Anthony Cirelli | Center | #71

All Positions

Pos Role Name

C 1 Steven Stamkos Active

Steven Stamkos tallied two goals in Thursday's 4-1 victory versus Detroit. Stamkos has enjoyed a monster year with 23 goals and 67 points in 58 matches. He has five markers and four assists in the past eight games.

2 Brayden Point Active

Brayden Point scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens. Point tied the game at one at the 12:07 mark of the first period. He also added the game-winning goal in the shootout. The Lightning forward is now riding a seven-game point streak (he has eight points during that stretch). Point is up to 25 goals and 54 points in 62 games this season.

3 Tyler Johnson Active

Tyler Johnson (undisclosed) will probably be available on Wednesday. Johnson took part in Wednesday's morning skate and felt good afterwards. Coach Jon Cooper said Johnson should play against Buffalo, but neither of them confirmed that he would be in the lineup.

4 Gabriel Dumont Active

The Tampa Bay Lightning have claimed Gabriel Dumont off waivers from Ottawa. Dumont started the season with Tampa Bay, but the Lightning put him on waivers on Nov. 21 and he was claimed by Ottawa, so this is a return to his former team. He has a goal and an assist in 30 games this season.

5 Cedric Paquette Active

Cedric Paquette will be a healthy scratch on Tuesday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Paquette has two goals and two assists in 34 games this season with the Lightning. He played more than 11 minutes on Monday night versus the Leafs but will sit in the press box on Tuesday alongside Andrej Sustr and Cory Conacher.

6 Anthony Cirelli Active

Anthony Cirelli scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 OT win over the Dallas Stars. Not bad for a guy playing in his first NHL game. Cirelli's goal at the 9:20 mark of the second period tied the game at two. He also registered an assist on Alex Killorn's tally less than four minutes later. Cirelli finished the night with a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and two hits in 8:14 of ice time. It'll be tough for him to continue producing if he doesn't see a bump in ice time. He had a strong debut, but he still isn't worth adding in standard fantasy leagues. Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos also scored in regulation, while Cory Conacher added the game-winning goal in overtime.

LW 1 Ondrej Palat Sidelined

Ondrej Palat (lower body) is expected to be out of Tampa Bay's lineup until mid-March. That makes sense given the six-to-eight week timeline the team expected him to miss when he was injured in mid-January. Palat has eight goals and 30 points in 46 games this season.

2 Alex Killorn Active

Alex Killorn potted a goal in Thursday's 4-1 win against Detroit. Killorn has heated up in February with six goals and five assists in eight games. He has been playing alongside Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

3 Chris Kunitz Active

Chris Kunitz notched a goal and two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Nashville on Tuesday night. Kunitz opened the scoring with his second goal in the last two games. He also added helpers on goals by linemates Steven Stamkos and Vladislav Namestnikov. Kunitz has received a boost, while skating on the top line of the Lightning but any fantasy value he has will probably be short-term.

RW 1 Nikita Kucherov Sidelined

Nikita Kucherov won't play in Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars. Kucherov was injured in Monday's game against the Leafs. He also missed last night's 2-1 OT loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The Russian forward is considered day-to-day at this point.

2 Yanni Gourde Active

Yanni Gourde has been selected as February's rookie of the month. Gourde scored five goals and 16 points in 14 February games. Mathew Barzal matched him in terms of points in February, but had fewer goals (two), so that might have been the difference. It's also worth noting that Gourde was only held off the scoresheet twice in February.

3 J.T. Miller Active

J.T. Miller will make his Lightning debut on Wednesday. Tampa Bay acquired Miller from the Rangers as part of the Ryan McDonagh trade. He's projected to play on the third line with Tyler Johnson and Chris Kunitz. Keep in mind though that Johnson is considered probable, but not guaranteed to play, so the Lightning's lines might end up being meaningfully different than the projection.

