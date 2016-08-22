Player Page

Brendan Shanahan | Winger

Team: Toronto Maple Leafs
Age / DOB:  (48) / 1/23/1969
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 215
Drafted: 1987 / Rd. 1 (2) / NJ
Contract: view contract details
Believe it or not, the Maple Leafs have over $15M in cap space heading into the trade deadline.
How's that? It's simple as each of Nathan Horton, Joffrey Lupul and Stephane Robidas are each on LTIR, and teams can operate dollar-for-dollar beyond the ceiling to match their cap hits. Then tack on the $925K in cap relief they receive for burying Brooks Laich, Milan Michalek and Colin Greening in the minors and Toronto has $16,162,834M in cap space for the upcoming trade deadline. And you better believe that they're not afraid to use it. Feb 16 - 3:47 PM
Source: Chris Johnston
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
1993STL815250102-9211150700397.131
1994STL45202141812660200153.131
1995HAR744434782125170200280.157
1996DET8147418832131200300336.140
1997DET752829576154150100266.105
1998DET81312758212350000288.108
1999DET78413778241051316129283.145
2000DET813145769811521107278.112
2001DET80373875231181215317277.134
2002DET7830386851031314016260.115
2003DET8225285315117811017280.089
2005DET82404181291051414006289.138
2006NYR672933622471417313295.098
2007NYR73232346-235118013265.087
2008NJ 346814-2292100177.078
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Auston Matthews
2Nazem Kadri
3Tyler Bozak
4Ben Smith
LW1James van Riemsdyk
2Leo Komarov
3Zach Hyman
4Matt Martin
5Josh Leivo
6Joffrey Lupul
RW1Mitch Marner
2William Nylander
3Connor Brown
4Nikita Soshnikov
5Nathan Horton
D1Morgan Rielly
2Jake Gardiner
3Nikita Zaitsev
4Matt Hunwick
5Roman Polak
6Connor Carrick
7Alexey Marchenko
8Martin Marincin
9Stephane Robidas
G1Frederik Andersen
2Curtis McElhinney
 

 