway.

7 Alexey Marchenko Active

Alexey Marchenko will be a healthy scratch in Wednesday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Despite Toronto playing on consecutive nights, the former Detroit Red Wings rearguard will continue to sit. He has yet to dress for the Maple Leafs after being plucked off waivers. While he bides his time, Martin Marincin will join him in the press box.

8 Martin Marincin Active

Martin Marincin will return to the Leafs' blue line on Saturday against the Senators, coach Mike Babcock said. Marincin has been out since Dec. 10th with a lower body injury. Through 16 games he had five points, including a point in three of his previous five games, along with 17 hits and blocks.

9 Stephane Robidas I.L.

Stephane Robidas has taken a job as a consultant with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robidas is still under contract to the Maple Leafs as a player, but he's been unable to return to the ice since suffering a significant knee injury last year. Robidas will be doing some work during this weekend's rookie tournament and he'll also keep a close eye on the Toronto Marlies (AHL) and the NCAA.

G 1 Frederik Andersen Active

Frederik Andersen stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the New York Islanders. The only goal he gave up came on a penalty shot with his team already leading 3-0 in the second period. Andersen was finally able to put an end to his personal three-game losing skid (0-1-2) and collect his 100th career victory. He owns a 23-12-10 record with a 2.75 goals-against-average and a .915 save percentage in 2016-17.