4 Ryan Callahan Active

Ryan Callahan found the back of the net in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens. Callahan tied the game with a power-play tally at the 2:11 mark of the third period. The Bolts forward finished the game with three shots on goal and three hits in 17:18 of ice time. He's racked up six points in his last eight games. Callahan now has four goals and 14 points in 52 games this season. He shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

5 Cory Conacher Active

Cory Conacher scored a goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Conacher gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead late in the first period, but that was the only offense they could muster against the worst team in the Eastern Conference. Conacher finished the night with a plus-1 rating, two penalty minutes and three shots on goal in 9:01 of ice time. Dan Girardi and Yanni Gourde registered the assists on Tampa Bay's only goal. Conacher shouldn't pop up on your fantasy radar.

6 Adam Erne Active

Adam Erne scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 victory versus Vancouver. Erne was called up from the minors Thursday and he scored on his first shot in his season debut with the Lightning. He was called up to provide a jolt of energy and made an immediate impact. However, you shouldn't rush to add him. Erne has tallied four goals in 27 career NHL appearances.

D 1 Victor Hedman Active

Victor Hedman picked up three assists in Thursday's 4-1 win over Detroit. Hedman earned two of his three helpers on the power play. He has generated two goals and six assists in the past seven outings. Hedman currently has 41 points in 53 matches this campaign.

2 Ryan McDonagh Sidelined

Ryan McDonagh (upper body) hopes to make his return on March 6. The Lightning acquired McDonagh from the Rangers just before the trade deadline passed. A return on March 6 would give him an opportunity to shake off the rust before the Lightning face his former team on March 9.

3 Mikhail Sergachev Active

Mikhail Sergachev suited up in Tuesday's game against Winnipeg. Sergachev was a healthy scratch in Tampa Bay's previous two contests. He was relegated to the press box after he yelled at a referee and threw a towel in a game against Chicago, which earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

4 Anton Stralman Active

Anton Stralman was scoreless in Monday's 2-0 win at Chicago, but he was able to pick up three blocked shots and five hits across 22:30 of ice time. Stralman is stuck on 12 points with a plus-17 rating through 45 games this season. His real value to fantasy owners in deeper pools is for his blocked shots and hits. He now has 60 hits and 48 blocked shots to help fantasy owners in those categories.

5 Jake Dotchin Active

Jake Dotchin will be a healthy scratch in Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 23-year-old has three goals and eight assists in 45 games this season. This is the second game in a row that he'll watch from the press box. Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller, who were both acquired in a trade with the Rangers today, will serve as the other two scratches for the Bolts.

6 Braydon Coburn Active

Braydon Coburn returned to action on Saturday after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. Coburn saw only 12:13 of action as the Lightning went with seven defensemen in the 6-5 win over Colorado. Coburn has seven points in 26 games this season so his fantasy value is limited at best.

7 Dan Girardi Active

Dan Girardi (lower body) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canucks. The injury has forced him to miss each of the last three games. Girardi is paired with rookie Mikhail Sergachev during the pre-game warmup. The veteran has three goals and 12 points in 48 games this season.

8 Slater Koekkoek Active

Slater Koekkoek is expected to be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars. Koekkoek has four goals and four assists in 32 games this season. This will be the sixth time in eight games that he'll watch from the press box. Jake Dotchin will also serve as a healthy scratch in this one.

9 Andrej Sustr Active

Andrej Sustr is expected to be a healthy scratch in Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators. He has two goals and three assists in 35 games this season. It's the second time in five games that he'll watch from the press box. Cory Conacher is also expected to serve as a healthy scratch on Thursday night.

G 1 Andrei Vasilevskiy Active

Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. It was a tough loss for Vasilevskiy, who did his best to keep his team in the game tonight and felt he was interfered with prior to the game-winning goal. The Lightning will be disappointed with their overall performance, as they dropped a decision to the worst team in the conference. The loss puts an end to Vasilevskiy's personal three-game winning streak. He has a 37-12-3 record with a 2.34 goals-against-average and a .927 save percentage this season.

2 Louis Domingue Active

Louis Domingue allowed four goals on 35 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Dallas Stars. The Lightning went into the third period with a 4-2 lead. It looked like they were going to win in regulation, but Dallas' Mattias Janmark tied the game with four seconds remaining. Domingue and the Bolts ended up winning the game on a Cory Conacher goal in overtime. Domingue has now won back-to-back games. He has a 4-8-0 record with a 3.82 goals-against-average and a .881 save percentage this season.