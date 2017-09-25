Player Page

Anthony Cirelli | Center | #71

Team: Tampa Bay Lightning
Age / DOB:  (20) / 7/15/1997
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 180
Drafted: 2015 / Rd. 3 (72) / TB
Anthony Cirelli scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 OT win over the Dallas Stars.
Not bad for a guy playing in his first NHL game. Cirelli's goal at the 9:20 mark of the second period tied the game at two. He also registered an assist on Alex Killorn's tally less than four minutes later. Cirelli finished the night with a plus-2 rating, one shot on goal and two hits in 8:14 of ice time. It'll be tough for him to continue producing if he doesn't see a bump in ice time. He had a strong debut, but he still isn't worth adding in standard fantasy leagues. Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos also scored in regulation, while Cory Conacher added the game-winning goal in overtime. Mar 1 - 11:38 PM
Season Stats
GPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
YearTeamGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
DateOppGMGAPts+/-PIMPPGPPASHGSHAGWSOGPct
Mar 1@ DAL1112200000011.000

Depth Charts

All Positions
PosRoleName
C1Steven Stamkos
2Brayden Point
3Tyler Johnson
4Gabriel Dumont
5Cedric Paquette
6Anthony Cirelli
LW1Ondrej Palat
2Alex Killorn
3Chris Kunitz
RW1Nikita Kucherov
2Yanni Gourde
3J.T. Miller
4Ryan Callahan
5Cory Conacher
6Adam Erne
D1Victor Hedman
2Ryan McDonagh
3Mikhail Sergachev
4Anton Stralman
5Jake Dotchin
6Braydon Coburn
7Dan Girardi
8Slater Koekkoek
9Andrej Sustr
G1Andrei Vasilevskiy
2Louis Domingue
3Peter Budaj
 

 